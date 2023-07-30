Help! My Boyfriend Has a Strange Reason for Not Introducing Me to His Family.

The letters for this week’s archival Dear Prudie column are pulled from Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons From Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column by Danny M. Lavery. For more of the most sensational letters from Danny’s tenure, buy the Dear Prudence book here.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend of three years doesn’t include me in any plans with his close-knit Italian family. In general, I don’t expect a great deal of contact with his family, but I do feel excluded when I’m not invited by him to major family events and holidays. I’ve told him I’d like to be included in holidays, as it is important to me. His response: He loves me and I’m a priority, but he doesn’t want to have to answer difficult questions from his “nosy family members” about what is going on with our relationship. He’s also recently told me he feels my presence would “slow him down” at the events, as he’d have to take time to introduce me, to take care of me, etc. In a talk about the holidays this year, he told me that if we aren’t getting married, I’ll NEVER meet his family (I do want to get married, and he knows that). I took that as pretty much the defining wall-handwriting-moment that this relationship is never going to progress anywhere. He says otherwise and tells me we’re meant to be together. His actions and words just don’t seem to align. Should I just cut my losses and move on or attempt to talk with him again?

You would slow him down at … family dinners? What could that possibly mean! “Darling, I’d love for you to meet my parents, but I couldn’t possibly take the time to introduce you. It would slow me down, and speed is of the essence in these troubled times.”

Here is the breakdown, as best as I can tell, of your situation:

1. You would like to meet his family and also get married.

2. He would introduce you to his family if you were getting married, but for aerodynamic and efficiency reasons, does not currently have any time to do either of those things.

It does not bode well, in my professional opinion, but I think it’s worth having a final conversation about. You’ve been dating for three years; you’d like to marry him someday; and before doing so, you’d like to meet his family. Tell him it’s something you take very seriously and are considering ending your relationship over; if he still hems and haws about introducing you to his relatives after that, I think it’s a fairly clear sign that he doesn’t want the same things that you do, and you should walk away.

Dear Prudence,

I’m in love with my best friend. He’s married. We started a sexual affair last year. (He and his wife seem to have an unofficial or unspoken understanding about extramarital affairs.) I don’t think he knows I’m in love with him, and I don’t think he’s in love with me. I want him to be happy more than anything. I’ll put his happiness over mine every time. (I’ve never felt that so genuinely, even when I was married. It is an awesome feeling.) I think he really loves his wife and he seems to want to stay married, so that’s what I want for him.

But she is not a good wife! She criticizes him in front of his friends in really emasculating ways. She rolls her eyes, uses mean words, and just generally seems to not enjoy his company. I think it’s appalling. What do I do? It’s so hard to bite my tongue. Maybe that’s hard in part because of my feelings, but it’s nonetheless hard, and other friends of his feel the same way. When I hang out with just her, I have a good time as long as she isn’t talking about him. It’s just that I think she’s awful to him. If he doesn’t mind how she treats him, then I shouldn’t mind, right? I mean, it’s not my marriage. Or do I tell her to knock it off? Or do I tell him he doesn’t deserve that? Or are there other options? I’ve gone and fallen in love, so I’m not thinking straight.

Yeah, I mean, I’m not so sure that your friend is a terrific husband in return. You say that he and his wife seem to have an “unspoken” understanding about affairs, which means that they don’t have an actual, real, go-ahead-and-ask-me-about-my-open-marriage understanding. Which means that he’s been cheating on her for a year! And unless you are unbelievably good at hiding the signs of love (and most people aren’t), my guess is that your friend is perfectly aware that you’re pining away for him and is very happy to keep avoiding any clarifying conversations about the nature of his relationship with his wife, his plans for the future, and any desires or expectations that you might have.

His wife may be a generally critical and unpleasant person. Or she may be an otherwise pleasant person who’s unnecessarily unkind to her husband. Or she may be suspicious that he’s cheating on her and acting out. Or she may be relatively well behaved and you’re looking for reasons to make her a bad person so you don’t feel guilty for having “unofficial or unspoken” sex with her husband. I truly don’t know! But I do know that unless your friend wants to leave his wife, it doesn’t really matter how unworthy you think she is of him.

