Help! My Boyfriend Insists His Buddy Awaiting Trial Was “Framed.” I’m Repulsed.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend of two years lives an hour away. He usually comes to stay every other weekend or I go to see him once a week (I share custody of my two children). We have been content (not happy) with this arrangement. He recently moved into a multi-family apartment, which is owned by a “friend” of his, who is also now his neighbor. The friend, whom I have never met, has basically been in hiding for almost two years because he is awaiting trial for sexual assault of a minor. Ugh. My boyfriend is insistent he was framed. However, none of his other friends associate themselves with the guy and the guy admitted to police that he was alone in the bedroom with the male child. Double ugh.

The guy was also given a job by my boyfriend when he couldn’t get one in their small town. He didn’t show up to work for two weeks and ghosted him for a month or so. My boyfriend swore him off at the time but is now buddy buddy with him again. I am disgusted by the idea of this guy and question the integrity of my boyfriend because he is so willing to give this guy a pass. I have told him about my discomfort with this relationship, even framing it as, “If I had a friend that…you would warn me.” The guy is also an alcoholic, bisexual, depressed, and has misogynistic behavior. What should I do? I feel like I cannot visit my boyfriend because I am so disgusted by this friend that holding my tongue isn’t an option. I’m not a fan of the friendship or the choices he has made. Help!

—Not a Fan

Dear Not a Fan,

Hold on. Why am I reading about a person who is awaiting trial for sexual assault of a minor being “bisexual” and “depressed”?? First of all, you don’t need to add anything at all to make your concerns about him as a potential predator seem urgent. You really don’t. Second, people are allowed to be bisexual and depressed! These things are legal! Definitely not disgusting! And not even problematic! If you think they are, you might have problems getting along with people that go way beyond this letter.

That said, you really, really don’t want to be in a relationship with someone whose integrity you question. The feeling will extend beyond this particular disturbing situation to other choices your boyfriend makes. You’ll grow to resent him and likely even be disgusted by him. It just won’t work. And he’s not going to be able to talk you out of it. Even if the friend is acquitted, you’ll remember how your boyfriend responded to the available facts, and you’ll hate him for it. Cut your losses.

Dear Prudence,

I (she/her) have a close friend in her late-20s who is stuck. Her emotionally abusive family forces her to live with them (lest she bring shame upon the family, even though she would never touch a man before marriage). She is well aware that they are abusive. The escape plan is to marry a guy she’s in a secret long-distance relationship with by getting both pairs of parents to agree, which will be… difficult. By default, she is stuck in a cycle of getting emotionally beaten down, consequently not having the wherewithal to pass her college classes or hold down a job, and spending herself deeply into debt as a coping mechanism.

I want to help her get out even if the parent-appeasing plan doesn’t work. I can provide some financial support, but not anywhere near enough to fix her financial situation. I have made it clear that she is welcome to stay in my home, but she won’t because my partner is male. I give her advice regarding frugality and getting work done, but I hold back hard because I don’t want to be another critical voice. She sees a therapist and psychiatrist and has investigated local support organizations. My current attitude is that it’s my role to provide love, validation, perspective, fun, and gentle advice. But it’s hard to sustain a comfortable, respectful friendship when I am so sad about what looks to me like shooting herself in the foot in so many ways. I secretly wish she would just leave her faith and parents. How can I help prevent my friend from withering away?

—Just Want Her to Be Happy

Dear Just Want Her to Be Happy,

It’s extremely difficult to watch another person suffer, especially when you believe you can see a path out of that suffering and she’s inexplicably choosing not to take it. But you wrote, “It’s my role to provide love, validation, perspective, fun, and gentle advice,” which is exactly right. It’s exactly what I would have told you. After all, it’s impossible to redirect another adult’s entire life, as much as you might like to. Even if you have the perfect plan in mind and are willing to provide a place to live and some money! You can’t change her values and the choices she makes. But you know that. I think you also know that the answer to “How can I help prevent my friend from withering away?” is “You can’t.”

