Dear Prudence is Slate's advice column.

Dear Prudence,

My incredible partner and I have been together for a little over a year now, and our relationship has been so strong. Lately, however, I have begun to notice my partner’s habitual unwillingness to address the harder issues that inevitably come up in a relationship. This has resulted in small white lies and the habit of not telling a whole story. There is a recent issue that I don’t know how to address. My partner and his ex are still very good friends, and I have known this from the beginning. We even invited her to stay with us for a week or so when she was going through a rough time. I personally do not care for her, mostly because of how she broke up with him, and because of the unhealthy nature of their relationship when they were together. She said things to my partner that he and I still struggle to navigate as a couple, mostly about their intimacy.

Recently, we just found out she is having a baby. The father is not in the picture at all, and when I found out, my partner told me a few things. The first was that she asked him permission for the child to have the same middle name as he, which is weird, but not the end of the world. The second is that he and I both simultaneously agreed that we did not want to be a part of this child’s life at all and under no circumstances would we play aunt and uncle to it. This was reiterated multiple times. We both feel this is an incredibly poor choice. The third thing he said is that her entire family wasn’t talking to her because of the pregnancy. As a bit of background, neither one of us have any desire whatsoever to have children.

I’ve been super sick this past week and haven’t been able to be as physically close to my partner as I normally am, so when we do have a few moments to spend time together he has been really adamant about how much he loves me. He’s reiterated that I am his forever, his life partner, and that he’s realized how he’s finally able to give his whole heart to me fully. This has been weird because I thought we were already in this space, so I found him saying that to be a bit of a shock, and, as odd as it sounds, I’m finding him stressing how loyal he is to me and how I am his forever every 10 seconds a little odd. We have always been super vocal about our love and very affectionate, but something is triggering a catch in my system.

After he fell asleep last night, I read the conversation he had with his ex about the baby. We both have full access to each other’s phones, and we don’t hide anything. A few things that just seemed a little off to me after our initial conversation about the baby: He has been calling the baby “little [his name]”, has asked to be in the baby’s life, has been calling himself “uncle [his name]”, only her father is upset with her not the whole family, and there have been a number of times he’s said things like “I will always love you, my girl” And “You will always have a place in my heart.”

I know he loves this person and I know they both mean a lot to one another and still do, but I’ve started to feel discomfort with that love, and maybe things aren’t as solid as I thought. He has brought up how upset he knew I would be about the baby, and honestly, I don’t really care, but I do feel like it’s almost as if he’s projecting that he knows I would be upset if I knew the full extent of the situation, which he did not share with me. I feel like there are unresolved feelings between the two of these people. I don’t want to be in a relationship where I have to feel this concern, and I am no longer confident that he would be willing to back me up in this situation. I leave next week to help my mother move out of state, and I was completely fine and trusting of him and us and now I’m not. Did I not give my partner the space to properly explain his desires with this child and did I maybe assume his unwillingness to be involved? I don’t really know what to think and could use a second set of eyes on the situation.

—Not the Aunt

Dear Not the Aunt,

Sometimes advice columns are for people who have no idea what to make of a situation, and sometimes they are for people who absolutely see a situation for what it is but aren’t quite ready to listen to their own instincts. You’re in the latter category. I really admire the clarity in this statement: “I feel like there are unresolved feelings between the two of these people. I don’t want to be in a relationship where I have to feel this concern.” Yes! I want to give you the push you need to honor what you feel. The thing is, of course, there’s a small possibility that you’re completely off—maybe your partner has no feelings for his ex. Maybe he’s just telling her he’ll always love her to be nice, or because he has some misguided ideas about what it means to be a loyal friend, or because even though he doesn’t want to be in the kid’s life, he believes every baby deserves an uncle.

But so what? You’re uncomfortable. You’re uneasy. You feel lied to and left out. This isn’t what being in a relationship is about. You should feel free to give your partner a chance to explain. I say that mostly because I think you’ll feel better about making a decision if you’ve left no stone unturned. So ask him all your questions. Sit with his answers. If you don’t feel complete relief and calm—if you’re left still anxious, uncomfortable, unsure, and suspicious—start to think about whether you’d be happier if you left these two to welcome the new baby without you.