You’ve clearly been spending a lot of time thinking about what your friend deserves from his romantic relationships. I think it would behoove you to think about what you want and expect from your romantic relationships. It’s great that you’ve already decided upon a policy of “His Happiness Comes First,” but has he ever actually asked you to fall on a sword for him? Does he appreciate and appropriately regard your desire to suffer for him? Would he, in a word, care? What are you getting out of this relationship, besides good sex and a sense of yourself as a martyr for love? What would your life look like if you let yourself want more?

Dear Prudence,

When I was a child I was brutally attacked by a dog. It left permanent scars on my body and on my psyche. I have been in therapy but that is not a cure-all. I no longer have sobbing fits if I see a dog, but I am still phobic about them. I cross the street if I see one and don’t go to people’s houses if they have one. I find it easier to lie and say I have allergies because if I tell people the truth, they quiz me or try to prove their dogs are the exception. In college my roommate, knowing my past, dropped a puppy in my lap and I had a panic attack.

I am married to a great man and pregnant with a little boy. He grew up with dogs, and his mother and sister do not accept our refusal to get one despite knowing my past. I have overheard my mother-in-law calling me “vindictive” and “selfish” for denying my husband a dog. My sister has told me that I need to “process my trauma.” I haven’t told my husband about these comments yet. I don’t know if I should because he will read the riot act to them and refuse to go over for the holidays. He wants to protect me but I know they will put it on me.

I am stressed at work, stressed over the baby, and sick of this dog issue. How do I handle these people? What can I say to them to get them to understand?

What a monstrous failure to produce empathy on your in-laws’ parts! I’m so sorry that you’ve so often met this response when you’ve tried to explain that you just can’t be around dogs, and that other people have delighted in pushing past your boundaries and making you feel guilty for having residual trauma from a highly significant violent attack in your childhood. The idea that you can simply “process” your trauma away—that it’s merely a matter of feeding input into a machine until it’s gone—is a ridiculous one, and it suggests that your sister-in-law is willfully misunderstanding what it means to experience trauma. You’re able to manage your trauma such that you can live in the world and see dogs from a distance, and that’s no small feat. I’m glad to hear that you know your husband will immediately take your side, and while I know you fear being blamed if you tell him, I think it’s time. Let him help you draw this boundary, and make it clear to his mother and sister that they are not, in fact, “helping” him by trying to make you feel guilty.

Trying to get your in-laws to “understand” shouldn’t be your goal, I think, because they already know that you suffered a terrible attack as a child and their response has been to call you selfish. They understand plenty. They just don’t care. The real work should be in communicating your limits to them as a couple—namely, that if they try to revisit the issue again, your conversation with them will be over, and you’ll walk away.

Dear Prudence,

I have a sister who has borrowed approximately $25,000 from me. She is recently divorced and does not really like to work. She receives a modest alimony payment and works approximately 25 hours a week in retail. My sister and her ex-husband have never been smart with money. My sister and her ex went through bankruptcy in the past couple years. We both received approximately $120,000 in an inheritance when my mother passed away in 2010. My sister has spent all this money. I have spent some of mine on house repairs and improvements. In the past six months, I made my sister sign a statement saying she would not ask for any more money. It didn’t seem to help. Her ploy now is: “I need $400 for my electric bill” or “I need $600 to fix my car.” My ultimate nightmare is that someday she will knock on my door saying she has nowhere to live. I am the sibling who is more like her Depression-era parents. I pay all my bills on time and in full. I also work full time at a very decent-paying job that is stressful and approximately one hour from my home. I think I have a personality trait where I am “the caretaker.” How can I get my sister to stop being a mooch? Or get myself to say “No” to every request for money.

I read this letter expecting to have to answer the question, “How do I get my $25,000 back?” but you seem to have already resigned yourself to your loss and are merely asking for help in not giving your sister an additional $25,000. You must know on some level that your sister’s problem is not a genuine need due to lack of funds—there is, I suspect, no amount of money that would stabilize her. She will find a way to run through every loan, windfall, or second chance that comes her way until she is willing and able to make different choices. Every time you give her money, you’re helping her to put that day a little further off—which is to say, you’re not helping her at all.

Asking her to sign a piece of paper promising not to ask for money again is ridiculous and sad, because you both know that when she asks you for money, it works. It’s worked to the tune of $25,000, and it will continue to work until you are able to say, and mean, “No,” without explanation, without apology, without justifications, without argument. Just “No.” It may be worth spending a little bit of money with a therapist in order to figure out why it’s so difficult for you to stop bailing your sister out of her financial black hole and to devise strategies for sticking to your guns in the future.