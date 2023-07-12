This week, we’re helping you round out your summer reading lists by asking some of our favorite authors to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice. This is part of our Guest Prudie series.

Today’s columnist is Chicago-based author Rebecca Makkai, known for her novels The Great Believers, The Hundred-Year House, and The Borrower, as well as the short story collection Music for Wartime. The Great Believers was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and received the ALA Carnegie Medal and the LA Times Book Prize, among other honors. Her latest novel, I Have Some Questions for You, hit shelves this year.

We asked Makkai to weigh in on meddling adult kids, escape artists, and marrying out of your league:

Dear Prudence,

I recently began dating a widower with adult children in their 30s, and they all live within a couple of miles of each other. We live a few hours apart and he owns a successful business, so he’s very busy. I appreciate the fact that he is willing to drive hours so we can spend time together. During our dates, his kids have been tracking him via his iPhone and texting/calling to find out why he is so far away. He has apologized to me, saying he is pretty enmeshed, and knows he needs to set boundaries.

He canceled one date because his daughter needed a babysitter. We rescheduled and he almost canceled again, because another daughter had an all-night fight with her husband— they went to his house, woke him, and demanded he sort it out for them. He said in the past month he has been asked to subsidize large purchases for his kids when their incomes don’t support their lifestyles. He knows I am a parent of a hard-working, goal-oriented college student, who has a very large trust fund waiting for her, yet works two jobs and saves up her money when she wants to buy something.

He confessed he has ended one relationship because it was upsetting for his kids. After our last date, I suggested that since he has so many demands for his time and attention, perhaps long-distance dating was not a good idea. He asked me to give him time. Should I wait to see if he sets and enforces healthy boundaries with them, or should I move on?

—Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Dear Should I Stay,

I can see why you’re torn. On the one hand, he sounds like a tremendously invested and beloved father; on the other, he sounds like a pushover. And the kids sound like… a lot. I’m curious if you’ve met them, and if you have a read on whether they’re simply overly attached or if they’re actively bent on sabotaging any romantic relationship he might have. If it’s the latter, then since he’s already shown that he will ultimately acquiesce to their wishes, there’s really no point in holding on. If you haven’t met them yet, though, get yourself to town and invite them all out to dinner, your treat. You’ll see, then, whether they’re going to be absolute nightmares, or if they’re just dealing with a lot, including their mother’s passing (however long ago that was). Maybe you’ll win them over, and they’ll be thrilled to see him spend more time with you.

If you do stay with him, though, you’re going to need to let go of the urge to compare his children to your own. It sounds like you won the genetic lottery with your daughter, and also like you’ve raised her well. But if you can’t accept his kids for who they are, flaws and all, the relationship is fairly doomed. Before I published my first novel, I taught elementary school, and often taught multiple siblings from the same family. I can say with authority that the kind of kid you get—their ambition, their intelligence, how much they’ll need you—is entirely a crap shoot. People who only get stellar kids think they must be parenting geniuses, but I’d see amazing parents with incredibly difficult children all the time. And I’d see parents with one wildly independent kid and one mess of a nervous, dependent kid. Whatever you do, try to dismiss your judgment. He might not be forcing their self-reliance right now, and I understand your frustration, but putting yourself above him, and putting your kid above his—that’s going to be a nonstarter.

Dear Prudence,

My wife has recently gotten upset about the same thing a couple of times and I don’t understand why/was wondering if this happens to other people. On multiple instances when we have discussed what to do for dinner/food at a gathering, she has told me she has no preference and I should just pick since what she wants most is to not have to make a decision. Last week, I offered up picking up takeout on my way home from work (she’s a stay-at-home mom) and asked what she wanted from the local Italian place. She said she was fine with anything. I got busy at work and texted her around the time we should order and asked her to. She said yes and asked what we were getting and I said whatever she wants. When I got home with the pizza, wings, and salad she had ordered, she was annoyed and told me she hadn’t wanted to have to make another decision for the day and asked me to please just pick next time.

