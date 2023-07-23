My Daughter Prefers My Husband. He Has a Very Freudian Reason as to Why.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband (32) and I (32) have a 1-year-old daughter. I am currently a stay-at-home mom and I am our child’s primary caregiver. Our breastfeeding journey was not a success, so we turned to bottle feeding, which initially left me feeling inadequate as well as deeply sad about losing that opportunity to bond with her. The silver lining was that it allowed my husband and me to take shifts in her care and gave me some much-needed rest (I had serious health concerns postpartum). But here we are at the one-year mark and it seems like she prefers her dad to me. I take care of her all day long and her dad takes over in the evening when he’s done with his work. He works from home and is an involved parent, but I am still the one actively thinking about parenting, not to mention researching, problem-solving, doing most of the activities that come with day-to-day parenting, and taking care of her 75 percent of the time. And yet she says “dada” but never says “mama” (and I know she can because she said it once! But repeated prompts after that were unsuccessful). I feel stupid writing this, as if I am complaining about her, which is not my intention. I play with her all day long and she is a bundle of laughs and silliness, and is happy with me! But the moment Dada enters the room, I might as well be the wall. She pushes me away and he is all she can see—even though he is stricter as a parent and I am the more comforting and empathetic one.

Now, as she is becoming a toddler, her preference for him is even more obvious. Taking her away from Dada leads to a meltdown and I feel more inadequate than ever. Becoming a stay-at-home mom temporarily was my choice and was not an easy one. I was brought up by a nanny, as my mom and dad both worked full time, and I remember feeling quite alone as a kid, and desperately wanting attention from my parents. I did not want that for my child. But now I feel like I have dedicated myself to her and it doesn’t matter to her if I am around or not—which I know isn’t true, but that’s how it feels. I know this is a 1-year-old who is not intentionally blowing me off, but I can’t help feeling bad. I have spoken to my husband about this and he says it’s normal for girl children to prefer fathers and that I am reading more into it than there is because of my insecurities. I know parenthood is not a competition and that we are all lucky to be part of a loving, whole family. But I need help dealing with this nagging discontent that my kid likes her father better.

—Feeling Second Best

Dear Feeling,

I know this is hard. Three years ago, I devoted an entire column to it, and I suggest you take a look at these three sets of parents and their experiences with parent preferences, and my various responses to their agonized questions. I will tell you this, though, here and now: I’m sorry your husband was so flippant (and so wrong!). This has nothing to do with girls preferring their fathers (WTF?), and dismissing your sorrow as an overreaction because of your insecurities is downplaying the real feelings you’re having. Your husband may not be the best person for you to be talking about this with (and that’s an understatement). Of course your distress is related to your “insecurity”—you’re fully aware of that, it seems to me. You feel inadequate (you mentioned this twice in your letter). You made a big, life-altering decision—to stay at home with your child—that you have doubts about, and I suspect you’re still dealing with your own childhood sadness and unmet needs (we grow up but we don’t really leave our childhoods behind!), emotionally re-living your early experiences, feeling some complicated (displaced) resentment toward your daughter, and just generally struggling.

I can also tell you some basic things about what’s going on with your daughter: that her dad, because he comes rolling in after a long day she’s spent alone with you, is an exciting diversion, while she takes you for granted (as she should); that most babies say dada before mama; that there are many ways to bond with one’s baby besides breastfeeding; and that parent-preference is common among children and doesn’t correlate to which parent is loved more. But none of that, I’m guessing, is going to help you feel less sad right now—no more than reminding yourself that you’re “lucky” has been helping you. Don’t try to defeat your sadness with facts. That never works. Feel your feelings. They’re yours and they’re real. Concentrate on what you are feeling, and why, and how you can get to feeling better—and if you need help working through this, get that help.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t know how to deal with my bratty 3-year-old. When she’s rude when she asks for (demands!) something or is having a tantrum, I’ve tried calmly explaining that I will not listen to her when she talks to me this way and suggesting that she ask again politely, or that she needs to settle down. With my previous children, this has worked. But with her, it has the opposite effect. She either throws herself on the floor, screaming, “I can’t!”, or just puts her head down and is silent and eventually flees into another room. I ignore this behavior but it is DRIVING ME CRAZY. She does not have the desire to learn how to ask nicely for something. She will repeatedly refuse to do things any other way than her own bratty, terrible way. I have tried ignoring her when she’s being impossible and I have tried patience. What else can I do?

—Miserable Mom

Dear Miserable,

You can love her. You can comfort and support her (because, trust me, she is suffering too—and unlike you, a full-grown adult with a lifetime of experience to rely on, she has no resources yet to help her calm herself, so she is suffering way more than you are). You can speak gently and warmly to her, hug her, and reassure her that even when she’s being “impossible,” you’re there for her.

