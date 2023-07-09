My Daughter’s Explanation For How She Got Chlamydia Is Downright Wild

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My 22-year-old daughter is in a relationship with a young man, also 22. This is her second go-around with him. Unfortunately, after their last breakup, she told us some information about their relationship (mostly around him being controlling and untrusting) that makes it hard to accept him again.

Well, she just had some lab work done, and was notified that she had chlamydia, which she was treated for. She has shared this openly with our family, but here’s the problem: She’s adamant that she got it from “failing to change her pantyliners often enough.”

Her boyfriend is a COVID denier and has poor informational literacy, so unsurprisingly, he supports this theory. The thing is, I’m pretty sure you don’t get chlamydia from pantyliners. According to my research, there’s a 98 percent chance she got it from a sexual partner, of which she currently only has one.

I wondered if you could weigh in on the likelihood her chlamydia was—or was not—sexually transmitted. I’m also seeking your advice on whether there’s any benefit to trying to address her boyfriend’s potential infidelity, which is how I personally think she caught it.

She’s an adult, and I know that being with him is her choice. And while I’m not his biggest fan and fear I might be biased here, the whole pantyliner thing feels like a potentially harmful delusion. She was not raised in a state known for sex ed and her prior conversations about sexual health took place with my ex-wife who lives across the country. When consulted, she said she did not want to broach the topic with our daughter for fear of alienating her. Help?

—Medical Meddler

Dear Medical Meddler,

One of my big takeaways from working on this column is that people truly do not want to believe that STIs are sexually transmitted. Newsflash: They are. I’m not singling you out—questions of this nature have popped up again and again, and at least you’re trying to actively disprove the bogus theory we have to consider.

That said, I think your 98 percent figure is high, and I’m not sure where you got it. There were 1.6 million cases of chlamydia reported in the U.S. in 2021, according to the CDC, which would mean, according to your stat, that nearly 32,000 of them were acquired by nonsexual means. That’s a lot of malignant pantyliners! It seems like we’d be hearing more of those stories if there were that many people out there getting nonsexual chlamydia that way.

To be clear, some STIs can be transmitted through nonsexual transmission—HPV can be spread via skin contact (though obviously sexual settings are often what allow that to occur in the first place) and there’s some evidence that gonorrhea may be transmitted via kissing, but even that data is scant. (Childbirth is also a potential pathway, but that’s not relevant to our current discussion.)

With chlamydia, there’s always the possibility of a false positive test (rare), past false negatives, or reinfection at one site via a dormant case in another (for example, if your daughter had asymptomatic rectal chlamydia, her boyfriend could have contracted it that way, and then transmitted it vaginally). But for the most part, you have to have some sort of sex—or share sex toys—to get chlamydia. The only way she could have caught it from a pantyliner is if she put one on and it was covered in vaginal secretions or semen from someone else with a very strong infection, and even that would be exceedingly unlikely.

Most likely, she got it the old fashioned way. The pantyliner scenario is just not how chlamydia works. It’s scary that she believes it, but I suspect part of that comes from wanting to believe that. The reasonable supposition when you contract an STI in a supposedly monogamous setting (they are monogamous, right?), is that your partner has passed it on to you after contracting it through sex outside the relationship. Whether he contracted it before or during the relationship, I couldn’t say. It’s also possible that your daughter contracted it from a different partner before they got together.

Instead of using this diagnosis to convince her that this guy is no good, try to put that on the back burner. Educate her instead, and hope that with that knowledge, she can put the pieces together. The state of sexual education in this country is atrocious, and you acknowledge as much in your letter. You’re her parent, so you can try to shoulder some of the responsibility of getting your daughter accurate information.

Show her this column, or the past ones I linked, or perhaps this very easy-to-read page from Scarleteen on chlamydia. Ask her if she’d be amenable to visiting a gynecologist alongside you so that you can ask apt questions if she’s reluctant to do so. Disentangling her from a boyfriend is going to be hard, even if he’s as untrustworthy as you say. Equip her with knowledge, and trust that she’ll make the best decision she can with it.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have always had a great sex life, and we’re both very open to trying new things. During sex, he really likes to talk dirty about things he’d like us to do, but there’s a catch: He isn’t interested in actually doing them, which is something I’ve discovered by attempting to do them, only to get shot down. That’s fine! He likes dirty talk about things he doesn’t actually want to do—no problem!

But for the last six months or so, his big dirty talk fixation has been how hot it would be to watch me with another man, sometimes leading into a threesome. While I have no issue using this as dirty talk, I have absolutely zero interest in this happening in real life.

