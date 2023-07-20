My Mother-in-Law Just Made a Disgusting Accusation About Me in Front of My Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband passed away just over six months ago in an accident. About eight months before he died, we had moved about one hour away from his parents, who we had previously lived 10 minutes from. We moved from a rural setting closer to the city so we would both be significantly closer to work and so we’d be in a school district with much better opportunities before our kids (currently 6 and 4) started school. My in-laws (MIL in particular) took the move rather hard, as they had gotten very used to easily seeing the kids very regularly, and my MIL was always volunteering to watch the kids for anything we needed. She had even offered to watch them full time while we were at work, but we were uncomfortable with that and had them in daycare instead. To help with her feelings, and in addition to the other times we were still making sure we saw them at both locations, we set up an overnight stay at their house the first Saturday of each month to give them more time with the kids while also getting some time to ourselves.

Since my husband died, I’ve mostly kept up the same amount of contact with them, inviting them to the kids’ daycare/school events, going there for dinner at least once a month, inviting them on weekend outings to the zoo, etc., and keeping up the monthly overnight stay. On the drive home from the most recent overnight, my older daughter asked me why Grandma doesn’t like my new friend and if he’s a bad person. I asked what she was talking about, and she said she heard Grandma telling Grandpa that the kids come stay at their house so that I can “meet up with my f*ck buddy” and that she knows f*ck is a bad word, so my buddy must be a bad person.

I was appalled. I told her that Grandma must be confused, because I don’t have any new friends and I spent the time while the girls were with their grandparents getting some extra things done around the house. When I got home and the kids were in bed, I called my in-laws and asked about it. Surprisingly, my mother-in-law admitted right off the bat that she’d said it, but did apologize for my daughter hearing it. She told me that she knew I must be using the time to see someone else because I had canceled the first two overnights after my husband’s death and then started them back up again, and there must be a reason because I couldn’t just be doing it to give them more time with the kids. She said she knew I was the reason we had moved and “taken them all away from her” and that I didn’t care about them seeing their grandkids unless I could get something out of it.

I didn’t even know how to respond. I did cancel the two after his death—the first one would’ve been the night following his funeral, and the second my older daughter was invited to her first sleepover and was excited to go and the younger didn’t want to go to her grandparents’ house by herself. I suppose I should’ve tried to reschedule them, but I was in a haze of grief. I told them I didn’t feel that way at all, that the move had been an easy joint decision for us for the benefit of every member of our family, that I felt I was doing a very good job of regularly including them in our lives, and asked them to take up any issues with me directly in the future before hanging up.

I don’t know what to do now. I don’t want to cut them off from their grandkids. I know most of what she said is just grief coming out inappropriately, but that doesn’t excuse it. I don’t want to be around them right now, but I also don’t want the girls to be around them without me as I’m not confident my MIL won’t say more nasty things about me to/in front of them. I’m hurt that my MIL thinks so little of me, especially when I am still very much in a stage of grief where I can’t even imagine I will ever be in another romantic relationship again. I want an apology, but only if it’s actually genuine, not just to get back around my kids. Do you have suggestions on how to approach this/what to say?

—No Buddies Here

Dear No Buddies,

This is a horribly unfair way for your mother-in-law to be talking to and about you, and I’m so sorry that you are dealing with this after your terrible loss. I hope you can hear and believe that it has nothing to do with you or anything you’ve done. This is her choice. She is choosing this poisonous behavior over the mutual comfort you could have been to one another as you grieve.

While I know some of it may be, as you say, grief coming out sideways, I don’t know if these attacks on you can be solely attributed to that. Even before your husband’s death, it seems that she was nursing an unreasonable grudge against you over the move, blaming you for “taking” your family away from her. Whether or not you ever feel ready for another relationship, she sounds like the kind of person who will always suspect you as well as find fault with any kind of happiness or healing you experience in the future. And who knows what she’ll say to you and your kids then?

Whether it was intentional or not, she put your (also grieving!) child in a horrible position by saying what she did in their earshot. I don’t see how you could trust her not to do it again, given that she’s apparently determined to believe the worst about you and perhaps to even drive a wedge between you and your children. It brings me no pleasure to say this, but I don’t think I’d want someone with this capacity for self-centeredness and cruelty spending a lot of time with my kids, supervised or not.

If you want to, you can tell her that you want an apology—you deserve one, although it’s hard for me to believe she would offer it sincerely. But I actually wouldn’t make the apology a condition of grandkid sleepovers at their house, because I wouldn’t want to commit to resuming those any time soon. Dealing with people like your mother-in-law is all about setting boundaries: If you really do want to maintain this relationship for the sake of your kids, you can decide when and how long and how often you think the kids can be around her, and how often you can stomach being around her. And I think you really deserve some time and space to acknowledge the pain she’s caused you at an already painful time, think things through, and figure out your boundaries without the pressure of a timeline—you don’t need to rush into any decisions. In the meantime, it is more than okay for you and the kids to take a break from seeing them. You do not owe them any explanation other than a simple (and factual) statement that those visits aren’t going to work for you and your children right now. Don’t feel badly about this—it’s not your fault; you were not the one who chose this situation.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a reasonably low-stakes question. I have two daughters (13 years old and 11 years old) and their bedtimes are 8:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (8 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on school nights). I thought this was reasonable, but recently they (especially the 13-year-old) have started complaining that their bedtimes are too early and their friends stay up way later. I’ve tried to have conversations with them about how just because all their friends are doing something doesn’t mean they should do it too. But they say that they only get to sleep at 11 p.m. anyway (true) so they don’t understand why I don’t just make their bedtime 10:30 and be done with it. I don’t think that tweens should be staying up so late. What do you think?

