Earlier this month, Casey DeSantis—first lady of Florida and potential first lady of the United States, should her husband’s campaign succeed—sat in a velvet armchair at the front of a barn and told a crowd of Iowans about her new initiative. “We are going to launch the largest mobilization of moms and grandmas across the United States of America to protect the innocence of our children and to protect the rights of parents,” she said—fighting words, and the mission statement of “Mamas for DeSantis.”

Not moms. Not mommies. Not parents. Definitely not dads. Mamas—mamas will get the job done.

The preoccupation with this word is not just on the right. In my more left- and urban-leaning Instagram feed, I come across “mama” all the time. There is VoteMama, “the leading source of research and analysis about the political participation of moms,” and a group that seems to understand that the rights of parents might be best protected by getting engaged parents elected. There is Literary Mama, which “believes that all mothers have a story worth sharing and honors the many faces of motherhood by publishing work that celebrates the journey as well as the job.” And there are countless other organizations, brands, ads, and feeds aimed toward the liberation of “mamas,” whether it’s by reminders that we are enough or an essential-oil balm.

Eight years ago I wrote about the rise of “mama” as a counterculture slang for “mom,” and I, a visionary cultural critic, predicted its imminent demise: “Mama, as it is used today, may not endure. Considering the increasing speed of our cultural metabolism, there’s a good chance it won’t last long at all.” At the time, the “mama” I was referring to, the one I was never quite comfortable with, was largely the province of the back-to-nature set who breastfed forever, wore their babies at their chest, and doled out homeopathic remedies to their children, with some vaccine skepticism in the mix. These mamas still exist today, but so do many, many other mamas, including politically righteous mamas from the right and left, creative mamas, punk mamas, tired-and-my-house-is-a-mess-deal-with-it mamas, and so on and so on.

This term, this container, this palimpsest for maternal power and morality and ingenuity and rebellion, has lived a fuller, richer life than I could have ever imagined. “Mama” is capacious, holds Whitmanesque multitudes, makes its audience, nearly any audience these days, feel seen. To say “mama” is to say “I get you. I see you. I am one of you. You are one of us.” But who is this mama? What do we want from her? What does she give us?

Part of the broad appeal of “mama,” the through line that takes us from Casey DeSantis to VoteMama, is how effective it is at branding. Mama does a lot of heavy lifting, semiotics- and vibes-wise. It is the dessert-pink sans-serif version of names for mothers, something that grabs our attention in the swirling abyss that is the attention economy. Mama feels fresh, palatable—she is not “mother,” “mom,” or “mommy,” tainted by a patriarchal vision of motherhood in which becoming a mom is a one-note, dead-end, lobotomizing experience. Or, from the perspective of the right, it’s not an overly clinical term for the most important job in the world.

Black Americans have a history with mama, as do Latinos, as do Southerners, as does my Ashkenazi Jewish family, who never not cry when listening to the deeply sentimental Yiddish ballad “My Yiddishe Mama.” This is not an exclusive list. Mama is warm, folksy, musical, a conversation between two friends. False intimacy is the lingua franca of communications in the digital age; corporations, nonprofits, and political campaigns all act like your friend. This all makes “mama” modern—an in-the-know phrase, even while it’s ubiquitous.

What connects all the mamas doesn’t end there. There is something else in the term, something bolder and bigger. “Mama” is a congenial cloak for a moral claim, a way to assert that there is more to this motherhood thing that one might expect. “Mom” and “mommy” are, in the eyes of the broader culture, passive identities, one in which one a human is labeled by their relationship to another. “Mama,” on the other hand, reflects a loud-and-proud relational identity, or that one is depended on by on another person. It’s a way to state reject the individualism of our culture and assert that having children is not a reason to move to the edges and quietly care. Being a “mama” is a reason to speak and be listened to by the world around you. Mamas, precisely because they are mamas, have something big to say. Pay attention.

At the center of this is the notion that motherhood has made mamas wiser and more righteous, seekers of what’s right and good. That this is not always true should be self-evident. There are rude mothers, cheating mothers, lazy mothers, murderous mothers. Even if every mother feels herself to be a better person for mothering—hardly true—the definition of “better” is often highly subjective. Take the current battle over gender identity, for example. Moms on both sides of the issues surely believe they are protecting children and working on behalf of a higher good. Not all of them can be.

Evolutionary speaking, motherhood can make us less individualistic, but also less “communitarian” than we might have been before. We often become less selfish on behalf of ourselves, but more selfish on behalf of our kids compared to how we treat others in the world. This isn’t necessarily a character flaw—it can be a necessity. Our children require deep investment to thrive, and it is a hard task to ensure they have everything they need while not, in one way or another, giving them some degree of special treatment. Ultimately, this focus can benefit the community—if all goes well, we fuss over them as kids so that they develop into adults who no longer require so much fussing over themselves (and can, ideally, pay this fussing forward).

But this isn’t to say that motherhood, or intimate caregiving more broadly, can’t lead to moral growth that extends beyond the parent–child relationship. Nel Noddings, a philosopher who died last year, wrote about this. For her, caring for another allows us to create an “ethical ideal,” a vision of our better selves that we can then pursue in other relationships. We develop the ability to pay attention to the particular person in front of us, and respond to their particular needs. “I have a picture of those moments in which I was cared for and in which I cared, and I may reach toward this memory and guide my conduct by it if I wish to do so,” she writes in Caring: A Feminine Approach to Ethics and Moral Education.

I would never claim that becoming an active caregiver has made me morally superior to those who aren’t active caregivers, but I do believe myself to be a better person for it. My experience caring for my kids has improved my ability to pay attention to other people and respond to them in all their singularity and the singularity of that moment. Less dogma, more responsiveness. I try to do this with others. I sometimes succeed. More often than before.

“Mama,” most generously and sensitively interpreted, most caringly interpreted, is attempting to make a similar point. I appreciate this, even if I have yet to call myself, or my friends, “Mama.”

I am, nevertheless, a “mama.” A few years ago, my son, now 10, started to use the term for me, unbidden, for the first time. His early youth receding, he took hold of a word he had never paid much attention to before, and coming from that still-sweet voice, those still-pillowy cheeks, I don’t mind at all. “Mama,” as an utterance of the intimate, makes perfect sense.

I get why some women want to make this intimacy public vis-à-vis mama. They are bound to their children and want others to see that, respect them for it, to really get it. For me, “mama” remains in that liminal space in which a thing bugs me and I can’t tell if it’s irksome because it is actually annoying or because internalized misogyny is doing its thing.

In any case, Casey DeSantis’ nostalgic agenda with the word seems pretty obvious, and everyone is free to experience it as they will. But these days I have found myself with a different hope for mama’s future: Maybe one day, everyone will be invested in relationality, everyone will want to protect kids and other dependents. Everyone will be interested in the inner lives of caregivers and their hard-won insights, and the need for “mama” will deflate. When we are all, publicly speaking, “mamas,” then nobody is a “mama” and the term can return to the world of those still sweet voices, those still pillowy cheeks.