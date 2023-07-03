I Never Took My Daughter’s Childhood Crush Seriously. Uh Oh.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 17-year-old daughter, “Michelle.” When she was little, we introduced her to this boy “Carl,” who lived on our block and was born three weeks before she was. They were fast friends almost from the start, and Michelle gravely announced during her eighth birthday party that she was going to marry Carl when she was old enough. I didn’t take it seriously at the time, but they started openly dating about a year ago. They’re trying to work out if they can go to the same college when they graduate high school, and Michelle recently told me that she does want to marry him when they’re both ”established,” which seems to be at some point post-college graduation when they’re both employed and living together.

Carl’s a good kid. He definitely makes Michelle happy and he’s a kind, affectionate sort of boy. But I don’t think it’s healthy for her to latch on to this guy the way she has. I don’t think anyone is ready to make a big-scale commitment like marriage at her age, and certainly not without checking out more options. But I don’t think she’s ever seriously going to consider anyone else. I probably should have done more beforehand, not to let her get so affixed to Carl, but each individual step always seemed so harmless. Now I don’t know what to do without seriously damaging my daughter. How can I help?

—Dissolving the Glue

Dear Dissolving,

I’d caution you against dwelling too much on what you should have or could have done. Do you truly think you could have intervened earlier to the point that it would have significantly altered events? I’m not so sure.

In that same vein, there are many ways Michelle’s story may yet unfold that you cannot predict. Carl might break up with her. Michelle might get bored with Carl. Careers or personal interests might cause them to drift from one another. Or… they could remain contentedly in love and get married just as Michelle pledged years ago.

Is it really so bad if they do? Would Michelle’s path be, functionally, all that different from a girl who (for example) didn’t date much until college, and then met a boy and got engaged? I understand you want her to have explored and gotten to know herself before settling on a partner, but that’s not the way it goes for many young adults. I think you have to accept that Michelle’s story looks different than what you wanted, but it doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Instead of worrying about the commitment she might be making, focus your energy on supporting her growth. As you support her college experience, encourage her to take advantage of all that the college years have to offer, from living on her own to studying abroad to simply discovering new interests. And as you support her in her dating life, help her develop the tools she needs to make any partnership work: self-worth, empathy, communication skills, cooperation, etc. Then, she’ll be ready for the next step, no matter how her personal life unfolds.

If it makes you feel any better, I had two high school friends who lived on the same cul-de-sac since they were 5 or so and started dating as teens. Today, they have been married for 15 years and have four kids together; they’re still in love. It can work.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We are having self-inflicted issues with sleep and our 2-and-a-half-year-old. We moved our son from a crib to a junior bed about six weeks ago because he was at the height where the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends making the switch, even though he had not yet climbed out (we didn’t want to wait for that). Since then, sleep has steadily gotten worse. Each night, he walks out of his room over and over until falling asleep, and my husband or I gently guide him back to bed, say goodnight, and leave. Some nights this goes on for two hours. Then he often wakes up in the middle of the night and comes into our room (and once again we walk him back to his bed). He is also up much earlier in the morning, often before 6 a.m. He used to sleep for 12 hours each night in his crib without a peep, and we are nowhere near that anymore. I’m worried it will affect his growth (and he is already small for his age). He has also been more fearful during the day—jumping at sounds, wanting to be held more, etc. He hasn’t mentioned a fear of the dark, and we haven’t added a nightlight yet because we are worried that will keep him awake even more. Overall, he just seems to be feeling less secure. I am also pregnant, but we haven’t told him yet.

We are now trying a full-size mattress instead of the junior bed, in case he needed more room. We are tired and not sure how to help him. His language skills are excellent, and we have asked him directly what’s bothering him, to no avail. We are now trying some books about being brave. Help, please…how can we keep him in bed, feeling safe and confident (and getting enough rest)?!

—Just So Tired

Dear Tired,

I heard a story once about a group of flamingos at a zoo that never laid any eggs, despite the fact that they were in excellent health and had a habitat with everything they needed—including plenty of space. Except, flamingos feel secure when they are close together in a concentrated flock. When the zookeepers decreased the habitat size and let the perimeter plants grow a bit taller, bam! The first egg was laid.

I wonder if your kid is a flamingo. He might feel exposed without the crib surrounding him. Since you’ve already committed to ditching the crib, I wonder if a bed tent might help recreate that feeling of security. Even bed rails can simulate the feeling of a crib, if that is really the root issue.

To curtail the fits and starts at bedtime, can you try scaffolding him back to sleeping on his own? When you put him down for the night, sit in a chair close to his bed. Don’t interact, just be present. Leave once he’s asleep. After a few nights, move the chair back a foot, toward the door, and repeat the silent vigil. Continue getting closer and closer to the door. By the time you make it to the hallway, you should be able to go back to leaving while he’s still awake in bed. This incremental process can help him feel more secure as he falls asleep and yet ensures you’re not stuck in a dark room every evening until he drifts off. The nighttime waking is trickier to curtail, but hopefully, the smoother bedtimes will set him up for more peaceful hours later on.

