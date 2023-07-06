My Longtime Boyfriend Still Treats My Kids Like Strangers

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a divorced mom of two boys, ages 11 and 13. Their dad and I divorced when they were barely toddlers. Six years ago, I met an incredible guy (“Steve”). He’s kind, loyal, and selfless. The problem is that though he is smitten with me, he’s icy with my kids. If my boys have a material or financial need, Steve would have no qualms about helping out. But he hasn’t connected or bonded with them. When they are around, Steve doesn’t really engage with them. Then he tends to correct them for little things or bark orders at them. Spending time with him and my kids together gives me such bad anxiety that I told him I prefer to only see him when my boys aren’t around. And my boys don’t much care to hang out with him, either. Of course, that limits our time we can spend together, and Steve wants to spend as much time as he can with me. He thinks he’s doing just fine with my boys, but I see a difference between how he interacts with them and how he interacts with other kids around him (nieces, nephews, etc.). Is this sustainable?

—Correction Without Connection

Dear Correction,

I assume you’ve already tried telling Steve not to talk to or interact with your kids in this negative way, and he’s persisted. Yes, your relationship has lasted for six years, but that seems to be dependent on keeping two important parts of your life very separate, and I don’t know if that’s something you’re going to be okay with forever. Then there’s the potential impact on your children, and your relationship with them. It seems telling that after six years, your sons still aren’t comfortable being around Steve. What does a future with him look like, if he doesn’t really like, respect, or get along with your kids? Will you always have to keep them apart? Again, is that something you feel you can or want to do indefinitely?

I’m also having a hard time squaring your description of Steve as “kind” and “selfless” with his years-long iciness toward your children. If you’d just gotten together, maybe I’d be curious as to whether his attitude toward them is something that could be addressed or improved. But since he believes “he’s doing just fine” with them after many years of not doing fine at all, it’s hard to see the situation changing much. I think only you can really know how costly the situation is for you and how sustainable it may or may not be, but if someone was consistently hostile toward my children, picking on them for little things and ordering them around, I’d personally consider that a dealbreaker.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two kids, ages 3- and 9-months. My husband passed away five months ago after the discovery of aggressive cancer. Since the birth of our first child, his mother (who lives about 10 minutes away) would provide childcare for us maybe once every two weeks to cover various things as needed. I was a stay-at-home-mom (returning to work next month, kids will go to daycare). She was/is very eager to provide the care and is always volunteering to do it more often. While I appreciate her being so readily available, I have always had some hesitation. She is only in her early 60s, but is experiencing mobility and some other physical issues. Our house setup requires regular use of stairs to access all our children’s spaces/materials, and she has never been comfortable carrying either of our kids on the stairs (by her own admission). She is also quite anxious and it seems to be getting worse in the 10 years I’ve known her. She seems overwhelmed by both of the kids, and the support she needs around them has significantly increased, although she’s still just as eager/happy to provide care.

Before my husband passed, he encouraged using his mother for childcare because he knew how much she enjoyed it, but he also took on all the “extra” tasks that required (moving all items she may need to one floor of the house, setting up the pack and play for naptime, making sure everything was clearly laid out and accessible, preparing all bottles/meals/snacks ahead of time, leaving detailed schedules/instructions for anything that could happen, etc.), and he would still usually end up getting at least one phone call from her. Since he passed, I do not have the time or energy to do that much prep/planning just to be able to run to the grocery store by myself. When I do need help with the kids, I’ve found myself calling one of two college students that live down the street. It’s actually relaxing when I leave the house now! I don’t have to do any setup outside of making sure there’s enough milk in the fridge.

I’ve decided I will be using them for care as needed from now on, and I know that’s the right choice for me and the kids. Do I specifically address this with my MIL, or just stop asking her for childcare while keeping up the other ways/times we see her (dinner together twice a month, invite her on walks/playground trips on the weekends, invite her to daycare events once they start, etc.)? I know that no matter how I frame the change, she is going to feel hurt by it, and obviously she experienced a big loss too with the death of her son, but I need to do this for me and my kids. What’s the kindest way to?

—Don’t Want to Hurt Her

Dear Don’t Want to Hurt Her,

I’m so sorry for the loss of your husband. I don’t think you need to instigate a big conversation with your mother-in-law about this shift; you can just continue to rely on the babysitters you’ve already been using. They’re your first call now. If your mother-in-law specifically asks why you’re not asking her as often, you can reassure her that you love her and appreciate all her help, but right now, given your children’s ages and level of need, it’s easier for all involved if you hire a babysitter. (If she keeps pressing, I think you can gently explain all the prep that your husband used to manage, and that it’s just not possible without him and of course you’re both doing the best you can after his death—hopefully, she’ll understand.)