Dear Prudence,

I have a very low-stakes question, just looking for the right etiquette… My friend “Talia” is a night owl, and since she mostly works from home and doesn’t have a fixed schedule, she tends to work late, then sends all of her texts late at night. For several months during COVID, when I didn’t have to go into the office by a certain time, I would also be up very late and would respond. But it’s been over two years now since I’ve been going into the office, and while I am generally a night owl, since I need to be at work in the morning, I try to stay away from texting/using my phone past 9:30-10 p.m. Usually, I just ignore Talia’s texts until the next day, but occasionally respond if it seems not necessarily urgent, but something that is better answered sooner rather than later.

She then takes this as an invitation to start a whole conversation. For instance, she texted me a simple yes or no question the other night around 10:15 p.m., asking me if I was still OK with a date we had picked to meet for dinner because she was trying to schedule a work event. I answered, and she then launched into several texts telling me about a book she was reading. It felt weird to just stop responding, but I really didn’t want to start a back-and-forth conversation, so I did. Is this OK? For the record, she’s never expressed being offended. But again, it just feels weird, and knowing her well, she wouldn’t actually tell me if this did bother her. However, I think it would be even weirder to say, “Hey, I know you’re a night owl, but I really don’t want to have lengthy conversations late at night.” I guess I could also mute her texts at a certain time, but then I’d forget to unmute them in the morning. What say you, Prudie?

—Sorry, Didn’t See Your Text

Dear Didn’t See Your Text,

I completely get that “I know you’re a night owl, but I really don’t want to have lengthy conversations late at night” is both a totally sane, reasonable, and kind thing to say and could also feel impossibly confrontational. So here are some other ideas:

Option 1: Reply quickly to the important thing with a note that you’re heading to bed, to signal that you aren’t up for a big discussion

Talia: Are we still having dinner on Saturday?

You: Yes! I can pick you up if you want. Going to bed but let’s talk more about it tomorrow!

Option 2: Just stop replying at night. When she follows up, say, “So sorry, I was asleep when this came in and I missed it.” In this way, you’ll gently train her that if she wants a response, she should text during your awake hours.

Option 3: Mention your approach to late-night texts in casual conversation about someone else. “Do you know of a good lavender shower scrub? I’m really trying to get my sleep hygiene together. I already put my phone down at 9:30 p.m. but I could also use some bath products and maybe tea.”

Dear Prudence,

I carry treats on walks because my dog needs them for various training issues (heeling, listening, etc.). We often see other dogs at a nearby park, and become friendly with some. I’m always happy to give the other dogs treats if their owners OK it (I usually take extra just in case), but sometimes there are owners who never return the gesture, even though they also have treats. For example, one will let her dogs bother me incessantly for treats, weakly protest, “X, stop begging,” but when she gives her own dog a treat, she does so secretly, crouches down and turns her back, palms the treat like a card shark as if she doesn’t want me to or my dog to see. Never offers my dog a treat. Is this weird behavior or should I just get over it?

—Sharing Is Caring

Dear Sharing,

As I always make sure to mention, I’m not a pet owner and I’m sure readers will correct me if I’m wrong, so check the comments. But the behavior you’re describing doesn’t strike me as weird at all. It might even be considerate to take measures to avoid tempting strange dogs with treats. My thinking is this: Pets have all different diets and health issues. Who knows which dog is dairy-free or gluten-free or on a low-calorie diet? Maybe this woman whose dog begs you incessantly for treats is thinking, “It’s so annoying when he does that when he’s supposed to be out here playing fetch. I don’t want other owners to have to deal with it.” Just like I wouldn’t pull out a bag of Skittles next to someone else’s kid, I probably wouldn’t put someone else’s dog in a position to ask for a biscuit, if I didn’t know whether he was allowed to eat it or not. That said, since you’ve been sharing your snacks, you’d be well without your rights to tap your fellow dog owner on the shoulders and say, “Hey, can we have one?”