Can I just rely on the fact that he doesn’t actually carry through on dirty talk and just assume this is the same thing? Or do I need to talk to him about it (outside of bed) and make sure he knows I’ll use it as a discussion topic, but I’m walking out if he comes home with some other guy? Given his history of just wanting the talk, I’m leaning towards not hampering the sexiness with the reality check, but it feels much more high-stakes than his previous topics, and it’s the first one I’d be against trying for real.

—All Talk No Action Is Great

Dear All Talk and No Action,

Yes, you can trust his pattern for now. He’s consistently set the tone that these fantasies are not for realizing—he’s even stopped you when you’ve tried to make them a reality. As of now, there’s no reason to assume that he’d want to deviate from what’s already been established. I suspect you already know as much.

But, given the way you framed your question, I have to wonder if there wasn’t a little anxiety about the situation as it is, not what it could be. If you’re not cool with this turn your husband’s dirty talk has taken, you can tell him that—he seems pretty creative and could probably easily find something else to fixate on. You’ve been very game thus far, and he should appreciate that and modify it so that you remain so.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve only ever been tested for the usual STI suspects—HIV, Hep C, gonorrhea, chlamydia. Never m-Gen, mycoplasma, or any of that stuff. I started doing my boyfriend raw, and then it turned out one of us gave the other ureaplasma. I took my antibiotics religiously, and didn’t drink at all. He drank the whole time and only took half the pills.

Now I’ve got a resistant case of ureaplasma. What, other than stop barebacking and take the harsher round of antibiotics, should I do?

—My Pussy, From Quarantine

Dear My Pussy, From Quarantine,

This is a tough one! The bacterium Ureaplasma is an extremely common component of the genital flora of sexually active people. As such it can be passed back and forth between sexual partners, which means it’s technically sexually transmitted, but not necessarily a problem. The entry on UpToDate (which provides frequently updated/reviewed information to medical professionals) regarding Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma infections states that “up to 80 percent of healthy females have Ureaplasma [species] … in their cervical or vaginal secretions.” There has been some indication that an overgrowth of Ureaplasma (or an infection) may result in other health issues, though conflicting evidence, limited study designs, and all that we don’t know about the human biome make singling out Ureaplasma as a sole cause of most suspected symptoms a dicey prospect.

Dr. H. Hunter Handsfield is a professor emeritus at the University of Washington, a nationally recognized STI expert, and my go-to guy on these matters. “The largest studies, in general, show no correlation with symptoms,” he told me via phone. “The only clear syndrome for which there’s at least some consensus that Ureaplasma has some role in causing symptomatic problems is in men with nongonococcal urethritis, and even then, the data are conflicting.” The UpToDate article also notes that, “Ureaplasma can cause severe infection in specific populations,” which include preterm infants and immunocompromised patients. Additionally, it says that “Ureaplasma species have been associated with a number of urogenital infections and complications of pregnancy.”

Advertisement

But, Handsfield recommended taking these findings with a grain of salt. As UpToDate notes, “Mycoplasmas [the family to which Ureaplasma belongs] are rarely the only organisms isolated from a genitourinary specimen, so it is sometimes difficult to distinguish whether they are causative pathogens or simply co-isolates,” and that “detection of these organisms has traditionally been difficult and complex.” Given how much we still don’t know about the microbiome, it can be tricky to point to an otherwise abundant pathogen as the sole cause of a certain symptom.

All this to say, Handsfield said he’d “basically not worry about it.” CDC guidelines do not include routine screening for Ureaplasma, for, as Hansfield noted, “a positive ureaplasma result doesn’t necessarily need treatment, and a negative result is not necessarily reassuring.” It should be considered a normal component of the genital tract, male and female, even if it sometimes causes minor health problems.

This could change, though. “As the whole concept of the human microbiome evolves, we know that there are many, many—I almost want to say innumerable—as-yet-unidentified organisms that can’t be taken into account,” said Hansfield. It could be that with more research, our understanding of these bacteria and their effects on our body will evolve. Something else that remains to be seen is whether “immune system differences from one person to another make them more likely to have an inflammatory response with a particular pathogen other people don’t respond to in the same fashion. That’s of course a major topic in cancer research and so on. In infectious diseases, it’s not very well studied, but we could learn in the future.”

Handsfield pointed out that in the early days of chlamydia science in the ‘70s, there were researchers who believed that chlamydia was just a co-pathogen of gonorrhea. The attitude was something like, “It’s there, it’s not itself causing harm,” Handsfield explained. “Well, that view dissipated within a couple of years.”

So while I don’t want to definitively say that this case you describe is absolutely nothing, the TL;DR is: You’re probably fine. The plan that you mentioned—stopping barebacking and taking a harsher round of antibiotics—makes sense.

—Rich