So let’s change your focus to “How can I prevent myself from withering away while watching my friend deal with abuse and make bad choices?” The best path forward is to figure out whether you can enjoy and appreciate the person she is now, with her current living situation, her current relationship, and her current spending habits. If none of that ever changes, what can you two still do together, given her depressing circumstances? Do you still enjoy her company? Can you connect over a shared interest in books, music, memes, recipes, or working out? Can you join forces to use Instagram to investigate the latest gossip in the lives of high school classmates who you didn’t actually know very well? This is sort of like how, when dating, you should be with someone who you like now, not someone you might like one day in the future when they improve enough to meet your standards. If you can’t do that, you’re not doing her any favors by sticking around just to fret and judge her choices, and you’re not doing yourself any favors either.

Dear Prudence,

My maternal grandmother has been given four weeks to live. My mom is not incredibly close with her because my grandmother is fairly toxic. My mom, however, is a sweetheart. She has a “you’re always there for family” mentality. My grandma was not very nice to me, especially when things got difficult for me. None of my mom’s siblings have been particularly supportive of me and it seemed to all be spearheaded by my grandma. Last Thanksgiving, she said some truly hurtful things and I really haven’t been able to forgive her. I am just done with her.

The problem is, I know I will be expected to go to her funeral and all the associated activities. I don’t want to, but even more importantly, I have some major deadlines coming up for some applications that will help me live out a major dream of mine. That deadline is right after the timeline in which my grandma has to live. I do not want to risk my dream to go to my mean, old grandma’s funeral. I know this will upset my mom. Should I go out of respect or try to get out of it?

—Bye Bye Grandma

Dear Grandma,

This may be a non-issue because timelines for how long people have to live are often wrong. But even if her death does line up with the few days before your applications are due, you should go to the funeral. Don’t do it for your grandma (she’ll be dead!); do it to support your mom and, as a bonus, see any likable cousins or other relatives who you may be close to. Funerals, kind of like weddings, are important times to connect with family and nurture relationships. They’re not just about the person who passed away. They’re also about the people who are still living, and their relationship to each other. Plus, this is a month away! You have time to plan ahead. Do a little extra work on your applications each day starting now, and finish them while your mean, old grandmother is still alive.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend won’t tell me about his first time having sex. We have been together for five years and he has never been keen to share stuff about his past relationships, and whenever I ask questions about his exes, he claims that he doesn’t need to talk about the past because now I am his partner and the past doesn’t matter. I just don’t get it: I want to learn about his past so I can get to know him better. I am very keen to share stuff from my past. I always hope he asks me questions about my past relationships and sexual experiences, but he never does—he claims not to be interested in learning about them. Some of my friends know more about my past relationships and sexual experiences than my partner! I think that’s ridiculous. I don’t think he has got anything to hide, he is just very reserved—and sometimes very shy when it comes to talking about sexuality and sexual experiences. What should I do? Should I just accept this reserved/shy side of his personality, or should I keep fighting (knowing I’ll achieve very few results) to get him to open up on the topic?

—Fight or Settle

Dear Fight or Settle,

You’re right that in many relationships it would be normal to have this information. He’s right that in many others, the topic doesn’t come up. My vote is for “Just accept this” with a caveat: Is this “reserved/shy side of his personality” part of a trend that might ultimately really bother you? Put a note into his personnel file in your mind. Just a little write-up about how you’re not a big fan of how private he’s been about this, and a short reflection on how it makes you feel. Then let it go.

But continue to pay attention to whether he’s secretive or weird about other stuff, for example. Or if you ask about his day and get a “fine” every night. If you don’t get invited to events with his friends. If he doesn’t talk much when he’s around yours. If, some days, you can tell something is wrong but he won’t open up to you. If the file is starting to bulge with all the “he’s private and it bothers me” notes, you may start to ask some questions about your compatibility. But if it’s a bad match, it will be because of just that—your personalities clashing—not about his lack of interest in recapping his sexual past for you.

