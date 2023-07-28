I Want to Kick My Neighbor Out of the Camp Carpool Because She Doesn’t Like Dogs

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My new neighbor started off our first interaction in June on a very rude note, and now she’s about to be part of the kids’ August camp carpool list, and I feel like I need an apology and an explanation before we drive each other’s kids. I haven’t mentioned this to the other moms in the neighborhood, but I will have to bring it up if I want to find someone to cover her spot.

What happened: We have a friendly, loving, high-energy golden retriever. He’s just out of the puppy stage, so he’s just as energetic but doesn’t know his own size. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s just very excitable. I was walking him through the neighborhood when he slipped off his leash and ran up to her, giving face kisses and wanting to be petted. I assured her that she was friendly, but she replied “I’m not” and shoved him off of her, hard, at me, and basically threw herself into her front door. We haven’t spoken since, and I’m worried if she’s like this with dogs, she’s like this with kids. I also would like an apology. How do I start this, or at least get her out of this group where she has access to my kid, if she is like this?

—Kid and Dog Mom

Dear Kid and Dog Mom,

There are plenty of people who don’t like dogs and are capable of treating children with respect. I don’t think it’s fair to assume that a person who is unkind to dogs would do the same with children. Dog lovers tend to forget that not everyone has the same affinity for pups that they do (“face kisses” is a telling way of referring to getting unexpected animal saliva on one’s face.).

For all you know, this woman could be afraid of dogs, she may have even been attacked by one in the past. Her reaction to your dog doesn’t guarantee anything with regards to how she’d behave with your child. Simply put, it’s not fair to resent this woman for not liking dogs.

However, you do still need to clear the air with her before the carpooling. Let her know that you all may have gotten off to a rough start and that you’d like to properly introduce yourself, as your kids are supposed to be riding together. Give her a chance to show you who she is. If she’s truly rude and nasty, then make arrangements to swap your car pool days so you don’t have to drive each other’s children. If she’s a pleasant enough person who just doesn’t like dogs, try your best to look past that. Dogs simply aren’t for everyone, regardless of how sweet and friendly yours may seem to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a married man with a 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter that I completely love and adore. My relationship with my wife has been deteriorating over the last several years, and I no longer love or have feelings for her. The truth is I never loved her, and the relationship was convenient.

Some background: I’m a recovering alcoholic and addict who has been clean for four years. My wife immigrated to Canada 15 years ago and English is her second language. Communication in our relationship is a huge issue, we are currently in counseling, but in my heart, I know this won’t work. It breaks my heart for my daughter as she doesn’t deserve to have her parents divorced. My dad abandoned me at 5 and was mostly out of my life until he killed himself when I was 20. This has contributed to my addictions, low self-worth, and the reasons I’ve stayed with my wife. I want to do what is best for my daughter, but I know this marriage is unsustainable. I’ll always be there for my daughter, but I just can’t stay with my wife. What should I do?

—Stuck

Dear Stuck,

It sounds like you already have the answer you’re looking for. You say your marriage is unsustainable and you’re not in love with your wife. I think you owe it both to your wife and your daughter to begin the process of uncoupling. I know you feel like your daughter doesn’t “deserve” to have her parents split up, but I think seeing them (or at least you) unhappily married can be even more devastating. You are not your dad. You are committed to your child. That means that when your marriage is dissolved, you will continue to be an active parent. You can push to have 50/50 custody so that you remain engaged in the process of child-rearing as much as her mother does.

There are, of course, a few other things to think about here. It’s not clear from your letter how long you’ve been married, but Canada doesn’t offer citizenship on the basis of marriage alone, so I’m assuming that your wife has already become a permanent resident. Do you think your wife would be in Canada if you weren’t married? Also (and again, I can’t quite tell what you mean by “communication”), as a non-native English speaker, can your wife function easily on her own without you? My point is, it may take some time for her to figure out how to make things work as a single parent, and considering that you married her for your own, as you put it, “convenience,” you owe it to her to do what you can to help her adjust.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother-in-law is abusive, has substance abuse problems, and shows many symptoms of a personality disorder. She has had no contact with our children since our oldest was a newborn. For the last few years, my spouse has alternated between periods of low contact and no contact with her, and currently plans to have no contact with her for the foreseeable future. My spouse has asked close adult family members not to share information about us with her. This is for two reasons: 1. Any information she gets ends up as fuel for the abusive voicemails/letters/emails that she regularly sends my spouse (which she feels an obligation to check for suicide threats). For example: “(Middle child) was baptized and you didn’t even invite YOUR OWN MOTHER. Your cruelty is killing me. I’m dying because of you, etc.” 2. I have safety concerns about her knowing certain things, because there have been times when she’s shown up unexpectedly at our home or at a public event to force contact with my spouse/the kids.

