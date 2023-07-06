Help! An Older Man at Work Won’t Stop Giving Me “Advice” About My Job.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I am a woman in my late 20s, and I have a coworker in his late 50s that I am having issues with. He is retired military, and working this job as his second career. He seems to want to mentor me, but I do not need or want his help. Frankly, I am better at the job than he is, and his advice is often against policy or just inefficient. He’s constantly trying to take over tasks that I’m already doing, trying to tell me how to do something I’m already in the middle of, or redoing something that I’ve already done—usually creating more work for somebody else! I’ve tried politely saying things like “Oh, I’ve got that!” or “Yes, that’s what I’m already doing, thanks!” when he interjects with his opinion on what I’m supposed to be doing, but it doesn’t make a difference.

I hoped that the issue would resolve itself after I proved that I was capable, but honestly, it seems to have gotten worse. The more I show I can do, the more he tries to control what I’m doing. We share the same position, so he does not have any authority over me, though he has been working there a lot longer. I’ve informally talked to my supervisor about the issue, and I’ve gotten the impression that he’s been doing this to people for the entire time he’s been there without anyone saying anything to him. I’m slowly losing patience! I don’t want to do anything that would burn bridges because we work in the same area and have to communicate the entire work day. Do I try to wait it out until he retires in about a year, or is there something else I can do to make this stop?

—Micromanaged by a Coworker

Dear Micromanaged,

“I’ve got that” and “Yes, that’s what I’m doing” address the specific advice he’s giving you each time he pipes up but not the underlying issue, which is his tendency to talk to you like he’s your boss and/or you’re dumb. I understand that you work together and want to maintain a pleasant relationship, so you probably don’t want to say “Bill, you’re not my manager or my superior. Stop telling me what to do and how to do it.” But I think there’s middle ground! How about: “Hey Bill, I know you’re trying to be helpful, but I prefer to work independently and getting advice when I’m in the middle of a task can be disruptive. If I need advice I will definitely let you know and I hope you’ll do the same, but until then could you try not to step in?” I have a feeling that will get you through the year or so you have left of this.

Dear Prudence,

I am engaged. This will be my third wedding. And my family is giving me endless grief over the subject. I really don’t consider my first marriage to be “real.” My girlfriend at the time came from a very abusive and controlling religious family, and we got married to get her away from them without them cutting off her college fund. We lived more like roommates than spouses, especially after she figured out she was gay. My second marriage ended because my wife and I had irreconcilable differences about our future family (she didn’t want kids and I did). My fiancée hates all the ribbing and rudeness from my family, and no matter how I tell them to knock it off, they end up making the same tired jokes. They all know my past and I know about theirs. I certainly don’t throw it in their faces at every opportunity. How do I get through to them about this?

—Third Time

Dear Third Time,

When it comes to making your relatives understand that their teasing is really, really bothering you, “knock it off” probably isn’t quite going to cut it. You need to have a conversation with them, that could be as short as five sentences.

The first sentence is for getting their attention and letting them know that you’re not just bantering: “Hey, I’m serious.” The second sentence is a clear statement of what you’re asking them to do: “I need you to stop making jokes about my marriage and my past marriages.” The third sentence explains why: “They’re hurtful and upsetting to me and my fiancé.” The fourth sentence sets out the consequences for continuing to tease you, giving them fair warning for how you’ll react: “I hope you can stop because if you don’t, we’re not going to want to be around you.” The fifth sentence requests confirmation that you’re all on the same page: “Do you understand?”

Note that nowhere in that script is there a sentence that explains why your first two marriages really shouldn’t be counted against you. That’s because it doesn’t matter. You would be entitled to request an end to the jokes even if you’d had 12 weddings. Your current spouse would still deserve respect. The clearer you are about that in your own head, the easier it will be to communicate directly with your family.

Dear Prudence,

I have been/was in a relationship for five years now. I was 22 when we started dating and soon into the relationship, I knew I wanted to spend forever together. After three years, he still wouldn’t propose to me, because it “wasn’t the right time.” However, he is the most wonderful and committed boyfriend I have ever had and it feels like marriage already. He takes care of me, I trust him, we have fun together, it is basically perfect. Except after some time, I have become less sexually attracted to him. We don’t have sex.

Last year I met someone and moved to live on my own, since I had developed feelings for someone else. New guy and I eventually began an on and off situationship of just hooking up. My “ex” still loves me and I still love him; however, I still like sleeping with the other guy, as I feel I’m too young to not be having as much sex as I want. I miss my ex and I want to live together again. I just don’t know if now is the time, given I have feelings for someone else. (To be clear, I know that is a dead-end relationship, as that guy cannot commit.) I feel like I made a huge mistake, yet I still am having trouble finding my ex sexually attractive. I still gravitate toward toxic and chaos. Yes, I am in therapy, no it is not helping. What should I do? Do I move back in with my ex? Do I forget the other guy? Do I keep living my life as a “single” person?

—Unable to Make a Decision

Dear Unable,

Your ex doesn’t feel moved to commit to you. You don’t want to have sex with him. I believe that you love each other. As friends. Very good friends.

So where does that leave us? You are a single person who’s hooking up with someone. It’s not “toxic” or “chaos,” it’s just what happens sometimes in-between relationships or on the way to finding the right one. And it can stop at the exact moment that you realize you don’t enjoy it anymore, either because your feelings have changed or because you want more. Think less about how wild the situation is and all the negative things about your two connections, and think more about how you’d like to feel in a relationship. Really, take a minute to reflect on it. What emotions would you like to have? What would you like your life to look like? How would you like things to progress when you meet the right person? And then clear out a little room in your mind and in your life—including by NOT moving back in with your ex or obsessing about him—and let yourself be open to the idea that you’ll meet someone who doesn’t require a massive compromise.

Dear Prudence,

My husband’s niece asked us to help with the cost for food for her baby shower. Do we still have to give her a gift?

—Obligated

Dear Obligated,

You don’t have to do anything. But I assume you’re agreeing to help with the cost of food because you love your husband’s niece and value your relationship with her. And a gift is another way of showing that. Many major retailers have items of infant clothing for under $7. Can you buy one, and pop it into a bag with a heartfelt card? It would be a nice gesture, and you’ll hopefully be repaid by a text with a picture of your great niece or nephew in a onesie with some joke about pooping or milk on it, and it will be a nice experience for everyone.

Classic Prudie

I’ve been dating someone who lives a few hours away from me for about nine months. He’s intelligent, kind, funny, generous, and a little socially awkward (which is great because I am, too). A few months into our relationship, I began to suspect that he might fall somewhere on the autism spectrum. I have not discussed this with him because I care about him and don’t want him to feel like I think there is something “wrong” with him. He does not show attraction or love the way that I’m used to, and I’m struggling with the lack of emotional reciprocity. I don’t know if he actually enjoys my company, except he keeps coming around—he doesn’t compliment me, flirt with me, or tell me that he loves me.