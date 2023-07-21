My Parents’ Home Has Become an Injury Minefield, but They Won’t Listen to Reason

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My parents (Mom 78, Dad 81) live in a tri-level house with over an acre of yard. Both have had one joint replacement surgery and could probably have another. The main level has no bathroom, so daily stairs are required and the yard is too much for them to maintain. I think my dad was ready to move years ago, but my mom is sentimentally attached. How can I convince her a one-story home would lead to a better quality of life, or, more realistically, reduce the amount of bitterness I feel about her holding my dad hostage in an increasingly unsafe situation?

—Hate That House

Dear Hate That House,

You need to have a heart-to-heart with your mom about your concerns. Let her know that you’re worried about how well she and your father are able to get around and maintain the house. Be honest about the fact that you think your father is ready to live somewhere more comfortable. Assure her that the memories you shared as a family in this home aren’t going anywhere, but that it seems to be increasingly dangerous for the two of them to navigate such a large space (I would imagine that travelling stairs to use the bathroom has to be a nuisance for her, even if she hasn’t wanted to admit that). Offer to help with the search for a new home in whatever way that you can and let her know that she and your father won’t have to go through that process alone.

Also, try to let go of your feelings of resentment towards your mom for wanting to stay in the house as long as she has. Growing older is difficult, and so is letting go of the place you’ve called home for many years. She isn’t deliberately making things harder for herself or your dad, she’s holding on to a house that probably means a lot to her. Hearing from you—gently, with empathy and productive ideas—that you think she should move on may go a long way towards getting her to reconsider her stance.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I work in IT. The problem is his parents, siblings, and rest of the extended family expect us to be at their beck and call for whatever technical issue they have. Most of it is crazy simple or completely outside of our field, like a paper-jammed printer or a streaming app not working. Half the time we just Google the answers off our phone and read the instructions. They are never grateful and many times turn around and blame us for others random issues down the road. His aunt clicks on very obvious phishing scams and gets viruses on her computer, so we did a clean OS install and got her a virus protection program. We even set it up to run automatically. Six months later, she takes the program off and gets more viruses and proceeds to slobber hysterically about how all this is our fault and we need to buy her a new computer.

At that point, I told her exactly where to stuff her computer, and I told my husband that I was done. Now, any time someone asks me for help, I tell them to Google it themselves or pay a professional. This has led to several frosty relationships. My husband now handles it all on his own and is stressed out. He tells me that I am being unfair to him. I love him but this has gone on long enough. What should I do?

—Computer Quit

Dear Computer Quit,

You have set boundaries and, as a result, released yourself from the expectation that you will serve as tech support for at least some of your loved ones. Your husband is going to have to do the same thing if he wants the same results. It shouldn’t be on you to tell his family to stop bothering him with inappropriate IT questions. You can encourage him to stand up for himself, but you can’t fight this battle for him. If you say something to his relatives, you will only make those frosty relationships even chillier.

What you can do is encourage your husband to only be available for the rare tech questions that actually speak to his expertise. He may not think it’s fair for him to shoulder this burden alone, but it isn’t fair for these relatives to treat you two like their personal Geek Squad. Point out the lack of gratitude that is shown following these support requests and remind him about the aunt who demanded that you all buy her a new computer because of her own misuse.

It may be the case that your husband simply doesn’t know how to say “no” to his loved ones. If so, offer some suggestions for how he can politely decline these requests. I would bet that there are probably other aspects of his relationship with his family that mirror the imbalance displayed by the constant calls for tech support. In that case, it’s time for an open conversation with him about how he navigates these relationships. Let him know what you’ve observed and how it seems to be making him unhappy. Offer support if he’s willing to try and do things differently going forward.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am in my mid-20s. I received some expensive hiking pants as a gift from my mom several months ago. At the time, they mostly fit, and I felt embarrassed over potentially exchanging for a larger size, so I was very happy with them and decided not to exchange them. Now I am going on a backpacking trip with my mom in a few weeks, where she will (innocently) notice and comment if I’m not wearing the pants she gave me. The pants are now too small. Like most people (including my mom), I carry a massive amount of shame over my size and weight and so this is giving me a lot of anxiety. Should I secretly buy the same pair in a larger size, so she’ll never know? Get a larger size in any style and tell the truth if she asks? Get another pair of pants and preemptively tell her, so she doesn’t think I’m purposely not using the gift? I know the guilt I am feeling over this is irrational, but I am still feeling it.

