Help! I Just Stumbled Upon Some … Compromising Photos of My Wife Online.

Dear Prudence,

Over 20 years ago, during the first few months we were dating, my now-wife posed nude for a photographer friend of hers. I freaked out and we had a huge fight over it. At the time I thought I was destined for a political career and told her I could not be serious with a girl whose nude pictures might eventually be leaked. I wanted her to get the pictures and negatives back from her friend but she refused. She said it was just art and it would not leave his possession. I got over it and today don’t care at all. I was right about one thing, though—they got out. I just stumbled across them online, ironically because I find women like my wife attractive. The pictures don’t have her actual name but are labeled with her nickname, suggesting the original friend posted them. Should I tell her I found them? I don’t want to bring up old fights, especially ones where my views have changed. At the same time, I feel she has a right to know.

I don’t know that it would revive an old fight to tell her you saw her old pictures, especially if you broached the subject with her as you did with me and apologized for having wielded an imaginary career in politics that never actually materialized against her for doing a nude photo shoot. She may or may not be upset to hear that they’re available online now, and you may want to explore your options in trying to get them taken down, but if your thoughts have changed on the subject and you want to apologize for being so highhanded decades ago, that might prove meaningful now. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! I Broke Up With My COVID Truther Girlfriend. Now She Wants Me Back.” (Sept. 15, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

One of my closest friends in high school recently organized our 10-year reunion. I wasn’t able to attend, but the night of the event, he sent me a text saying, “We all miss you.” That was immediately followed by an extremely crude request for me to describe features of my genitals. I was shocked and upset. A friend says he was probably drunk and I should laugh it off. I’m not ready to, and I don’t think being drunk is an excuse. He had a chance to back off but persisted, even after I texted back “WTF?” He also hasn’t apologized in the days since. I feel that we don’t have a rapport where he could ask me that out of the blue, especially since we’ve drifted apart in the last decade. And I don’t feel that the fact we are both men makes it OK—I feel harassed and demeaned. I can’t let it go. Should I confront him about it or just continue to let our friendship fall by the wayside naturally?

Getting drunk isn’t a free pass to ask old friends about their genitals. It’s a bizarre, jarring follow-up to “We all miss you,” and the fact that he kept pushing even after you responded in surprise and alarm is frankly cruel. I get that people who are very close to one another may have different rules of engagement when it comes to personal questions or jokes, but even if you two had remained close and had a history of joking with each other, it would still be fine for you to say “This isn’t funny and I don’t like it” and expect your friend to knock it off. It’s entirely up to you whether you’d like to tell this guy just how out of line he was or if you’d prefer simply to block his number and move on with your life. Since it’s still on your mind days later and you don’t feel like you can let it go, I think you might benefit from saying something to him and asking for an apology. That doesn’t mean you have to become good friends again—you may just want the apology and to move on with your life—but you don’t have to laugh it off, make excuses for his drunkenness, or otherwise “get over it.” —D.L.

From: “A Distant Friend Asked Me to Describe My Genitals Over Text.” (Dec. 6, 2018)

Dear Prudence,

I’m a liberal, late-30s feminist and small business owner. In my industry, most or all of my employees are women. I know I’m supposed to be supporting women in the workplace and the have-it-all thing, but an employee wants to bring her newborn to work. She claims that it’s “an easy, mellow baby.” This is bullshit, right? I choose not to have children for a reason and I have absolutely no interest in being around them all day long. My business partner (also a woman) thinks it would be fine. How do I put my foot down without seeming like an asshole?

I think it’s worth doing a little research and seeing what other workplaces have instituted similar policies (here’s a few offhand) before dismissing the idea completely. That doesn’t mean you have to institute a no-rules, all-babies-all-the-time policy, but it might be a good idea to figure out something you and your business partner can agree on that can apply to all employees. Ideally, child care wouldn’t be so exorbitantly expensive that it puts working parents, especially working mothers, in such a bind when it comes to figuring out how to get to work every day (and I don’t think “Don’t have children, then” is a particularly useful response).

All that said, you are of course within your rights to decide, with your partner, that your small office can’t accommodate children. If it’s small and open-plan, it might be difficult for other employees to take calls or concentrate. Plus, the building is likely not baby-proofed and your insurance might not cover an accident that involved a baby on the premises. So you have plenty of legitimate concerns that aren’t just “I don’t like your baby.” —D.L.

From: “Help! Is It Wrong That I Don’t Want My Employees Bringing Babies to Work?” (March 18, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

My live-in boyfriend of almost three years is amazing—when sober. When drunk (about once or twice a month), he’s belligerent, disrespectful, and hurtful. He’s been reconfiguring his life path over the past year after having had most of his goals on the back burner, one of which was getting in shape, and he’s put himself on a strict diet and workout regimen. I’ve been trying to support him but have made some mistakes, like continuing to have cheesy foods around for snacks or insisting on making birthday cakes for him and his family members. He’s been trying to get me to join him on the regimen—I follow it when we’re eating the same meal, but it’s hard to keep track, so occasionally I’ll screw up and make pasta for both of us without thinking about it.

Last night, not for the first time, he turned an innocuous comment I made into a critique of my weight. (He was drunk at the time.) He’s decided that he can’t continue losing weight unless I also lose weight. I let it pass, waited until I was calmer, initiated the conversation about how hurtful that was and how I do not want him to ever discuss my body in a critical way—and he pushed back. Hard. It turned into a huge fight. I don’t regret anything I said but I heavily regret the way I said it, even though I was just constantly reiterating that I do not want him to comment on my body or my weight and that I will continue to support him. I tried to be kind, I tried to be understanding, and two hours in, I snapped and told him that he could either break up with me or stop commenting on my weight. I love this guy with all my heart, and in the morning light I’m feeling like I overreacted, but that’s also not a boundary that I’m willing to let go of. Is that irrational of me, or am I well within bounds?

It’s not irrational, and you didn’t overreact. If your boyfriend is belligerent, disrespectful, and hurtful once or twice a month, and got into a huge fight with you over a simple request like “Please don’t comment on my weight,” then your boyfriend is not expending one-tenth of the effort that you are in trying to be kind and understanding. If you “snapping” involves telling him that he needs to either lay off the digs about your weight and attempts to direct your diet or find another girlfriend, then your version of snapping is particularly restrained and gentle. This is a boundary you shouldn’t be willing to let go of. I can appreciate that you love him and that you don’t want to end your relationship over this, but don’t let the fact that he’s “amazing when sober” overshadow the fact that he’s claimed he can’t lose weight unless you do it first, that he got drunk and spent hours haranguing you for your size, and that he apparently hasn’t apologized even after coming to the day after. Thus far he’s demonstrated no interest in apologizing or changing his behavior, drunk or sober; I think you were right to deliver your ultimatum and owe it to yourself to follow through on it. There are a lot of amazing guys out there who won’t get wasted and mock you for your weight twice a month, and you deserve to be with one of them. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Boyfriend Refuses to Stop Criticizing My Weight.” (June 7, 2018)