There have been some bumps, but people have generally done as we asked. For the last couple years, though, my MIL has been obtaining information about our family through our nephew, who is in upper elementary school and still has fairly regular contact with her. Some examples of things she has learned are: two pregnancies, where our kids go to daycare/activities, a job change, a medical crisis involving a hospital stay, and where we moved. Some of the info our nephew probably volunteers, like that he’s getting a new baby cousin soon. Other stuff we think she wheedles out of him. She’s manipulative, and he’s just a kid and wouldn’t recognize what she’s doing. What, if anything, can we do about this?

We don’t want to ask our nephew not to tell his grandmother anything about us, because that’s a lot to put on a child. It feels wrong to burden him with having to keep secrets or manage adult problems in any way. Some stuff (like a new baby or a move) is impossible to keep from him. Keeping other things from him would require being weirdly secretive about our lives with everyone at gatherings where he is present. We don’t know what to do. Please help.

—He’s Just a Kid

Dear He’s Just a Kid,

You don’t mention the boy’s parent(s), but I’m going to assume that they are generally respectful of your no-info request, despite still maintaining some contact with your MIL themselves? If so, I think your first step is to have a serious conversation with them about this pattern and the problems it has caused you, and work together on coming up with a solution. Yes, your nephew is a kid, but he’s old enough to understand that there are times when you have to keep things to yourself—his parents will probably know best how to communicate that lesson without putting unfair pressure on him or making things weird between him and his grandmother. Perhaps, once they understand how urgent this is, they would also be willing to intervene on your behalf and ask Grandma to stop asking these questions in the first place. She may still press your nephew, and she may still be able to find things out about you that way. But at the very least, you can try to prevent him from offering info up on his own, and, unfortunately, you may indeed have to be a bit more secretive around him for now.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I are fairly close to our nieces. They are 11 and 9 and have been having a hard time since their mom died two years ago. My brother remarried right before his ex died, so the situation has been tense. We have an opportunity to take the girls to a major theme park this summer since my brother-in-law started to work there (we are getting some serious free perks). The problem is “Tyler,” their 10-year-old stepbrother. Tyler is a truly out-of-control kid. He constantly fights with our nieces and has a nasty habit of running away when he doesn’t get his way. He has been suspended from school twice. There is no way on earth my wife and I could handle Tyler by ourselves, let alone in a different state. Tyler’s mom also has a chip on her shoulder about “step” being a nasty word. She constantly pushes my nieces to consider Tyler their brother and her their “new mom” (you can imagine how well that went over with a pair of still grieving girls). My brother is pretty inconsistent about where he stands between doing what his new wife wants and what is best for the girls. How do we frame this offer without blowing it out of the water?

—One Trip

Dear One Trip,

Be honest with your brother and his wife about the fact that you don’t feel like you can handle Tyler on a trip like this. His habit of running off is a major safety concern in an amusement park.

Furthermore, his constant fighting with his stepsisters will put a damper on what is supposed to be a fun event for them. Explain that you don’t want to leave Tyler out, but that you simply don’t feel equipped to take care of him. There’s a possibility that your brother may shut the trip down for the girls all together, which would suck, but it’s better than you trying to take a child that you can’t control across state lines and losing him in a large public space. Remind your brother that his girls are still grieving and that you’d like to do something special for them. Hopefully, he’ll understand and will still allow them to go. If Tyler attending the trip is a dealbreaker, you could also offer to allow your brother and his wife to come with you to care for him.

—Jamilah

