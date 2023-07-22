Help! My Wife Shouldn’t Have to Tolerate My Horrendous Messiness.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have been married to my wife for almost 20 years and together since we were teenagers. We have a wonderful relationship and a wonderful family together. My life with her is nothing short of idyllic. We treat each other well, and we love nothing more than to sit down on the deck, crack open sparkling water, and talk about anything and everything. So what’s the problem you ask? The problem is that I am very messy.

My wife doesn’t even care. Sometimes she jokes about my messiness, but it’s in a playful way. Slowly over time, every surface that is “mine” will be cluttered and look terrible. At times, the areas that I am in charge of resemble an archeological dig because it is like a layered timeline of detritus. My wife isn’t like this. Her surfaces are clean, neat, and organized. She honestly just looks past my messiness because she loves me.

But I don’t want to be this way! It’s embarrassing that everything I touch turns into such a mess. My family shouldn’t have to live with a living breathing tornado for a husband and father. I have always been this way. I have gone through periods where I do better, but I always fall back into bad habits. Do you have any advice on a book to read or a behavior modification plan I can follow that will help me become just a little less of a mess?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Messeburger in Paradise

Dear Messeburger,

There are endless resources out there, but most of them would agree that before you can turn into a “neat person,” you have to get rid of all your extra stuff—which means sorting through everything, putting all similar items together, and then getting rid of the ones you don’t need or want—and everything needs to have a home that makes sense to you and makes it easy to put away. Ask your wife or a friend for help, or hire a professional organizer to do this part, because if you’ve been messy for this long, let’s be honest, you don’t have what it takes to do it yourself. This is likely a long-weekend (or two) sized project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After that, you have to change your mindset. First, stop thinking about how much you hate being messy. Instead, think about how nice it is and how together you feel when things are clean. I remember I once cleaned and tidied furiously before hosting Thanksgiving, got the lighting just right, lit a candle, and sat down with a few minutes to spare before people arrived and thought “This is so nice!” Then I realized, “I could actually feel like this every day and I would enjoy that!” Is my space Thanksgiving-clean all the time? No, but when I’m working on it, I’m not thinking “Ugh, clutter!” I’m thinking, “This will be really enjoyable to live in when it’s done.” Try that! Focus on how amazing it will be to crack open a seltzer with your wife without having to move a massive pile of notebooks and junk mail out of the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second, accept that you are not going to keep things tidy with the same level of work it took to leave things messy. You are going to have to exert a little extra energy a few times a day—and then a bigger chunk of energy to do a more thorough reset every couple of months—to make sure things are in their place. I know, I know, putting things in their place (walking around, throwing trash away, putting the mug back in the kitchen, placing your pen back in the pen holder) is horribly tedious and boring. So what you need is a podcast or a TV show or a person you enjoy talking to on the phone, and you get to enjoy this thing while you are straightening up, which you do at a certain time each day. Like right before you leave your work space. Pop your headphones on and that 10-15 minutes of putting everything where it lives will fly by.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Got a question about kids, parenting, or family life? Submit it to Care and Feeding!

Dear Prudence,

How do I tell someone that I don’t want to be friends without actually saying that I don’t want to be friends? I recently moved to the same neighborhood as someone I see regularly through volunteering. She’s invited me over to her house a few times, and although she’s friendly and we both volunteer for the same cause, her loud, extroverted personality just isn’t my vibe. But she keeps texting and inviting me over. When I say I’m busy, she proposes alternative dates. Even if I agreed with it, ghosting isn’t an option because we volunteer for the same organization. I don’t want to hurt her feelings by being honest.

Advertisement

—Just Want to Chill With My Cats

Dear Cats,

“Thank you so much for the invitations. I have to admit I’m a very low-key person and I am not feeling up to doing a lot outside of volunteering these days. I didn’t want you to think it was personal. I’ll let you know if I get more energy to be social. Until then I’m really happy we met and look forward to seeing you at the animal shelter every week!”

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Dear Prudence,

I am newly married with a blended family. I have two sons from a previous marriage; my husband has three daughters from three separate relationships, and then we have our own 6-month-old son. His youngest daughter is 90 percent blind, and she has lived with him alone since she was born. Her mom is a drug addict and is unable to see her. A lot of responsibility regarding her was placed on me when we first got together, and I am not complaining about that—I believe that when you take on a partner, you take on their children as well. However, he does not teach her basic responsibilities, allows her to sit on her phone all day, and refuses to believe that his daughter makes any mistakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today when we were at lunch, his daughter said something completely insulting and he just sat there. When I brought it up later, he said she didn’t mean it that way. He then asked her to apologize and when she said she didn’t mean it, he responded with “No Shit.” I was mortified that he would belittle me and make me feel that I was the problem in front of her like that. Things like this continue on a daily basis, and I don’t think I can take it. He says it’s all me and that I just hate his daughter, but I don’t hate anyone, especially not a child.

—Daddy’s Little Princess

Dear Princess,

Advertisement

When you find yourself debating about whether you hate a child, you know you’re not in a good place. (For what it’s worth, I know “hate” is a strong word, but it does seem that you at least strongly dislike the kid.) I want to push back on the “when you take on a partner, you take on their children as well” point. You might take them on if you and your partner agree on how to raise them, if the children are on board, and if you’ve decided how you’ll resolve conflicts about their upbringing. You and your new husband aren’t there! The proper role for you, especially when it comes to a child who likely has significant trauma around her missing parent and has special needs, is to be a supportive and loving adult who is not, I repeat not, in charge of discipline or screen time or the teaching of basic responsibilities or anything else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I could go on and on about what you should have done in terms of evaluating your spouse’s parenting and your compatibility with his kids before getting married, but now that we’re here, just take a step back and focus on your baby. The next time this child (who, again, is dealing with a lot!) says something to you that is truly offensive or hurtful, you can respond like you would to anyone else: “Please don’t talk to me that way” or “That hurt my feelings” or “I’m going to step away because I’m feeling really upset.” And you should do the same when it comes to your husband, by the way! It doesn’t seem like he’s particularly nice to you either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch up on this week’s Prudie.

More Advice From Slate

My boyfriend and I recently had a casual conversation about our porn preferences, and it was intimate and nice. But one particular preference of his surprised me: He likes cuckold videos. I realize those are pretty common, but I can’t get it out of my head. Does that mean he really wants to do that? Does porn in general align with real-life desires? He does get jealous (and, I guess, turned on by jealousy?), but cuckolding is far beyond what I thought was both of our comfort zones. What should I make of all this?