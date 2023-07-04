My Mother Seems Hellbent on Sabotaging My New Career

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a recent college graduate, and I’ve started a small freelance business for graphic design. Things are going well, and building, but I moved back in with my parents to help save on costs.

I do chores around the house and pay rent, but I’ll admit I’m paying about 1/5th of the market rate, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to save on costs while I’m getting myself established. However, the move back in has been a bit rough. My mother is what you could call “technologically impaired,” and she only works part-time, so she’s at home a lot. She seems to be psychologically incapable of understanding the difference between me on my computer and working, and me on my computer and not working. My room doesn’t lock either, so I can’t physically keep her out, and roughly once a day she’ll wander by when I’m working, twitter on about something pointless until I get fed up and ask her to leave so I can work on whatever project I’m doing. She’ll look hurt, apologize, promise never to do it again, and be back again the next day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was irritating enough, but earlier this morning was the final straw. I was talking with a prospective new client, and for a contract that’s pretty big from where I’m sitting. We’re going over requirements, and my mom must have heard me talking because she bustles into my room, “Oh, you’ve made a new friend” wanders over behind the screen, and starts trying to chat up the client. Needless to say, I did not get the contract, and that cost me almost a grand. We had another fight about it, and she’s promised not to come by when I’m working, but she’s broken all the other promises along those lines, so I don’t have much faith in this one. I’d move out, if I could afford to, but I can’t and I probably won’t be able to for several months at least. I’ll never be able to leave if she keeps chasing away clients. How do I make this work?

Advertisement

—Trying to Launch

Dear Trying to Launch,

Living at home with your parents as an adult can be awkward, but there are literally millions of young adults like you doing the exact same thing. In order to make this temporary situation more palatable, you need to set firm boundaries with your mom. Speaking of which, kudos to you for paying rent, because setting ground rules would be even tougher if you were living there for free.

Advertisement

You mentioned that you’re living with both of your parents, so that means your mom’s spouse is still in the picture. I would ensure that your other parent is by your side as an ally, because interventions are more effective when more than one person approaches the individual with the problem. With both parents present, you should say something like, “Mom, I love you and I’m thankful that you are letting me stay here. My goal is to build up my business so I can afford to move out on my own, but you’re making it really difficult for me. Recently I lost out on a big contract because you interrupted an important client meeting. I know you want me to be successful, but interrupting my work is not helping. Not only is it impacting my progress, but it’s making me build resentment towards you. Again, I love you, but this has to stop.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With her spouse there to back you up, she should realize that she stepped in it, and will do what it takes to make things right. To ensure she really gets it, you should print up a “Do Not Disturb” sign and tape it to the door during important meetings—or if you want to be really extreme, put a large piece of furniture in front of the door that will prevent it from opening—but good grief, let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the flipside, I’m sure she truly values having her son home, so you should take a small break during the workday to spend time with her. That could mean eating a snack together, walking around the block, or just listening to one of her “pointless” stories.

Advertisement

If you do all of the above, then the unwanted interruptions should end altogether.

Want Advice on Parenting, Kids, or Family Life?

Submit your questions to Care and Feeding here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a white mom with two white teenage daughters. Our neighborhood has been known to be unwelcoming of Black people throughout the years, but more are starting to move here lately. My 13-year-old suggested that we fly a large “Black Lives Matter” flag in front of our house for July 4th instead of the American flag that everyone else flies. She said it would let the Black families know who has their back. Although I’m completely onboard with supporting Black families, I’m worried about potential vandalism or other bad things that could happen to our home. Do you have any suggestions on how to handle this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Black Lives Matter to Us

Dear Black Lives Matter to Us,

Advertisement

As a Black man in America who does anti-racism work for a living, I’m onboard with what your daughter suggested. Speaking from experience, I know how uncomfortable it is to move in white spaces where I feel unwelcome and unwanted. If I passed by a house flying a Black Lives Matter flag, it would make me smile for a moment knowing that someone in the neighborhood felt strongly enough to show their allyship publicly. Obviously I don’t want your house to be vandalized by ignorant bigots due to the type of flag you have outside of your home, but if you have security cameras, you can at least catch the people who did it. The main message I want to share is that everything comes at a price, especially allyship for Black people.

