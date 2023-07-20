Help! My Stepmother Is Making My Father’s Terminal Illness All About Her.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My dad has Stage 4 cancer. My stepmother acts like it’s about her. She tells his nurses and doctors her medical problems and history, acts like she is on stage when people come to visit him, just nonstop talking about her health issues. I’m frustrated with her constantly. Should I say something? I feel she is taking away from his connections and care, but I know she is also struggling in her own grief.

—Caregiver in Crisis

Dear Caregiver in Crisis,

Nope, don’t say anything and also, if you can, don’t let her stress you out. You are absolutely not going to change her personality or behavior—especially when, as you recognize, this intensity is likely an expression of her own stress and grief—and you will regret it so much if you waste even a minute of this remaining time with your dad fighting with her.

Dear Prudence,

I can’t take disrespect from my husband anymore. He will give me the silent treatment when he’s angry about anything, including things that have nothing to do with me. The latest is he had to help our 27-year-old son move and has now stopped speaking to me for a week because he’s angry about it. He then doesn’t text or call to let me know if he’s not going to be home for dinner. If he does come upstairs to get his food, he then takes his plate back downstairs to eat in the basement/family room. He’s left me in the dark and this has been happening cyclically for 28 years. I think it’s abusive, and he refuses to acknowledge that it’s hurtful. He also never apologizes for anything. I can’t get through and have developed distrust for everyone at this point and am tired of the constant reminder that I don’t matter.

—What’s the Point?

Dear What’s the Point,

You’re right, this is emotional abuse. It sounds like you’ve already tried explaining how it makes you feel, and I’m sure you’ve pushed for counseling. I know thinking about separation can be daunting, especially after a long marriage, but in the meantime, could you just emotionally check out of the relationship? If he’s not speaking to you, remind yourself that he’s the one with the problem, and try to fill your days with things that you enjoy and people who are kind to you. Make dinner plans with friends. Don’t text or call to let him know. Match his energy! Not because I want you to retaliate, but because you deserve a break from caring about and being hurt by the actions of someone who is clearly troubled and doesn’t want to improve. You do matter, and the less time you spend focused on his selfish, immature actions, the more you will realize that.

Dear Prudence,

My wife was diagnosed with a chronic illness a year before we met. We married, had children and careers, and have been together over 30 years. As we’ve gotten older, her illness has become more of a factor in our lives; she is on disability, and I manage almost all of the housekeeping, cooking, parenting, finances, etc. The problem is that she uses her illness to justify her sense of personal entitlement, and the limitations of her health are selective and convenient. Her disability doesn’t stop her from doing fun things like trips to Vegas or walking around street festivals, but she cites her illness to avoid mundane responsibilities like helping around the house or going to our son’s soccer games. When she does participate, she does the minimum or expects everyone to prioritize helping her do things that she could do herself. She will only put effort into something when she decides it is important, at which point she becomes obsessed and controlling without regard for the consequences of her decisions.

For example, she wants a service dog, but is always turned down because her “want” isn’t really a “need.” So, she keeps buying dogs to train them herself, but she has failed to get any of them through even basic obedience training, let alone service dog training. We now have three dogs that the rest of the family feeds, walks, and cleans up after. She complains that I don’t believe she is legitimately sick; I do, I just have issues with how she thinks being sick exempts her from accountability—I know others with similar health concerns and none of them behave the way she does. She has alienated most of the people who know her the best. She argues constantly with our children and they often complain to me about her. Her sister calls her a “narcissist,” her oldest friend calls her “toxic,” and many family and friends have expressed similar sentiments. When she was still working, she frequently clashed with co-workers and was once fired because of her behavior. She frames herself as the victim and the other people are always to blame. She is oblivious to how she fosters conflict. This is made worse by casual friends who validate her behavior because they only see her at her best and only hear her side of these stories.

She won’t go to marital counseling, and even if we did go, I know from long experience that she would ignore any feedback that doesn’t support her point of view. We’ve considered separating or getting a divorce, but I honestly don’t think she is capable of looking after herself. She needs someone around for those times when her illness is legitimately bad. On top of everything else, she is a hoarder (the garage is filled with things she “absolutely needs”) and is bad with money (she recently burned through $40,000). If she lives alone, her home will be piles of trash, her bills won’t get paid, and her diet will be mostly junk food. No one is willing to take on the role as her caregiver; she has several friends and family members who have the room in their homes to take her in, but none of them are willing (not that I blame them). I am in a Catch-22, I either continue to care for someone who makes me miserable, or leave her to inevitably crash and burn.

—Catch-22

Dear Catch-22,

You start and end your letter discussing your wife’s chronic illness, but it really seems to be the least of her issues, and pretty low on the list of problems in your marriage. I encourage you to believe what she says about what’s going on with her body, but if she in fact uses her disability to get out of doing housework and manipulate you in other ways, that’s definitely annoying. But she also refuses marital counseling! And is wildly irresponsible with money! And sounds like she has a terrible personality and is hard to be around! You are allowed to get divorce because you dislike your spouse. If she decides to live with piles of trash and unpaid bills, eating junk food, that will be her choice. If she truly needs support due to her illness, it sounds like she’s resourceful enough to arrange for it. And if she isn’t, you will still be free to help her out as a friend. But not a husband. The two of you don’t like each other and don’t need to be married.

Dear Prudence,

How do you know when to tell someone “I love you”? I’ve felt it for a month now; it crept over me like a fog. I couldn’t tell you when exactly it started, but now I’m surrounded by this feeling. It’s such a Big Huge Deal, and it feels especially so in a very new, very tentative long-distance relationship; our in-person time is still relatively low versus all of the emails, texts, and Zooms. Plus, I’m almost 50 and have only been in two actual relationships, once in college and then again around age 30, so this is all so foreign to me.

My friends’ advice is all over the place, from “it’s FAR too early, wait for more benchmarks of commitment” to “listen to your heart!”, something that feels deeply suspect since I’m an over-emotional tornado; my heart may not be the most trustworthy guide. Then again, the idea of waiting for us to reach certain relationship stages makes my insides scream—I want to tell him! But what if he doesn’t feel the same and I screw this all up. So the spiral continues. What do you think, Prudie? How do you know?

—What Should I Do?

Dear What Should I Do,

There is something about the level of anxiety in your question (your insides screaming, your polling of different friends, your labeling yourself an emotional tornado) that makes me feel the time isn’t right to say it. The ideal moment to tell someone you love them is when the love is making you feel happy and calm and secure, and you have a sense of peace about expressing it, not when you are torn and terrified about what will happen. Is it really that you’re dying to say “I love you” or do you just want some clarity about where the relationship is going? Or more regular hangouts? Or reassurance that his feelings are also deepening? Especially since you don’t have a lot of romantic experience, this could be a perfect time to practice just sitting in this uncertain stage, with no way to guarantee how things might turn out, instead of blurting out three words with the goal of pushing things to the next level.

