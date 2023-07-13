Ugh, My Kids Have Decided That One of Them Is My “Favorite”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have three children: two girls (ages 13 and 4) and one boy (age 9). My 13-year-old “Lottie” and my son “Carl” are both autistic, and my 4-year-old “Lila” is not. Lottie and Carl have always been very close, and Lottie in particular has never really connected with Lila (understandable given the age difference), and recently Lottie and Carl have started resenting Lila because they see her as mine and their father’s “favorite.” They refuse to spend time with her, and although they are never outright mean, they won’t help her at all (like get her food or drinks, or get her ready for bed, as I would expect from Lottie especially). I think Carl and Lottie are being unreasonable. Spending time with and helping their sister is the bare minimum that any sibling should do.

One point Lottie and Carl often bring up is that me and my parents speak about them negatively, but only positively about Lila (e.g., I will speak to my parents about how Lottie will sometimes refuse school and how Carl sometimes gets aggressive, and we will have that conversation). The reason I speak negatively about them is because I am human, and when I’m frustrated I need someone to talk to. I don’t speak negatively about Lila because I have no problems with her and she is essentially perfect. According to Lottie and Carl, I “treat them differently” than Lila. Of course I do. They are autistic and she is not; I will obviously treat her differently. How do I get Carl and Lottie to see that they are being unreasonable?

—No Favorites

Dear No Favorites,

You call your (as far as you know) neurotypical child “essentially perfect,” and mention your autistic children only to name what you see as their faults. Hate to break it to you, but it sure sounds like you have a favorite!

Yes, it’s normal for siblings to spend time with and help each other sometimes, but it’s not Lottie or Carl’s job to feed and take care of Lila or get her ready for bed—though they may be older than she is, they’re not her parents; you are. Do we all need to vent about family life and even our kids sometimes? Sure. But why have your children often overheard you and their grandparents talking about them negatively? Why on earth would you do that in their earshot? If this has bred resentment in your two older kids, I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s not their fault, nor is it Lila’s—your behavior is harming all of them and their relationships with each other.

I understand the necessity of parenting each child according to what they individually need, whether they are autistic or not. (As the parent of an autistic child, I have personally learned a lot about how to help and support my child from the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network, which keeps autistic people at the center of its mission while creating resources that can be helpful to anyone.) But recognizing and trying to meet a child’s distinct needs is one thing, and obvious or open favoritism is another. Parents should treat all their children with the same love and respect. They should look for and recognize their strengths as well as areas where they need help. If you can only see the good in one of your children—the one currently without an autism diagnosis—this problem is more about you than it is about your kids being “unreasonable,” and you have some real soul-searching, learning, and changing to do.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have always dreamed of having children. But I was physically, emotionally, verbally, and psychologically abused as a child, and have had to spend a decade in therapy to work through my trauma. I’m doing much better, but still, I have issues with anxiety and feeling like I’m in fight or flight a lot. My husband was raised by an addict and spent the second half of his life in the foster system. We’ve spent a lot of time reading about gentle/authoritative parenting and have spent the last two years or so learning more, reading books, and taking parenting classes.

We’re now ready to start trying for our first baby. We’re both 30 years old, have great careers, make good money and have plenty of savings, and are generally living a lifestyle that would support a family (for example, we spend most of our time at home, neither of us drink or party, and we genuinely enjoy doing family-friendly activities, even just on our own). We also have a lot of friends and family with kids, and we adore those children and are very active members of their lives. We can afford childcare, and our parents and friends are a very involved support system to the kids who are already here. Finally, I have a good husband—we have a solid marriage, don’t have toxic fights, and split the domestic labor 50/50.

But now that we’re actually at this point, I’m terrified, while my husband is extremely excited. Everything, EVERYTHING I’m reading online from parents is about how exhausting and monotonous it is. How kids are testing parents to their absolute limits. How society is particularly cruel and unhelpful to mothers. How scary pregnancy and the medical system can be. People are always saying “I love my kids more than anything” and then proceed with a diatribe about how miserable and burnt out and exhausted they are. I always dreamed of having a family, but it seems a lot more real now, and parents seem absolutely miserable. While I know the things in life that are worth doing are hard work, I don’t want to be sad, tired, and angry for the next 18+ years. I’m not afraid of hard work, but I am terrified of traumatizing my kids, or realizing parenthood actually isn’t for me after it’s already too late. But I’m also afraid of not having the family I always wanted. Is it worth it? Do most people regret parenthood and then just lie about it because it’s taboo to say they hate it?

