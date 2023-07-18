In 2015, the online world briefly tilted off its axis as we all gazed into a beguiling photo of a blue-and-black dress. The photograph, which became virally known as the Dress, was taken by Cecilia Bleasdale, mother of Grace Johnston. Bleasdale intended to wear the dress to her daughter’s wedding, and after capturing the image with her iPhone and showing it to her friends, she was surprised to find that, to some people, it appeared to look white and gold. You probably know the story from here: The Dress was posted to Tumblr, was subsequently aggregated on BuzzFeed, and we all engaged in a round of bloodthirsty psychic warfare.

“It’s blue and black!”

“It’s white and gold!”

The debate was unresolvable. (Well, it was sort of resolvable, but it took a couple years.) It carried on for months. It’s hard to overstate just how inescapable the Dress was at its height. Kim Kardashian tweeted about it. So did Taylor Swift. The BuzzFeed article that spawned the trend was visited 37 million times, and I have it on good authority that the office celebrated with Champagne afterward. Looking back, these were some of the final moments I genuinely enjoyed my time on the internet—it was the last grasps of Obama-era optimism about the potential of our online connections, before lamentations of “what went wrong with the internet” were everywhere. But now, even the memory of the Dress has been besotted by tragedy, because the meme is currently serving as a backdrop to an attempted murder.

Keir Johnston, husband to Grace Johnston, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow last week, after allegedly attacking his wife, with the intent to kill, in early 2022. According to reports in the U.K., Keir was an abusive partner—both physically and emotionally—throughout the pair’s relationship. The attempted murder charge stems from an incident where Keir allegedly pinned Grace to the ground and compressed her neck, but there are countless other startling accusations dotting the timeline. Keir has been accused of putting his wife in a headlock and dragging her out of a pub; of striking her through an open car window; of brandishing a knife; of pushing her against a wall. He has denied all charges, and the trial is scheduled to begin next year.

Despite the pitch-black irony that a euphoric moment of virality is now forever conjoined with unconscionable human malice, it should not be forgotten that two people—and all their friends and family—are central to this crime. It’s not something to joke about, but I do think it’s profound to remember how, for ages, the only cultural imprint the Johnstons ever had was that of a dizzily joyful pair of newlyweds. They were booking appearances on Ellen and receiving all-expenses-paid trips to the Caribbean for their trouble, all thanks to a silly picture of a dress. Meanwhile, Keir was apparently in the midst of a long-term terrorization campaign against his betrothed, one that seemingly grew more violent over time. It’s a brutal reminder that we never know what is actually going on in anyone’s life.

What we do know, however, is that the recent revelation makes the Dress one of the worst Milkshake Ducks—a term the terminally online use to describe good things that are ruined by subsequent unsavory discoveries—of all time. In addition to the attempted murder, the Dress also nearly tore the Bleasdale family apart and was subsequently featured in a disturbingly ironic Salvation Army ad against domestic violence that read, “Why is it so hard to see black and blue?” Past Milkshake Ducks like Chewbacca Mom, who later demonstrated facile political opinions about institutional racism, or Jensen Karp, the man who went viral for finding shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and, in the midst of his sudden panoptical ubiquity, was publicly accused of emotional abuse by multiple ex-girlfriends, couldn’t hold a candle.

The lesson is eternal: Even our most flippant internet memories were created by human beings, and human beings are always subject to tragedy and cruelty. It happened with the Dress, and it will happen again.

And for the record, it was black and blue.