Advertisement

If I’ve learned anything about living in America, it’s the lengths some people will go to uphold the standards of white supremacy in every facet of life. I’ve also learned that it takes some truly bad-ass white people to check their comfort at the door to pay “the price” I mentioned to put in the work for racial equity. That price could include broken windows, broken bones, and in some cases throughout history, it has cost them their lives. I’ve done this work for long enough to know that a very small percentage of white people are willing to experience this level of discomfort to fight for people who don’t look like them—which is why our country is the way it is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I also have some more bad news for you. Flying a Black Lives Matter flag is a nice gesture, but it’s not going to move the needle in the fight against racism on a systemic level. Earlier I said that your flag would make me smile for a “moment,” but after that moment passed, I’d be wondering what you are actually doing to show that you value Black lives. Are you fighting for equitable housing in your community? Are you ensuring your kids’ school curriculum is as anti-racist as possible? Are you volunteering for local political candidates who have anti-racist values? Are you ensuring your workplace hires consultants like me who will make your company as anti-racist as possible? Those are just a few examples, but this work requires way more than flag waving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Again, very few white allies are built to pay the price of the discomfort that comes along with this. Are you willing to endure your house being vandalized? Can you handle neighbors cursing you out or giving you dirty looks? If so, you’ll have an idea of what a typical Tuesday looks like for many Black Americans, because this level of discomfort is a daily reality for us. So put up the flag, figure out what else you can do to fight racism, and show your daughters that you’re one of the people willing to do the real work.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband is a father who will complete any task related to our kids, as long as I ask him to do it. At first, it kind of made sense because he had literally never been around children whereas I had my whole life and our daughter had some medical concerns that required extra care that I was comfortable with as a nurse. But as she has grown up and out of those concerns, and we had a son since then, everything still requires me to specifically ask him for involvement. It’s not that he is oblivious to things needing to be done. He will sometimes be the one who mentions what needs to happen, such as a diaper change, but will then follow up by asking me “do you want me to do it”? One of the most common things he says to me is “your call” after anything where a decision is presented to us or from me to him. This also extends over to his time away from the house. He will ask me if it’s okay for him to go every single time he wants to do anything away from home and make it my decision whether he goes or not. I know you may be thinking that perhaps I am incredibly controlling or micromanaging, nitpicking at what and how he does things. I assure you that is not the case. I am very open to there being multiple ways to get things done and mine not being the only correct way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

About a month ago I had a talk with him about it after the kids went to bed one night when we were both calm and relaxed. I told him that needing to be the one that makes all the decisions all the time, even on incredibly minor things, is horribly exhausting. I asked him to please start making some decisions and taking some actions on his own, rather than always waiting for me or asking me if I want him to do something and to stop pushing every minor decision onto me with “your call.” I also told him I appreciate him taking me into consideration before he’s away from the house, but I hate feeling like the nagging wife that won’t “let him” leave when I ask him not to go and that I’d appreciate it if he would instead use his judgment on how often he’s been home/how important the other task is sometimes and make the call to stay home himself. He got very defensive and said he is just asking/waiting for my input/opinion since he values what I think. I asked if he would ever do something other than what I say and he said no because he respects my decision-making. I pointed out that means he’s just asking me to make the decision. Since then it’s just been status quo, but I’ve stopped asking him to do anything. Is there a way I can approach this with him that won’t get his hackles up?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Overworked Mom

Dear Overworked Mom,

I can see why this dynamic is so draining, and it may be that your husband’s personality is just so passive that he’s always going to defer to you or want guidance. However, let me add a man’s perspective on what seems to be going on here. Granted, all I know is what you’ve written in your letter, but I know plenty of men who have been in a similar situation. The one thing they all had in common was being scolded or micromanaged by their wives on how to “properly” do something in terms of childcare or something else.

