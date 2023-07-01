Help! My Friend of 20 Years Has Completely Ghosted Me. I’m Really Freaking Out.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

This feels like an insane question for a friendship between two 40-year-old dudes, but I wonder if maybe it’s become a bit more common in the digital age. My best friend of just over 20 years (college roommate to NYC roommate to coworker and beyond), has completely vanished from my life without a trace. Contact was more difficult during COVID (we both tend to hole up at home if we aren’t needed elsewhere), but we spoke throughout and then worked together again for a few months last year. All was well, and we continued to talk until the end of 2022.

Then it just stopped—no response to texts, no response to email, calls ignored, etc. I did reach out to his mother (!!) just to make sure nothing horrible had happened, but she said he was fine and she didn’t know what the problem was. So what do I do now? I don’t want to act like a psycho, but I can’t think of any reason why things would’ve suddenly changed. Do I keep trying? Or just mourn it and let it go?

—Ghosted in NYC

Dear Ghosted,

I must have consumed too much true crime content over my lifetime, because I was concocting a plan involving missing person’s posters and potentially pitching the case to an investigative podcast until I got to the part about his mom confirming that he’s fine. Reaching out to her was the right thing to do, by the way.

You say you can’t think of any reason why things would have suddenly changed, but with more distance from the situation—and having received letters from people who are the ones doing the ghosting—I can think of several. High on the list is a bout with depression that your friend hasn’t shared with his mother. Somewhere lower on the list is the possibility that you did something to upset or offend him. Use your digital detective skills and mutual friends or coworkers to help you determine whether he’s hiding from you, or hiding from the world. Either way, occasional, friendly reach-outs are going to be your best tool here. Things like: “Hey, I still haven’t heard from you and I’m a little worried. I hope I didn’t do anything to upset you. If I did, I’d like to talk about it. Or if you need time to yourself, just let me know. I’m here whenever!”; or “Saw this thing that made me think of you. If you ever want to talk let me know!”; or “Hey I know we haven’t been in touch but I have an extra ticket to a baseball game. Want to come?”

Dear Prudence,

My young adult daughter was “sexually touched” by her young adult male cousin three years ago. There is no question that it happened—the young man did not deny it. We requested counseling for both, hoping that processing what happened would lead to accountability from him, forgiveness from her, and closure/healing for us all. Instead, the entire family (including grandparents) tried to cover it up, pretending it never happened. Then they turned on us for “refusing to let it go,” instead victim-shaming our daughter and harassing my husband for his support of his child. They now say we are dead to them, and have turned our entire community against us. (We kept it quiet to protect our nephew. They spread lies to create sympathy for themselves and vilify us.) What to do?

—Sporting Some Pettiness

Dear Pettiness,

You’re better than the family members who want to totally cover up what happened, but not my much. “Sexually touched” = “Sexually assaulted” and that’s a crime, not a misunderstanding that needs to be the subject of processing and healing by an entire family. And what made you want to protect your nephew after what he did to your daughter? I’m just getting the feeling that you, in some way, wanted to sweep this under the rug just as much as anyone else, while doing enough to say you addressed it. I don’t know if your daughter was a legal adult (the timing on all of this is unclear from your letter), but either way, her voice should have been the most important one when it came to deciding how to address the situation. The “we” in your sentence starting with “we requested” tells me that she was not.

Now it’s time to undo the damage you did by minimizing her assault. Tell her that what happened to her was unacceptable, you are 100 percent in her corner, and (this will be a lie but go with it) you have absolutely no shame about it and don’t care who knows or what happens to your nephew. Reiterate that she is innocent, that many of the other people involved in this saga are sick, and you as a family are better off without them. If the statute of limitations allows, tell her you’ll support her in pressing charges, and that no amount of backlash will cause you to retreat. And I need you to work on really believing that.

Dear Prudence,

I was pregnant and my daughter had a severe life-limiting heart defect and also functional pulmonary atresia. She was born at 33 weeks. Her case was very severe, and we chose palliative care for her birth. My best friend of over 20 years was supposed to come for two weeks to help be my support. She then changed it to 10 days saying it was because she was worried about her husband who has bipolar disorder and is frankly narcissistic as well (he’s had this diagnosis for well over 20 years and has only ever chosen to medicate his symptoms).

I overreacted and said don’t come because I was upset that she didn’t even ask or say anything until after she changed the ticket, even though this trip had been planned for months at her initiation because she said she needed to be here for me. I didn’t even ask her to come because she has always chosen the man in her life over any other person no matter the situation. After I calmed down, I told her that I did want her to come. She responded by saying that she can’t be everything to her husband and everything to me.

My baby died, and I was counting down the days until she would be here because she was “my person” and I needed her comfort. She hasn’t contacted me since she told me this 1.5 weeks ago. This isn’t the first time this has occurred when I’ve had a loss (my mother and father), but this was my child, my sweet baby girl, and I’m a complete mess grieving her and now grieving what I believe to be the final straw in this friendship.

—Grieving a Child and Best Friend

Dear Grieving,

All of this hurts so much. Sometimes, when we’re grieving something overwhelmingly painful, like the loss you just experienced, it can make us so raw that things that would be irritating or offensive or annoying under other circumstances become heartbreaking and feel unforgivable. Here, you have known that your friend “has always chosen the man in her life over any other person no matter the situation” for years. That’s who she was, and you still gave her the honor of being your “person.” But of course, it felt different when she did what she’s always done when you were at your lowest and really needed her. Looking at it from the outside, I don’t think trimming her trip by four days was a huge act of aggression or callousness. But you know what? It felt that way to you. And you are at a point in your life where you get to feel however you want, for as long as you want, and neither I or anyone else should tell you what’s reasonable.

One way of thinking about it, if it feels right to you, is that a gift your baby gave you during her short time alive was to help you see what kind of relationships you deserve, to push you to insist on being surrounded by people who have the capacity to be there for you, and to open you up to new friends who are able to show up when they’re needed. Some of them might already be in your life. If they are, turn to them and tell them how desperate for support you are. Others might be moms who have had similar losses and can actually understand what you’re dealing with. But I really believe you can make this the last time in your life that you have a crisis and have to wonder whether the person you’re counting on the most can do what they said they were going to do.

