Help! I Just Discovered My Husband’s Detailed List About How to “Handle” Me.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I have been tackling changes the past year. We have been trying to improve our marriage by communicating more and making lifestyle changes. For me, I am trying to communicate more about what has upset me, where before I would just sit down and sulk. I have learned that my husband has been writing all those instances down as a list: “take kids out every day so she has alone time; don’t bring up kids conflicts to her; don’t compare her to you she may feel judged; don’t talk about her—even things that seem neutral are at risk of being viewed as negative when heard by her, therefore only talk about her in a positive light; don’t tease her; always give her 100 percent attention when talking; don’t share vulnerabilities with her, she doesn’t care and may use it in an insulting attack later.” The last one destroyed me. I can’t believe I would ever do that and if I did, we never talked about it. I don’t really know what to do. Do I just go on and think this is his private thoughts and leave it be, or do I address the fact of how he sees me? Is this a sign we need help?

—Hurt and Confused

Dear Hurt and Confused,

Yes, this is a sign that you need help. The good news is that I’m not seeing any incredibly painful conflict or evidence of irreparable damage here. It’s pretty typical miscommunication—you’re saying something and he’s hearing something very different—and you need someone to walk you through these conversations in a way that avoids misunderstandings. Have you ever seen the show Couple’s Therapy, or listened to Esther Perel’s podcast? There’s always a moment where one spouse says something and then the other spouse is asked to repeat what they heard to confirm that they understood it. And it’s more challenging than you would think! People often get it all wrong and have to be asked to try again. Therapy will also provide an important place for your husband to safely talk about his perception that you’ll wield his vulnerabilities against him, and where that idea came from. I’ll tell you one thing: A person who didn’t care about marriage wouldn’t have made that list. It was hard to read, but I’m glad you stumbled upon it (I assume, by mistake. If not, you may have some trust issues to work through as well!) and I have a lot of hope for your relationship.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Submit your comments about how to approach the situation here to Jenée, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence, My husband and I have tried for kids before but always stopped due to fertility specialist costs. We can’t conceive naturally and we won’t be able to have kids without seeing one. Recently though, my husband said that he can’t handle the stress of kids and doesn’t want to try anymore. I am heartbroken. I have always wanted to be a Mom. But whenever I mention this to my husband he gets sad and says, “I’m sorry I’m making you upset.” I don’t know what to do. I’m almost 40 and our chances of fertility treatments working go down as we age. If we don’t try now then we won’t have kids. But the stress of it all is too much for him. —Childless Mother

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been with my fiancé for 10 years. Our relationship is an unhealthy one; I’ve often been advised to end things, and I’ve seriously considered it. I end up feeling guilty because he’s patient, supposedly forgiving, trusting, and supportive, and because he’s taken care of my dog while I’ve lived in a separate state for a few years. I assume that the manipulation and emotional abuse have been unintentional, but at the same time, I’ve suggested therapy for several years and stressed the importance of it for his well-being and that of our relationship, and he has made almost zero effort in that regard. I see my own therapist, so it’s not like I’m saying he’s the only one who needs help. Is the lack of effort in that area something I should view as a reason to break up, or am I asking for too much, being too impatient?

—One Confused Rabbit

Dear Rabbit,

This is not going anywhere, you are not being too impatient, you began your letter by calling the relationship “unhealthy,” someone else can take care of your dog. Break up with him and maybe also the therapist who allowed you to stay in the relationship for this long. All those people who advised you to end things? They really care about you. Turn to them, tell them you’re going to dump him, and ask them to hold you to it and support you.

Dear Prudence,

My wife Sandra (we are both women) has been estranged from her abusive mother for several years. The only time we see or speak to my MIL now is at events such as siblings’ weddings and wedding/baby showers and nieces’/nephews’ birthday parties. We do not bring our young daughter to these events.

The problem is that Sandra gets extremely stressed in the 1-2 weeks leading up to these events and for a few days after. She gets physical symptoms of stress like cold sores and digestive issues. Her body image issues go into overdrive, with her making tons of self-loathing comments and engaging in disordered eating. She becomes very withdrawn (into her phone and computer games) and irritable, angering easily at me and to a lesser extent our daughter. She’s not really functional at home during these times. It’s bad enough that sometimes other people notice—like my dad texting me after she drops off our daughter at my parents’ house “Hey, is Sandra okay? She seemed really out of sorts.”

When I try to bring this up with her, she usually denies that she’s acting differently. I can believe that she isn’t really aware of it most of the time, since dissociating is her main way of coping with extreme stress. Rarely, very close to the event she may sort of acknowledge it when I bring it up, but then she will complain that I’m not being sympathetic and only care about how it affects me. I care about how it affects her AND my daughter and me—and it really does affect us a lot.

I understand that my wife has her reasons for wanting to attend these events—not wanting to miss out, a sense of obligation to her siblings, reluctance to shut the door completely on her mother. In theory, I support her in choosing to go or in choosing not to go, as long as she’s not making everyone around her miserable. In reality, though, I think Sandra may be incapable of not getting super stressed-out around encounters with her mother (understandable). But it feels controlling and wrong to demand she stop going to events her mom attends. Is it? The thought of spending between 1 and 2 months every year (depending on the number of MIL encounters) like this makes me want to cry. Where do I go from here?

—Sick of This

Dear Sick of This,

Yes, it would be wrong to demand that she stop attending these events.

It sounds like your wife could definitely benefit from the help of a professional. But until then, how do you cope with her bad moods? Sort out the behaviors that represent suffering and are tough for you to watch (temporary changes in her body image and eating behaviors, for example) from the ones that directly affect you and your daughter (like her snappiness) and focus on the latter category.

“I know you have a lot on your mind, but I need you not to call me an asshole for forgetting to turn the dishwasher on or yell at our kid when she misplaced her lunch box” is a much more reasonable request than, “Stop being so stressed about this event with your mom, why are you even going, I can’t take it anymore!” Her emotional ups and downs as she anticipates seeing her mother, who she is actively choosing to see, are her business; her treatment of you is yours.

Also, when it comes to not really being functional at home, I get it, that’s annoying. But give her a little grace. Or at least as much as you would like to have when you have your own struggles. Consider offering support (“You have an intense weekend coming up, why don’t you take some time for yourself tonight and I’ll handle dinner”) rather than condemnation. Remember that life is hard, you have no idea what your future holds in terms of stress and mental health, and you want your home to be a place where you are allowed to have a bad week here and there.

A few months ago I got engaged to a wonderful man. He's kind and sweet and I love him very much. When I met him, he was fairly upfront about his past, which included a lot of drugs and illicit activities. After a friend of his overdosed, he decided to get clean. It's been five years, and he's doing great. The problem is that his past just caught up with him…