Figuring out what works for toddler sleep patterns is one of the trickiest and yet most mundane puzzles of parenthood—right up there with getting them to eat what you serve for dinner. You will figure it out (and so will your son!) and this, too, shall pass. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m the youngest of three—two boys and a girl (me). Growing up, my parents didn’t want me hanging out with my brothers; five- and seven-year age gaps, they only hung out with boys, they excelled academically and my parents didn’t want me “distracting” them, my mom wanted her “baby” close by, etc. My brothers thought I was annoying and stupid, so they’d complain if I was around and I’d have to leave. Starting at age 5, I looked to friends for support, and through these close friendships, I got surrogate family members. After my brothers left home, we talked only at Christmas. The only proactive contact I received were their wedding invitations and baby announcements (wrong middle name on the envelope), and vice versa.

Last year, my husband got devastating medical news around the same time that my mother’s health declined. Suddenly, my brothers acted like we’d always been besties. My parents freaked out that I’ll be “alone” after they die, and my brothers chose then to step up. I’m uncomfortable with their questions about my family, me, work, kids, etc. Although they’ve only met my husband three times in 17 years, my brothers asked for his number “to check in.”

I’ve explained that relationships can’t go from zero to 100 and that I have other people in my life who provide me with support. My family won’t hear it because “family are the only people who will be there for you.” Except, that hasn’t been my experience. What do I do?

—Don’t Stand So Close to Me

Dear Don’t Stand,

It’s perfectly reasonable and morally OK for you to not have a deep relationship with your brothers and not be interested in cultivating one. While many siblings grow up cherishing each other into adulthood, it’s not a requirement for a happy and fulfilling life. On the other hand, there might be reasons to consider reconciliation, especially if it would lead to better teamwork in caring for your mom. The question is, why are they trying so hard to reconnect?

Sit down with them, just the three of you, and ask questions. How would they characterize your relationship—both as kids and as adults? What do they want your relationship to look like now? Does that vision extend beyond your mother’s lifetime? While you might be tempted to prove to them how shallow a relationship you all have had over the years, I encourage you to understand their point of view before you share yours. Maybe there won’t be any surprises in what they share; maybe you’ll learn a revelation. But hearing from them can help you to decide what kind of investment you want to make in the relationship, and if your mind is unchanged, you’ll be able to better explain to them why you aren’t up for their newly desired closeness.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My stepson Noah has been a discipline problem his whole life and probably would have been diagnosed with oppositional defiance disorder (ODD) if he didn’t refuse to go to his therapy appointments as a child. We asked him to leave our home shortly after he turned 18 because he cursed us out and refused to follow even basic rules for laundry and respect for other family members. He said horrible things to his dad and lived independently for six months with no contact.

About nine months ago, our area was hit by a hurricane, and Noah lost his job and apartment. He had begun talking with his dad just before this and impressed his dad with his changed behavior. Dad asked me if he could move back home briefly to get back on his feet. I said yes but with a list of rules of conduct and a timeline for him moving back out to his own place. Slowly over these months, many of the behaviors have returned. We asked him for a timeline for moving out, but the housing shortage has driven up the cost of rent, and Noah has told us that, “He won’t be a wage slave and waste all his money on bills, because only fools would do that.”

We have now asked for rent, and he lies to us about money, claiming to be broke all the time. We paid for emergency dental surgery for him and the next week he bought a second car, which we don’t even have space to park! Now he’s decided he’s going to learn to play guitar and start a band (as his career) and spent his whole paycheck on equipment! I see my husband try to control the behavior, but Noah is verbally cruel when questioned about anything, then makes abusive and judgmental comments to us to deflect and just does what he wants. I feel like my husband should be the one handling this, but I don’t think he is strong enough to handle Noah’s abuse, gaslighting, and manipulation. This has to change.

—Frustrated in Florida

Dear Frustrated in Florida,

Noah needs to move out, and if he won’t do that on his own, you need to force the issue. From what you’ve written it sounds as if, at a minimum, things with Noah are better (for everyone) when he’s not living at home.

If I’m doing the math right, Noah is about 19 or 20, which is a perfectly reasonable, if young, age to be on your own. You and your husband can be very clear about what level of help and support you are willing to give, but I would suggest financial help be reserved for only the most serious situations. Noah seems like he would benefit from the parental safety net being removed, because it may force him into developing more structure and discipline in his life. Of course, that also means that you lose some of your ability to keep tabs on his actions; he might fail or make poor choices, and you will have to let him.

I would suggest seeing a family counselor who can help you erect appropriate boundaries with Noah. Parents of kids with ODD often go through parent management training to learn how to improve their child’s behavior. I don’t know if there is a version for parents of an adult-age individual, but it might be worth investigating. Ultimately, as much as Noah has a lot to figure out, you and your husband also need to do the work to ensure you aren’t taken advantage of. Good luck!

—Allison

