My daughter Harper was sitting with me in a crummy restaurant off Maryland’s I-270. The staff had obviously been counting on a nice evening with their own thoughts, and when we walked in the door 20 minutes before closing, we’d very apparently ruined everything. I stirred my lukewarm Diet Pepsi with my straw and worried about the venomous looks the cook was giving us as he assembled what the menu described as a quesadilla but seemed more like a cold American-cheese sandwich.

Harper didn’t care, though. Her attention was on the Rand McNally road atlas covering the sticky table. As she sucked down a gallon or so of pink lemonade, she traced her finger along the lines of highways in Maryland. “We could go up here, to Delaware. Have we ever been there?” she asked.

“We’ve driven through Delaware a lot, on the way to New York, but we don’t usually stop in Delaware.”

Her finger moved in a different direction. “Or if we go this way, west, we can go through this little tiny skinny part of Maryland.”

“And we could cross this little skinny part of West Virginia!”

She finished her lemonade and looked into her glass, disappointed. “Do you think they have refills?” she asked.

The waitress was on her cellphone, agreeing with someone that Jennifer was a bitch. “We can ask,” I said.

Our four-person family has taken plenty of trips together, great adventures that bring us all closer together. We’ve even spent a year living in various places around the world, as a group. The family vacation is a mainstay of American life for a reason. But we regularly travel another way with our kids—on one-parent, one-child trips.

A few years into our new lives as parents of two, my wife and I noticed that while we loved our quartet, we also really treasured the moments when one of us got one-on-one time with Lyra or Harper. So much of our parenting time was spent managing both of them at the same time, which had its joys, but also featured so many fights about inane subjects that we stuck a list on our refrigerator titled “STUPID ARGUMENTS.” (“1. Who gets to sit on the bench in the kitchen.”) When we parents weren’t wrangling two kids, we were seizing precious moments with zero kids to get a little bit of work done or, occasionally, to remind each other that we were still married.

But on those occasions that I drove Harper and only Harper to soccer practice (Lyra retired from sports at age 7), or watched a movie with Lyra that Harper was too frightened to sit through—that felt different. Suddenly I had a chance to interact with her and only her, a chance for each of us to really see the other. Yes, family time was great, but was there a way to make duo time more a part of our lives?

What if, we asked, once per year, each of us took one of the kids on a short vacation? The trips didn’t need to be elaborate or expensive. A quick jaunt on the cheapest Amtrak, or a road trip to the next state over. Every once in a while, a flight chosen purely based on where Southwest has a sale going. Sometimes we needn’t even leave the city where we live. What mattered was not the trip’s extravagance, but simply getting out of the house together in an unfamiliar family configuration: one parent, one kid. A chance for two human beings to build a relationship that had nothing to do with anyone else. Then, the next year, we could switch it up and each take the other kid out.

And for nearly a decade now—with a few years off for a pandemic—that’s what we’ve been doing. I took Lyra on her first college visit the year after my wife took her for an overnight in a D.C. hotel. (Room service, a dip in the pool, and an excursion to the National Women’s History Museum: perfect.) My wife took Harper to Mood Fabrics in the Garment District during their Project Runway era; the next year, Harper and I rode bikes all over Charleston, South Carolina. Writing with ink and quill at Monticello; eating desserts in Amish country; waiting outside the stage door of School of Rock. We try to tailor the experiences to each child’s interests, often involving them in the planning. Harper loves travel, so her trips tend to be fairly involved; Lyra’s more of a homebody, so her trips are more small-scale (unless we’re going to New York, in which case she’s ready for Broadway).

That dinner in the worst restaurant in Maryland took place in July 2019, and it was the first night of a weekend road trip Harper and I took through the mid-Atlantic. Harper really likes making decisions, so the rule of this particular road trip was that Harper, using the road atlas, got to tell me where we would go. We spent three days together in the Civic, complete with car snacks, roadside attractions, and our first visit to Pittsburgh, where a last-minute online hotel booking landed us in the riverfront Sheraton—the site, it turned out, of a major bodybuilding tournament. Neither Harper nor I will ever forget the iridescent slick of spray-tanner covering the swimming pool’s surface.

I can’t guarantee memories quite that disgusting if you take duo trips with your kids, but I can guarantee memories. Spending hours, days, alone together in the car or in airports or hotels or state parks generates moments of connection you’ll never forget (plus, of course, the occasional Stupid Argument). If you’re a two-parent family, find ways for each of you to travel in duos with a single kid. If you’re a one-parent family with multiple kids, try to find a way to get solo time, even if it means pawning your other kid(s) on a friendly neighbor. (Don’t worry—the other kids will be making memories, too.)

Harper and I still talk about the bodybuilders, and the river we swam in, and the bad quesadilla, and the very short drive across that really skinny part of West Virginia. It’s a foundational story of our friendship, and it always will be. I can’t wait for our next trip together.