—Torn

Dear Torn,

I totally understand why anyone would feel anxious about the possibility of having kids now-slash-ever, especially someone with your hard family history. That said, I think the situation you fear, the one you’ve described, is one of extremes—you’re correct that parenting isn’t all happiness and ease and light, but there’s also more to the experience than exhaustion and drudgery.

Usually it’s not our kids themselves who make us “sad, tired, and angry”—as you’ve also acknowledged in your letter, it’s all the rest of it: It’s the things they or we are struggling with; it’s not having the support or the resources we need; it’s everything else we’re up against, in other words—it’s not because of the kids. And I understand not feeling sure about bringing children into a world that can feel very grim. At the same time, being my kids’ parent means I can’t afford despair; I have to try to cultivate hope. I freely admit I’m winging it quite a lot of the time, second-guessing myself and unsure how it will all work out. But parenting is not something I regret, even on very crushing days, and I think a majority of parents would likely say the same.

That said, I don’t like to tell other people to have kids. I can’t promise you that if you do so, you’ll be happy and content. Parenting is not for everyone, and that’s okay. You mentioned that this is something you’ve always wanted and imagined for yourself, which is something to pay attention to—but that doesn’t mean you can’t change your mind or just keep thinking it over, even if your husband is really excited. Whether or not you ultimately decide to become a parent, just know that your own experience won’t look just like anyone else’s, nor is it likely to be all misery or all joy.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Just … how do you take a vacation with a toddler? We just returned from a long beach weekend. It wrecked me. The packing, the planning, the harrowing carsick-filled drive, making sure our rental house had a dark nap room, learning our toddler wouldn’t nap anyway. Prettier scenery than home, yes, but way more work since we didn’t have our usual neighborhood playgrounds or know the local child-friendly restaurants. The next time I have time off, I want to send my kiddo to daycare while I have a few afternoons to go to the movies and sleep. But this makes me feel like a terrible parent. When does traveling with kids get easier (or does it)?

—Travels with Toddler

Dear Travels with Toddler,

Traveling with children absolutely does get easier. Some of that is just experience—you learn what it’s like and become more flexible yourself, and figure out how to make it work with/for your child in the midst of the unfamiliar. Your mileage may vary, but I remember being a lot less stressed on family vacations by the time my kids were 4 or 5—it’s huge when they can fall asleep outside their own bedrooms, no longer need naps to be functional, and are old enough to read/entertain themselves in the car and be more interested in exploring new places. I don’t think that time is so far off for you! Of course, it’s fine to just treat yourself to a staycation next time, but you don’t have to give up on the whole idea of family vacation. Trust me, it’s going to get better.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a teenager whose mother overshares way too much. I recently overheard her telling a relative about how I didn’t do too well on the SAT and how I struggled in school the past year (I didn’t understand calculus at all). I was furious at this blatant disregard for my privacy, but when I tried to point that out, my mom just laughed and said she forgot and that I can’t enforce double-standards since I am so forgetful. But what she did is not the same at all as forgetting to clean my room! I’m so angry that she won’t listen and feel so helpless. I have so much pent-up rage from all the times my mom has done something like this, and I don’t know what to do with myself. Any advice?

—Going to Scream

Dear Going to Scream,

I know it feels awful to realize that many of the adults you know, including your mother, are talking about their kids when you all aren’t there—and sometimes even when you are. I do think there is a difference between parental oversharing as a weird form of gossip (not great), and parents sharing something with someone they know and trust because they’re looking for support or advice (which we all need sometimes). But whatever your mom’s reasons, it’s okay to be upset over this, and to acknowledge what you’re feeling. (Does anything help you when you have to deal with big feelings or complicated situations; e.g., art, journaling, physical exercise, venting to a friend? Maybe give that a try now to help you deal with some of that pent-up anger you mentioned!)

I agree that your mother’s reaction doesn’t seem to acknowledge the actual issue—forgetfulness isn’t the problem; this is about you wanting and deserving some basic respect and privacy. If and when you feel able to talk about this with her again, I hope she’ll at least try to hear you. It’s not easy, but I believe it’s important for parents to know when we’ve overstepped or really upset our kids, especially if it’s some behavior that we need to reconsider and/or could easily change. I don’t know your mom, obviously, and I don’t know whether she’d be open to hearing your wishes about what information gets shared beyond your household, but I hope she chooses to listen. If not, you may be stuck doing what lots of us have: remembering how bad this particular thing felt, and trying to behave differently should you ever become a parent yourself.

—Nicole