—8 Is Fine

Dear 8 Is Fine,

I am solidly Team I Don’t Care What Your Friends’ Parents Do as well, but those bedtimes do sound early to me, especially the school-night ones and especially for the 13-year-old. There’s nothing, like, morally wrong with it. But it’s bothering your kids, and I get why—it’s no fun to lay in bed for hours before you fall asleep.

Let me flip this around: Why do you think it’s important for them to be in their rooms, in bed, lights out, hours before they can even fall asleep? Are you trying to cut off screen time early? Trying to get some quiet, kid-free time to yourself? Whatever you’re trying to accomplish with such an early bedtime, is there some way to make that happen without sending your kids to bed long before they can actually sleep? Maybe you could compromise and say that they can be in their rooms, reading or doing some other quiet activity, at 8:30 or 9:00, but have actual lights out/bedtime later?

I also think about kids’ bedtimes in terms of simple math and when they need to be awake for school. My 15-year-old complains about her bedtime, too. But I want her to get at least seven, preferably eight hours’ sleep, because I’ve read all those articles about the teens needing more sleep so their brains keep developing properly, and she has to catch a very early bus. If your kids also need to get up horrendously early, I see the virtues of an earlier bedtime. Otherwise, I think you have some room to compromise here without letting them keep vampire hours.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am not very close with my family. They’re nice people and fun to be around, but we live far from each other (one on either coast, me and my sister in the Midwest) and don’t get together very often. Recently, my family has announced a series of events for family gatherings: a wedding and two milestone birthdays. I mentioned that I would be coming to one of these events without my family since my daughter has a previously scheduled commitment. My brother texted to tell me that “it would be nice” if my whole family came, since his family, including his wife and two teens, are making the trip. When I noted my 11-year-old’s commitment, he responded with “make your choices” and said that we don’t have that many chances to be with family. This has really rankled me. My kid’s commitment was set before the wedding was announced, and it can’t be changed. What can I say if my brother makes another passive-aggressive comment? Why is it so important to him that they all be there? Should I just let this go without comment or say something when we’re at the wedding?

—Pissed About Passive Aggressiveness

Dear Pissed,

I get why you’re annoyed; the shudder of recognition I just felt is very real. I can’t tell whether this is a pattern for your brother, trying to passive-aggressively guilt you into things? If he says stuff like this to you all the time, you can try to address it: “When you say things like this, it makes me feel like you think I don’t believe family time is important. I love our family and care about spending time together, it’s just hard given where we all live and how busy we are. I want you to accept it and believe me when I tell you that I’m doing my best.”

If this is just an annoying one-off, I probably wouldn’t bother bringing it up again when you see him—unless he does, and then you can shut it down with: “Like I told you: they’re not here because they couldn’t be here. End of story.” Also, sorry if I’m misunderstanding, but it sounds like you are bringing your family to the other two events—it’s only the one that you’re attending alone? Two out of three family gatherings isn’t bad! You can point this out to your brother and let him know that if he brings his family to one or both of those other events, your entire family will see them there.

Dear Care and Feeding,

A close family member whom I adore is getting married. She has requested that I participate in the wedding. I have serious mobility issues and this will be very difficult for me to manage, but beyond that, it will ruin the wedding for me. I will be in pain—the kind of pain that will make it impossible to get myself food or drinks or make my way to the restroom. I was worried about managing the wedding before I heard about this, and now I’m terrified. I want to be a good sport, but I’m almost to the point of declining for reasons of health. (Also, there are countless other events involving stairs and standing between now and the actual ceremony.) My health issues are not a secret. Perhaps I’ve been too much of a “sport” and suffered in silence more than I should have in the past. What should I do?

—Sad but Sore

Dear Sad but Sore,

First, it’s completely okay to say no to being in the wedding. You know your needs and limitations better than anyone else, and it sounds like you’re confident it would be a bad decision for you. Your family member should be able to understand that, and will hopefully just be glad if you’re able to make it at all.

If you want to be in the wedding, and it’s important enough to your family member, she should do whatever she can to make it less painful and more possible for you. Just because many functions aren’t planned with disabled guests’ needs in mind doesn’t mean this one can’t be. And you aren’t just any guest—you’re obviously very important to this person. Again, you’re under no obligation whatsoever to put yourself through a painful experience or try to make it work if it just won’t! But if there is any way for you to participate that wouldn’t make your pain worse, and if you want to do so and are also willing to have that conversation with your family member, I think it’s actually her responsibility to listen and take your medical issues into account.

—Nicole