This came up again when she asked what I wanted to eat at the Father’s Day picnic we were hosting at our house. I told her she knows what kind of things I like and to make whatever she felt like making. She listed off a few different options I like (ribs, steaks, different salads, etc.) and I said they all sounded great, so whatever she had the time and energy for was perfect. I could tell she wasn’t happy with that answer and said that I had taken care of all the food for Mother’s Day and just thought she’d do the same for Father’s Day and also that I didn’t want to be an extra bother with specific requests. She said that I had MADE all the food on Mother’s Day after having her pick out the specific menu. This is true, but I just wanted to make sure her favorite foods were all there so she could enjoy the day. I don’t really understand why this is such a big deal that keeps coming up. Yes, I could pick, but I just want to make sure she gets what she wants and is happy. She’s such a great mother and wife and I just want to do what I can to support and appreciate her. Why does she keep getting so upset at having to pick the food she eats?

—Want Her to Have What She Wants

Dear What She Wants,

Okay: Imagine that it’s your wife’s birthday. She wants to feel special, appreciated, spoiled. And instead of a gift, or even a gift card, you tell her that you want her to have what she likes and so she should just decide on a store and pick something out and you’ll pay for it. Can you see why in that situation she’d feel kind of unloved?

Obviously, every day isn’t your wife’s birthday, and she isn’t asking to be treated like it is—but to some people, a caring gesture feels more caring when it’s presented as a done deal: I thought you would like this, so I got it for you.

There are other factors as well: For some people (I’m one of them) decision-making becomes overwhelming in times of fatigue or stress. My husband is amazing at dealing with clutter, but I’ve nearly snapped his head off when I’m thinking about my work, or about to head to the airport, and he says, “Hey, I was sorting through the utensil drawer; can you make a few decisions on what to keep?” No, I absolutely cannot. That is the last thing I can do right now.

There’s also the possibility that—like so many women—she has issues with judging herself for her food choices, or with obsessive calorie counting. She could have a history of disordered eating, whether you know about it or not. In stressful moments, abdicating her decisions around food might, consciously or subconsciously, be a way of protecting herself from negative thought patterns around food.

But ultimately, the reason doesn’t matter. She’s telling you exactly how she wants to be treated, and how she feels loved and supported. Your job isn’t to require proof of justification, it’s to listen and act accordingly. What she wants is not a certain specific meal, but to feel taken care of. The reason it “keeps coming up” is that you keep not doing this fairly simple thing she asks of you. When a partner tells you exactly what you can do to make them feel loved, it’s a gift. Take it.

Dear Prudence, My wife’s family love arguing and become incredibly excited and voluble on every topic., happily yelling over each other at 140 decibels while waving their arms in the air. This is obviously cultural but I come from a very different background, where raised voices were always quickly followed by flying fists. I’ve tried explaining but asking these people to tone it down is like King Canute trying to hold back the waves. As a result, I have been keeping my distance from these otherwise quite lovely people but it is becoming increasingly obvious to everybody that I am avoiding them and they are understandably hurt. I just cannot find a way to arrive at a middle ground—I don’t want to be screamed at and fear that I may do or say something because I feel threatened and they cannot change the habits and social dynamics of a lifetime simply to cater to me. Are we just doomed to be forever incompatible? Am I justified in simply avoiding them and sending my wife with “my love”? —Don’t Shout

Dear Prudence,

My sister and I live in the same subdivision, about a 10-minute walk apart. One year ago, she and her fiancé adopted a dog who turned out to be an “escape artist”—he has gotten out five times so far. The first time, I was all-in helping her in the search—sharing her “lost dog” posts on social media, physically searching our neighborhood for him, and printing up “lost dog” flyers to distribute. The second time I was also happy to help, but I said after he was found that they really needed to do more to prevent this—get a better fence, don’t let him out in the yard off-leash, anything.

Well, they haven’t done more. I’ve gotten increasingly resentful each time she asks me to drop everything to help find him, which I haven’t hidden from her. The two most recent escapes have prompted posts on Nextdoor where neighbors complained that he was chasing their pets. He got into someone else’s yard and chased their dog in through the doggie door, and he was found trying to break into a neighbor’s “catio” where her two cats were. While I’m not terribly fond of this specific dog, I don’t want him getting hurt. It’s not his fault that my sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law treat the escapes like an annoying quirk instead of a serious problem. If he keeps getting out, eventually he’s going to get hit by a car, or the owner of a pet he chases is going to get violent.