–Stressed Hiker

Dear Stressed Hiker,

Any of the “solutions” you proposed would work; it’s a matter of you deciding what will make you feel the most comfortable. Buying a new pair of the same pants in your size sounds like the easiest way to please your mother while avoiding an uncomfortable conversation about why the original ones don’t fit. However, you mention that your mom, too, carries complicated feelings about her weight. For that reason, she should be understanding about why the first pair didn’t work. Can you talk to her openly about your feelings about your size? If so, then you may want to consider being honest with her. If the topic is too painful for you and/or you don’t want your mother to feel disappointed that her gift didn’t fit, then try to get the same pants in a larger size. (Many stores will allow you to exchange an item for a different size, even if months have passed, so don’t spend additional money if you don’t have to.) No matter what you decide, you haven’t done anything wrong here. People gain weight and outgrow items all the time. What’s most important is that you and your mom have a fun trip doing a great bonding activity. Don’t let the issue of the pants get you down.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a broke college student. My half-brothers lost their mom three years ago and our dad remarried a year later. His new wife has a teenage girl, “Kerry.” Kerry lives with her dad most of the time. I have met Kerry fewer than a dozen times. I have no idea what her interests are.

All three birthdays are close together as is the anniversary of my stepmother’s death. I knew that my brothers wanted an expensive video game console that our dad couldn’t afford, so I got a second part-time job to save up to pay for it. I wasn’t going to leave Kerry out, so I got some generic bath stuff to give her. When I visited, I warned my brothers that this was a combo birthday/Christmas gift from me. When my brothers opened the gift, they were excited beyond belief and immediately set it up to play. Kerry seemed to like her gift and went upstairs.

I didn’t think anything of it until I was ready to leave. My father’s wife chewed me out. She said Kerry was upstairs “crying” over her gift and asked how dare I deliberately slight her daughter. I told her she had a bigger problem if her teenage daughter was such a spoiled brat that she expected expensive gifts from near-strangers and got jealous over a pair of kids who lost their mom. Then I left.

My dad is demanding I apologize to his wife and Kerry, and he is threatening to take the console away from my brothers, which got them up in arms. The entire situation is a mess. I don’t have a clue how to handle it. Help!

–Gift Giver

Dear Gift Giver,

This situation is a mess, and not one of your making. You were kind to get something for Kerry at all, and while the gift perhaps could have been a little more thoughtful (like, if you’d asked what store she likes and purchased her a gift card), you shouldn’t be expected to give her something equally expensive to what you purchased for your brothers. This would be different if these were smaller children, but Kerry is a teenager and should be mature enough to understand why you would want to do something special for your brothers.

However, in the interest of your brothers’ peace, I think you should speak to your dad, his wife, and Kerry herself about what happened. Let them know that in light of what your brothers have been through in the past few years (and the anniversary of their mother’s passing), you went out of your way to try and brighten their birthdays. Be honest about the fact that it didn’t occur to you that Kerry would feel slighted by this; ostensibly, she, too, would have access to the game console. Explain that you wanted to get something for Kerry but you don’t know much about her to know what her interests were, and that if you had to do it again, you would have asked her mom or your dad for a suggestion. Be clear about the fact that you don’t typically gift big ticket items like video game consoles, but that you went and got a part-time job in order to do something major for your little brothers. Tell them you’ll be more mindful in the future when it comes to gift giving so that Kerry doesn’t again feel slighted. Finally, remind your father what a big deal this gift was to your brothers and that it would hurt them badly to have it taken away.

Now, with that said, I want to be clear that technically, you don’t need to apologize because you haven’t done anything wrong. However, you don’t want your brothers to lose out on having access to something you worked hard to get them. I wish I could tell you that simply being honest with your dad about your thought process behind the gifts would be enough to keep the peace, but we’ve gotten a lot of letters over the years regarding people that are hopelessly devoted to pleasing their spouses, and your dad sounds like one of them. This relationship is still relatively new, and you want to get along with your dad’s new wife as best as you possibly can. I suggest that you express a bit of contrition—hence the “If I had to do it all over again,” as opposed to “I’m sorry”—in order to smooth things over. Be mindful going forward that your dad and his wife will expect you to do for Kerry what you do for your brothers, even if it doesn’t seem fair. Take notes on how Kerry and her mother behaved and be cautious in your interactions in the future. It isn’t that you need to be concerned with pleasing them so much as you want to avoid anything that will create a headache for your brothers.

Kerry may be a bit bratty if she did, in fact, have an outsized reaction to getting a smaller gift than her step-brothers. However, I think it’s more likely that her mother took issue with her child getting the short end of the stick, and that your dad is simply reacting to please his bride. Some parents are obsessed with maintaining equity between their children; hopefully, your dad’s wife is just as passionate about making sure your brothers receive as much as Kerry does on any given occasion.

—Jamilah

