Parents Are Panicking About Kids Drowning Days After They’ve Come Home From the Pool. Is That Real?

In the wilds of the parenting internet, the arrival of summer is marked by a few motifs: panic over seasonal care for school-age children, sentimental reminders that you only get 18 summers with your kids, and, most ominously, cautionary tales about something called “dry drowning.” “Just a reminder for my parents of younger children,” went a recent Facebook post in the latter category. “Dry drowning or ‘secondary drowning’ is rare but it is real. Please stay alert!” Another warned, “Summer is here, be AWARE! Dry Drowning is a thing.”

The stories of dry drowning that have circulated annually for at least a decade—but with increased velocity since 2017—describe child swimmers who go under the water and come up sputtering. They appear fine upon leaving the pool or beach, but then, after several hours or days, suddenly develop symptoms like fatigue, fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing that require emergency care. It’s a terrifying phenomenon, as emphasized by the accompanying photos of kids lying limp on exam tables.

However, “dry drowning”—or, at least, the particular kind of delayed “dry drowning” story that scares the pants off parents every year—isn’t real, as numerous medical institutions have affirmed. A TikTok on the topic by pediatric emergency medicine doctor Meghan Martin recently went viral: “It’s not a thing,” Martin states plainly. (In the comments of that post, one person wrote, “This just eased a lot of my anxieties. I had no idea it wasn’t real, I just keep seeing it all over social media.”)

The oxymoronic nature of the term “dry drowning” is part of what lends it its terror. It doesn’t seem like it should be possible to drown in the absence of water, or after brief and mild encounters with it; the phrase whispers to the parent, Nowhere is safe. Even if you skip the pool, there’s the water table, the sprinkler, or the bathtub. And given how often little kids get sick, and how often many kids go swimming in summer (or simply take baths, for goodness’ sake), how would you ever know that a cough developing days later is one that requires a trip to the ER? The level of vigilance required seems impossible.

Many parents learn of the supposed risk of “dry drowning” from the posts that circulate each year, but one parent I know encountered the idea the old-fashioned way, from Dr. Google, after her infant submerged for an instant in the bathtub. A post on Reddit last year recounted a parent’s similar fear, and phrased it in a way that made it clear they’d been searching, too: “I was just giving my 4-month-old a bath when a little bit of water accidently went over her face. She didn’t cough or anything but I’m worried about dry/secondary drowning.”

The annual “dry drowning” information cycle—Google Trends notes a significant uptick in searches for the term every summer—is evidence of a curious kind of misinformation. Unlike vaccines, it isn’t highly politicized; unlike concerns about screen time or processed food, it isn’t a coded debate about parental morality. But it belongs to a strata of information circulating on social media that ramps up anxiety under the guise of being helpful: A casual scroll through TikTok informs you of numerous rare pediatric diseases; Instagram posts list signs your child may be a victim of sexual abuse. This is all before getting to Facebook, which according to one recent review of the relevant literature is “the preferred platform for parents seeking pediatric health information.” Some children do have rare diseases, some kids are sexually abused, and drowning—the regular kind—is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4. But a consciousness of risk, in most cases, is not a preventative measure on its own, and an onslaught of warnings can wear down the defenses of even the most discerning parents.

The recent furor over dry drowning can be traced to a tragic 2017 incident in Texas in which a 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead a week after playing in shallow water on vacation. The story was picked up by national media, including CNN, People, and USA Today; parenting publications followed suit, and a blog post on the topic from Scary Mommy was widely shared. But by the following summer, the medical establishment had declared dry drowning a myth, and the press agreed. “Dry Drowning Doesn’t Exist,” according to a blog post on the website of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. A July 2018 article in the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine titled “ ‘Dry Drowning’ and Other Myths” firmly debunked the idea. Even Scary Mommy, without retracting their 2017 post on the topic, recently added to the canon of online articles discrediting the term.

In the initial coverage of the Texas case, the diagnosis of dry drowning was attributed to a paramedic who treated the boy, and the story spread before the autopsy was completed. When it was, it concluded the boy had died of myocarditis. In fact, every case of death attributed to delayed dry drowning was later found to have a different cause: underlying conditions, pneumonia, or viruses. But “dry drowning” was already firmly planted in the public consciousness.

“It’s very difficult to get rid of concepts that people have,” said Dr. James Callahan, an emergency pediatric physician with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He acknowledged that part of the term’s persistence is because medical experts have used it in the past, but its recurrence in news stories like the Texas one has helped it stick. “Once a case like that is out there, it captures the imagination. And then, even if it is retracted or it’s found not to be the cause, that doesn’t get the same publicity,” he said.

There are only three currently accepted medical terms when it comes to drowning, though none of them have the ring of “dry drowning.” There’s submersion with no injury—when you go under but have no symptoms, beyond perhaps a quick cough. There’s nonfatal drowning—a submersion injury that results in more significant symptoms, like persistent coughing, shortness of breath, vomiting, or change in mental status, but not death. And finally, there’s fatal drowning. Some of the cases described as “dry drowning” are actually nonfatal drownings, but part of the confusion is that for many of us, the word “drowning” on its own evokes fatality. That’s not a myth: Each year around 372,000 people worldwide die from drowning, many of them children. But nonfatal drowning is even more common. “For every person who dies from drowning,” Callahan said, “there are as many as five nonfatal drownings.”