I’m considering telling her that the next time he gets out, I’m not helping at all. Is this a bad idea? I know it’s harsh, but I feel like withdrawing my help is the only card I have to play here. I just want them to do right by our community and their dog. Still, if he gets out, I don’t help, and something does happen to him or a neighbor’s pet, I’ll feel awful. Do you have any ideas for how to handle this?

—I Feel Like an Enabler

Dear I Feel Like an Enabler,

I’m not always a big fan of the tech solution, but an easy one presents itself here: If it’s within your budget (or if you can justify the cost based on all the work time you won’t lose), you can give your sister a GPS collar for the dog, one she can track from her phone the next time he’s on the loose. The devices range from $30 to $700, some with a monthly fee and some without, and of course, you get what you pay for. The highest-end ones run for months on a single charge, are waterproof, track a dog precisely, flash lights for nighttime rescues, or even send your voice via radio signal so you can bribe your pup with the promise of treats. Low-end devices need frequent charging and might lag, or track less accurately, but they’re still a lot better than nothing. There are also collars that hold Apple AirTags, but these aren’t meant for a moving target; the risk there is the limited range and the slowness of location updates.

My own sister’s dog is a Very Good Girl whose only vice is hiding human food (one time, a stick of butter!) in human beds, but if I were in your position here’s what I would do: Buy a collar near the top of your budget, present it to your sister and her dog in a beautifully wrapped box (tie a biscuit into the ribbon), and tell her that while you can’t spare more time on the hunt, you care enough about her and her companion to invest in his safety in a more permanent way.

Dear Prudence,

My husband (39M) and I (34F) have been together for 11 years, married for four. We have two beautiful children, a wonderful home, and great friends. All in all, we’re pretty darn lucky. My issue stems from people who like to nudge my husband and congratulate him for “marrying up.” I come from a successful middle-class family and fit the “overachiever oldest daughter” trope like a glove. I’m driven, ambitious and secured my dream job as a mid-level director in a nationally recognized company earlier this year.

My husband, on the other hand, comes from a very large, flirting with the poverty line family with emotionally neglectful parents, and he barely made it out of high school. Over the years, he’s found his niche as a commercial fisherman (usually in Alaska, but other places as well) and then bartending in the off-season. He’s handsome, hardworking, so damn funny I can barely take it, and he loves me and his children unconditionally. But because I have a “normal” job and come from a well-off family (we live in the same semi-rural area where we were both born) compared to his, people seem to simultaneously look down on me for marrying him (as if I give a fig about his upbringing), and then give him a grin and a nudge when they learn what I do and the fact that he only works part-time six months out of the year. I’m out of snappy comebacks because frankly hearing, “Isn’t she too good for you?” one more time is going to make me strangle someone. Hubby usually just smiles and replies, “Yes, she is.” I’m sick of people thinking that I settled, when in fact, I’m one of the luckiest girls out there.

—I Did Not Settle!

Dear Did Not Settle,

In responding to anything rude, you basically have three choices: confront it head-on, roll with it, or take the opportunity to make the person who said it as uncomfortable as possible.

Confronting it might sound like “What an incredibly hurtful thing to say,” or “You’ve got a pretty regressive attitude toward gender roles there, Chad.”

Rolling with it (which your husband already does) could be you saying, “Makes you wonder what’s in his pants, right?”

The uncomfortable route involves putting it back on the person in question. You might, in a fully inquisitive and concerned tone, ask, “So does it make you uncomfortable when a woman is the primary breadwinner? Why is that?” Or you might stare at the person in silence. Or you might go with “I don’t understand,” and then ask them to keep explaining until they turn into a tiny river of shame and flow into the storm drain. (e.g., “Well, it just seems like he’s got a really good deal.” “What do you mean?” “I mean, like, he’s living the good life.” “I don’t follow.” “I mean—“) Smarter people than me have pointed out that this is also the best way to confront the teller of a sexist or racist “joke.”

Actually, a fourth possibility presents itself: “It’s so funny you say that. People make that joke so often that I actually wrote into an advice column recently to ask how I should respond. What do you think I should say?”