Advertisement

Yes, I saw your note about how you’re not controlling or a nitpicker—and I have no reason to believe otherwise. However, is it possible that he hasn’t gotten over something you said in the past that made him feel inadequate as a dad? Are there things you say to him that you feel aren’t a big deal, but that end up hurting him or making him worry he won’t do something “right”? Checking in with you on everything could be a passive aggressive way to get back to you, or even a trauma response from his childhood. It’s beyond my paygrade to diagnose the dude, but I’ve seen this play out with many dads I know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clearly asking him to change isn’t eliciting any behavioral changes, so my advice is for both of you to meet with a therapist to unpack this issue. Call me crazy, but I have a feeling there’s way more to this story from his side that isn’t being shared here. Until you get to the bottom of it, you’re going to circle the drain of resentment until you’re too far gone to fix it. Don’t let it get to that point.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m hoping Doyin can answer this one because it’s about youth sports! I coach my daughter’s soccer team (currently U8, so mostly 6/7-year-olds). I give them a fun and supportive environment and try to encourage their listening skills and teamwork. I adore coaching these girls. Our season is about to end and their development in skills and camaraderie is incredible. They’re starting to play real soccer! It’s awesome. That said, here’s my problem: I’ve found that parents sign up for soccer and then don’t prioritize practice or games. I was wondering if this is something that happens across the board in youth sports? I find that parents will just straight up skip practices and/or games with zero communication. Or they skip games for birthday parties. One parent straight up ghosted our team! Part of me feels frustrated about this because soccer is a team sport. We play 4v4 (8 kids on the team) so when even one girl is missing it’s harder on the kids. The other part of me says “hey it’s U8 so who really cares,” and I’ve kept a breezy attitude about it in front of parents. Should I say anything about commitment at the beginning of the next season? Or will that just tick off parents? I feel like there are competing needs here and would love perspective from someone who has been in youth sports for a while. Thanks so much!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—The Soccer Mom

Dear Soccer Mom,

Thanks for reaching out to me directly, and I know exactly what you’re going through. The annoying part of coaching youth sports is how incredibly disrespectful other parents are when it comes to our time. The overwhelming majority of us are volunteers who also have jobs, families, and other responsibilities—but we show up to work our tails off for zero pay in order to teach kids about the sports we love.

In addition to teaching our teams about how to play a game, we give them life skills such as dealing with adversity, being a good teammate, winning with grace, and losing with dignity.

The one thing that I feel more coaches should teach their players (and parents) is how to respect a commitment.

Advertisement

I dealt with the same nonsense of parents showing up late to practices and games, and not showing up to games at all—and finally I was fed up. Before the start of a recent season, I created a “contract” that every player and parent had to sign, and I set up a meeting with everyone to explain its importance. Regarding attendance, the contract stated that players must show up to no less than 75 percent of the games and practices. Also, players who do not show up to practices will get less playing time than the ones who do. I also stated that penalties (showing up late without warning, no-call/no-show, etc.) will be treated with a three-strike policy. First offense is a warning, second offense requires the player to sit out of a game, and the third offense will require the player to leave the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is that harsh? Maybe, but this is life! What would happen if these kids repeatedly decided not to show up for school for no reason? What would happen to the parents if they just ghosted work for a week? It wouldn’t end well. Our job as coaches is to teach kids and parents that this is a commitment. Sure, vacations come up, sickness happens, and there’s the occasional birthday party to attend—but the point of being on a team is to be dependable. If parents can’t handle my ground rules, then they should find another team for their kids to play for.

Advertisement

To start the upcoming season, I highly suggest you create a contract laying out the things that are important to you and hold the parents to it. You will definitely weed some parents and kids out in the process, but at least you can sleep well at night knowing that you’re setting yourself and your players up for success now and in the future.

Advertisement

— Doyin

More Advice From Slate

I hit the jackpot with my husband. He treats me like a queen, cleans the house, has a successful career that allows me to be a stay-at-home mom, encourages me to have evenings out with girlfriends, etc. We’ve been happily married for 10 years and have two wonderful children ages 5 and 7. My concern is that while I know he loves our children, he doesn’t enjoy them. He was raised by an obsessive-compulsive-type mother who still vacuums twice a day. He barks at the kids if there’s a sock lying around or a toy on the floor. He thinks, wrongly, that they are naughtier than other children, and I feel defensive that he’s criticizing the way I’m raising them. Should I just accept that he’ll always be hard on them?