In his emergency room at CHOP, which is close to two rivers and not far from the Jersey Shore, Callahan sees nonfatal drowning cases every summer. What he doesn’t see is children who show no symptoms after playing in water, then suddenly exhibit signs of submersion injury days or weeks after the fact. “That’s just not what happens,” he said. If a person shows any symptoms after submersion, beyond the one-time cough, they should seek medical care. At the ER, they would be observed for between four and eight hours; if the patient is still exhibiting symptoms after that initial window, they’re admitted to the hospital for further monitoring, but otherwise, they tend to be in the clear. “The vast majority of people do well,” Callahan said, citing large Brazilian studies of people treated for submersion injuries that showed a mortality rate of only 0.5 percent.

Most importantly, Callahan said, “A child that doesn’t have symptoms after four to eight hours is not going to develop those symptoms later on.” If they seem fine after eight hours, “You don’t have to worry that this is something that’s going to happen down the road, or two days later.” If a child does develop worrying symptoms of this variety, they should be seen by a doctor because it could be something else, but when it comes to submersion, “there’s never been a case report or reports in the literature of people that have been asymptomatic after eight hours who go on to have significant injuries or death.”

Parents, as a group, are liable to be paranoid. We are entrusted with the care of vulnerable creatures, and for people raising kids in historically aberrant isolation but with access to plentiful information, it can be especially difficult to rate the risks you encounter: Is the amber teething necklace going to harm your baby, or is the Tylenol? Is it better to get little ones used to water, or keep them away from it altogether?

Stories about the harm social media poses to young people’s mental health have proliferated after the U.S. surgeon general issued a warning about it in May. But there is notably less research on how social media affects the parents raising those kids, even though, according to Dr. Molly Waring, an epidemiologist who is part of the University of Connecticut’s Center for mHealth and Social Media, “the majority of parents in the U.S. turn to social media with questions about parenting or their children’s health.”

Waring, who researches social media’s impact on health behaviors, particularly among parents, said that content “on topics that cause people to feel stressed or anxious gains traction on social media, because emotions are running high and everyone has an opinion.” Algorithms prey on this anxiety when they favor and boost sensational topics, but most of us are drawn to those even without the encouragement. “There’s a natural tension between social media companies wanting more people to spend more time looking at content on their platforms and public health professionals wanting to prevent the spread of misleading or inaccurate health content,” Waring said. Some platforms now have mechanisms to flag misinformation, but “what social media companies should—or realistically can—do to prevent people from sharing health misinformation is an open question.”

Though some topics are more likely to get flagged—vaccines and COVID-related info among them—many others, like stories about supposed cases of delayed-action dry drowning, don’t get the same treatment. The fact that dry drowning sits so close to the real threat of drowning is a complicating factor. Unlike with vaccines, where correcting misinformation means sharing encouraging evidence of their efficacy and low risk profile, debunking dry drowning means reminding parents that awful things do happen, just not this particular one. It is not a public information campaign that makes one feel at ease. And the debunkings, which often frame “dry drowning” as a matter of terminology, are missing the emotional truth driving the circulation of these stories: A parent who is afraid of something happening to their child is not concerned about the semantics of “submersion injury” and “nonfatal drowning.” They are afraid of their child being the limp one on the exam table, or something worse. The specifics are less vital than the broad possibility.

Callahan said he thought the persistent fear of a form of drowning that experts say doesn’t exist had something to do with the reality of actual drowning. “People do think, ‘I watch my children carefully, they’ve taken swimming lessons, and taken all the preventative measures.’ We try to reassure ourselves. We like to think, ‘I’m in control of things.’ ” So we focus our attention on things that feel truly beyond our control, rather than the more common and mundane dangers—similar to how parents are more apt to worry about kidnapping than car accidents, though the latter is far more likely. “That’s probably human nature, to some degree,” Callahan said, even without the algorithmic boost.

The debunkings of dry drowning can give the impression that this is a straight-up case of medical misinformation circulating among the gullible. But the apparent disconnect between the parents who fear it and the medical experts insisting it isn’t real seems to speak to something bigger. Parental fears are easy to prey on because anxiety is a rational response to being charged with protecting someone else’s life. Medical professionals and public health officials, whose training centers on evaluating risk, sometimes seem annoyed at the misallocation of energy toward fabricated dangers. But the people raising awareness of dry drowning and those debunking it are both reacting, perhaps, to a feeling of helplessness embedded in the work of caring for others: the limitless abundance of bad things from which we can’t fully protect ourselves, our children, our patients.

The good news is that steps taken to reduce fatal drownings also help prevent nonfatal submersion injuries. Rates of drowning have actually declined since the 1990s, according to Callahan, mainly due to an increased number of jurisdictions starting to require proper fencing around pools. Restricting kids’ ability to gain accidental access to water, when layered with other preventative measures—sober and undistracted adult supervision, swimming lessons, Coast Guard–approved life jackets—“those are the things people really should be focused on,” Callahan said, to prevent all forms of water danger. Those things aren’t necessarily easy. One thing new parents may not realize is that their days at the pool probably won’t be described as “relaxing” for a few years to come. But perhaps there is something comforting in the fact that in the face of this particular danger, our consistent, focused attention—that low-tech thing which requires no particular expertise and which social media constantly tries to take from us—is still among the best tools we have.