She might feel a little sad or hurt, it’s true. But that’s not your fault, and you shouldn’t feel guilty for it. You aren’t trying to hurt her; you’re thinking about what’s best for you and your children (and you’re thinking about your mother-in-law’s anxiety as well). You can’t make parenting or childcare decisions based on her feelings, only on your kids’ and your needs.

The most important thing, to avoid any sense that you are pulling away from her with the grandkids, is to make sure your mother-in-law knows that still want her to see them often and be a big part of their lives. Keep inviting her over as often as you want to for dinner, playtime, etc. She can continue to enjoy your kids as their grandmother—a cherished and important role!—but not their go-to babysitter.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I have wanted to have kids for a long time, and now feel like we’re emotionally and financially ready for it. The problem is that my wife has a rare genetic predisposition to cancer which requires major, life-altering surgery. Her grandfather died as a result of this condition, and her mother was diagnosed after my wife was born—they didn’t know it was inheritable until later. Aside from the surgery and the ongoing medical care her condition necessitates (yearly screenings with hard-to-find specialists), my wife leads a relatively normal life, and has responded to her situation with humor and resilience.

We have a 50 percent chance of passing this on, and obviously we don’t want our future children to have it. We’ve discussed adoption and IVF, but aren’t sure yet what all our options are going to look like. My wife has spoken to other people with this condition who bristle at the idea of flipping a coin with the chance of passing it on by having biological kids. However, we don’t want to rule it out. What are your thoughts on the ethics around having children knowing that there’s a sizable chance they’ll need surgery and have to deal with this condition for the rest of their lives? If we do have a child who inherits it, I worry they’ll end up resenting us.

—Future Anxious Parent

Dear Future Anxious Parent,

Your letter was fairly clear about what you want: You and your wife both want to be parents, and you don’t want to rule out having biological children. You’ve known about this risk for a while now, your wife has had to have surgery and continues to navigate her own medical journey because of it, and it hasn’t changed the fact that you want to have kids.

I don’t think there’s a clear moral imperative here, either way. I’ve been asking myself what I would do in your situation, and I honestly don’t know—I think I’d feel quite torn. But having kids is always a risk; we can never know what they will face in their lives. For what it’s worth, many people in your situation do choose to have biological children, knowing that they may pass on similar risks.

Unless you adopt or pursue preimplantation genetic testing—options you may or may not be open to—any future children of yours will have their own decisions to make about whether to get tested for this particular genetic predisposition, and what to do if/when they get the results. You and your wife can neither predict nor control how possible future children will feel about their inherited risk, or whether or not they’ll resent you. You can only make this decision together, now, based on what you want and feel is best.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother-in-law has recently been diagnosed with COPD, a lung disease almost certainly brought about by more than 50 years of heavy smoking. Her doctor has advised her she needs to quit, her family is begging her to, but she stubbornly refuses to do so. My wife is furious and threatening to cut off access to our children if she does not comply with medical advice. Am I right in thinking this is heartless, stupid, and counter-productive? I think after more than 75 years on the planet, my MIL is entitled to make her own choices, and I know just how hard it is to quit. I don’t think it is kind or right to bully her and want my wife to back down, apologize, and communicate her feelings better. Am I wrong? How would I do that?

—Stuck in the Middle

Dear Stuck,

I’m sure your wife is scared about her mother’s situation and angry over her choices. It’s very hard to watch someone you love make decisions that threaten their health. But while your wife’s feelings are valid, I agree that it does no good to take them out on her mother in this way.

It’s fine to let your wife know that you think her threat is misguided (though I think you should avoid using words like “stupid” and “heartless”). It may also be worth pointing out that it’s not really good to use your children to manipulate or compel her mother to do something. Your kids aren’t bargaining chips, and cutting off their access to their grandmother could hurt them as well as your mother-in-law.

I suspect your wife is desperately attempting to control the situation in the only way she can think of, but it’s not going to work, and will just make everyone feel worse. She does not have to like or approve of her mother’s actions. She has the right to feel upset or angry about them. But she does need to realize that her mother’s choices are ultimately hers, and using access to your kids to try to force a certain outcome won’t make a tough situation any less painful.

—Nicole

