My Fiancé Suggested a Threesome With His Ex. It Gets Worse.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My fiancé and I have been together for almost two years now. We have a beautiful family together. A while back he asked me if I ever thought about adding another person. This took me by surprise because I’ve expressed my opinion on this several times and how it’s not for me. He then said he wanted to watch me be with a woman—I’m completely straight—and I said no. He dropped it. He asked again. I said no. He dropped it. A few months ago, he asked again and I said I would try it. Well then it went from watching me to a full-on threesome and I got uncomfortable but he was really into the idea. I said I’d try. So we made an account to look and his ex hit him up because she found the account. They discussed it without me and then he asked me what I thought. I told him that clearly, it was the worst idea in the world. Right?

They decided it might be easier because it’s someone he knows. THAT HE WAS IN LOVE WITH. Eventually, I said we could give it a chance but that I thought it was an awful idea. I was right. We didn’t even do anything, he took it too far, and was cheating on me with her and another woman—saying how much he wanted to be with the two of them. We recovered. Barely. Skip to now. He’s asking again because he found a girl he used to mess with and who he thinks is unattractive. They talked and he told her I was bisexual, which was a lie. He said he thought it’d be better because he didn’t find her attractive. Well, I said we could try and she wasn’t a fit. I’m not going to beg a girl to sleep with me when I don’t even want to. Now he wants to go back to the app. I don’t know how to tell him I don’t want to. He is so much more loving when he’s planning these things. Not that he isn’t loving normally but it’s a lot more. I feel like it’s almost required but it makes me sick to my stomach. I don’t want to watch him touch another girl. I don’t want to hit on women. I don’t want to lie to them about how into it I am. I’m just not. It’s great for some people but it’s not for me. What do I do?

—Bothered But Not Hot

Dear Bothered But Not Hot,

The problem isn’t that you don’t know how to tell him that you aren’t interested in finding another woman to have sex with; the problem is he’s not listening. Let’s recap: You stated “several times” that adding another person to your bedroom wasn’t for you. He asked anyway and you said no. He asked again and you said no. He asked for a threesome and you said you’d try it. He proposed a threesome with his ex and you said you thought it was a bad idea. Then you agreed to it with the caveat that you thought it was a bad idea. And you were right. Then he cheated on you—twice. He doesn’t care about your opinion here, nor does he seem to care about your feelings. He’s “much more loving” when you’re cruising hook-up apps together? That’s called manipulation. Seducing you into agreeing to what he wants is the point—his detected affection isn’t for you. It’s for him and his own desires.

I don’t think this guy respects you. He’s misrepresented your sexuality and attempted to contort it into his fantasy. You have two dignified potential paths forward. One is that you can put your foot down. Don’t waffle. Be consistent with your no’s. Don’t agree to anything you aren’t into. Let him sit in that. This will require a revision of your dynamic that may be difficult for you to enforce and for him to withstand. The other alternative will have its own difficulties, but I have a feeling will be better for you in the long run: Leave this guy. His mistreatment of you is so blatant that it only took a paragraph to convey it. I promise you that you deserve better and I have faith that you can find it.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve always known my whole life that if I were gay, my family (parents and their siblings) would not support me. I (27 F) have been through much denial with respect to my attraction to women. Ultimately, I married a man seven years ago who had many “traditional feminine” qualities due to having several sisters and a strong relationship with his mother. The concern? In my head, I refer to myself as a man. When I self-speak about my body, even my boobs, I refer to them as “him.” When I came out to my husband as a human attracted to humans regardless of gender, he said, “Well, I kinda figured.” It both made me feel seen and so freaking confused. He is not flexible on sexuality. He is cisgender straight. He only sees females as sexually attractive partners for him. But I have a hard time accepting myself as female and it might be impairing our sex life.

I spend time fantasizing about my (imaginary) dick and how I could use it. Consequently, I don’t want penis-in-vagina sex or even sexual contact with my boobs (it has a weird third-party rubber sensation to it). I like to hump his ass even though there’s nothing there to penetrate him. As many steps as I have taken to prove myself as valuable as any biological man, there is no way my work (which provides health insurance and our lifestyle) could ever accept me as I feel and I would not be able to make any nonbinary or transition steps until I retire in 13 years or so. I guess my question is, how do I reconcile who I feel like I am with my current life situation? I don’t really know if I even know who I am unless I explore it, but I feel like I can’t explore it.

—Who the F*** Am I?

Dear Who,

Everyone’s experience in the closet is different, but there are at least two things that are widely true there: 1) Coming out seems like a difficult, if not impossible, endeavor (at least early on) and 2) people are, by and large, happier once they’ve done it. Regarding the latter point, a Washington Post/KFF poll from earlier this year that surveyed more than 500 trans people found that 78 percent of responders were more satisfied as a result of living as a gender other than that which they were assigned at birth. Over 40 percent said they were “a lot” more satisfied. That doesn’t mean it’s easy, and you’re not guaranteed to fit in those percentages. There’s violence, stigma, and growing policy calculated to make the lives of trans people more difficult and to deny them dignity. Nonetheless, so many people find a way to live their authentic selves and flourish as a result.

Specialized care can really help in that regard. Even if transitioning seems impossible right now, you should find a therapist who is well-versed in trans issues. What you describe sounds like possible gender dysphoria and that may just sit with you until you do something about it. You can search for a provider via GLMA’s LGBTQ+ healthcare directory. Psychology Today offers an option to search specifically for a trans therapist, and you can use their search engine to find one who is trans-affirming as well. The Trans Lifeline has tons of resources (including a hotline, run by and for trans people). Your local LGBTQ+ community center could also be useful (find it here). The National Center for Transgender Equality offers a walkthrough of how to get trans healthcare covered.

How far you decide to go is up to you—you know your life, and you know what you and it can withstand. But talking more about this and understanding that the path you’re on is not the only path that you can take, I think, may be very useful. Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

My partner and I have been together since we were teenagers. In the past, he helped me overcome childhood sexual abuse by initiating sex in a way that was non-threatening and even silly at times. For a while, I’ve been trying to transition to a more mature sexual relationship because that silliness before sex has become a major turn-off. Regardless of which one of us initiates, he’ll start to act in ways that to me just read “baby” and it really kills my arousal. No judgment, I’m just not into that type of play.

I tried having a conversation with him where I told him that I love him and appreciate that he’s done so much to help me feel safe enough to be intimate, but that I feel a bit icky when he acts childish before we have sex and that I’d like to try a more mature approach. He seemed to feel really down for the rest of the day. I feel awful that I made him feel shame when all he’s ever done is try to help me with my sexual trauma. How can I navigate this conversation without making him feel judged? Please help!

—Stunted and Sorry About It

Dear Stunted and Sorry About It,

You can pick back up on the conversation by using the very words you typed: “I feel awful that I made you feel shame when all you’ve ever done is try to help me with my sexual trauma.” He may feel frustrated—after finding something that worked, you told him those services are no longer needed. But there’s a difference between rejection and correction. Tell him that you want to remain sexually connected with him, it’s just that the old method no longer works for you. It’s not a personal knock to him—it’s a signal of evolution in your sexuality and perhaps healing. If he resists or seems otherwise beholden to this kind of play, you should inquire (as gently as possible) as to why. Maybe he has come to eroticize it and considers it integral to his sex life. In that case, recalibrating and compromising may pose a challenge, but you won’t know that until you actually talk it out.

—Rich