This approach serves multiple purposes. It demonstrates to her that you love her no matter what—that she can count on you (ignoring her teaches her the opposite lesson). It helps her learn how to manage her own distress by example (if you self-regulate and don’t give in to your frustration, and she experiences this again and again, you will be teaching her how to manage feelings of distress). And it supports her through this perfectly natural stage of her development in a way that makes it much less likely that as an adult she will have serious difficulty managing her emotions or feeling empathy for others.

Keep in mind that your 3-year-old’s “tantrums” are not designed to manipulate you, and that when she tells you “I can’t!” in response to your instructing her to be pleasant and polite, she means it. She really and truly can’t be “nice” just now. So take your focus off “How can I stop her from acting this way” and put it on “How can I help her through these painful feelings?”

Easier said than done, I know. But as hard as it is, it is absolutely worth the work. Take lots of slow, deep breaths to help manage your own frustration. Indeed, do whatever you can to help yourself help her.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother-in-law, a single mother and an immigrant, had a traumatic time raising my husband. Now my husband and I have welcomed our first child together, and this seems to have brought back a lot of unresolved trauma for her. She misremembers what being a new mom was like to the point of telling us completely untrue stories about it (and she is regularly called out for this by her brother). She shames us for how we’re parenting, talking about what she did and didn’t do—even though we know now that little of this is true!—and why that was better. When we leave the baby with her, she does not adhere to our schedule, does not properly change her diaper, does not feed her or put her to sleep even when all signs point to hunger and tiredness (because she wants to maximize time with the baby). My husband defends her: She’s trying, let her spend time with her, she’s not visiting for very long, etc. But I don’t care. I don’t want to be patient with her. Why should my baby be thrown off schedule for even a few days just so her grandmother can replay her own motherhood? I don’t want to leave her with my MIL except while she’s napping! Am I being unreasonable?

—Just One Long Sigh

Dear Sigh,

If your mother-in-law can’t be counted on to feed a hungry baby, put a tired baby down for a nap, or change her diaper when it needs changing, it’s not unreasonable to be unwilling to leave your daughter alone with her. Why do you have to? Why can’t your MIL “maximize time with the baby” while you and/or your husband are present to take care of the child’s basic needs? If what you’re really asking is: Do I have to let my MIL spend time with my baby even if I’m present?, the answer is yes, you do. And while you’re at it, can you make a little room in your heart—and spare a little compassion—for your baby’s grandmother, who loves her and wants to be a part of her life, and whose own experience as a new mother was rougher than yours? You can be gentle with her while also making sure your baby is given the care she needs.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m not a parent yet. One of my older sisters, “Anna,” is a single mom to an 8-year-old, “Penny.” I am very involved in Penny’s life; I frequently look after her. Due to a freak accident that occurred over three years ago, Penny has a permanent physical disability that makes walking very difficult. She often uses a wheelchair when she’s out and about but uses crutches at home. Anna feels very guilty about Penny’s accident since she wasn’t there when it happened (at preschool) and, because it occurred in early 2020, much of Penny’s recovery was affected by the lockdown. It was a stressful period for all of us, especially the first 48 hours when it was uncertain whether Penny would survive. Anna’s guilt has led to her spoiling and pampering Penny. I love my niece dearly, but as a result of Anna’s spoiling her, she can be obnoxious, especially when her mom is present. Penny acts up to get what she wants and her mom always gives in.

Our other siblings are scattered across the country, so we see them only a few times a year. My other nieces and nephews are mostly older than or the same age as Penny. They also find her annoying, obnoxious, and difficult to be around. But Penny’s mostly well-behaved when she’s with me. Maybe it’s because I’m the only consistent male role model in her life (so Anna says). Or maybe (what I say) it’s that when I’m in charge there are consequences for her actions: I know how to say no to her. Anna sometimes grumbles that I’m being too harsh on Penny, but otherwise, she’s fine with how I take care of her. Penny also gets upset when I say no but it’s clear she loves her time with me.

I’m afraid that as Penny grows up, if she continues to act like a spoiled brat, she’s going to lose out socially as her peers get tired of her antics. She’s a social kid now, but she’s already finding her disability is a barrier in some social activities, since she is an active kid but is active in a different way than most of her peers. How do I politely tell my sister that she needs to stop spoiling her daughter?

—Uncle Who Says No

Dear Uncle,

There is no polite way to tell someone that you disapprove of the way they’re raising their child. Luckily, your job is to be Penny’s loving uncle—who seems to provide her with some of what she lacks at home—and you enjoy that job and appear to be doing very well at it. If you want to continue to be an important part of her life (and continue to demonstrate to her that there are other ways to express and receive love than the model offered to her at home), I’d keep my own counsel. One sure-fire way to alienate your sister, and lose access to your niece, is to offer unsolicited advice and criticism.

—Michelle

