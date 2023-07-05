When Bill de Blasio ran for New York City mayor for the first time in 2013, I convinced my then husband to vote for him. He wanted to vote for Christine Quinn, who was seen as the likely successor to the Bloomberg years, but as the mother of a toddler at the time, I wanted to cast my vote for the person devoted to expanding “universal” pre-K (and 3-K) across the city. We were a good-earning two-income family at the time, but the cost of preschool and a nanny share was a killer. That all that would end at the age of 4, at a public school down the street, was a relief, and I hoped every family in the five boroughs would get the same, and maybe even earlier.

And let’s be honest: I also totally bought into the de Blasio–Chirlane McCray family as a post-Obama sign of progress. They lived in Brooklyn, they were a beautiful interracial couple, they were progressive. She had big jobs. The kids went to public school. My God, did we need this after the nanny-state years of Bloomberg.

Those de Blasio years, which lasted nearly a decade, weren’t exactly what many of us had hoped for (although universal pre-K was a success, and we should never forget that!). As the mayor looked to a presidential run, few found the prospect of de Blasio in D.C. more hilarious than the residents of his borough; this man could not manage a détente with Andrew Cuomo during a national emergency—how could he survive in Washington?

My now ex-husband never forgave me for forcing his primary vote to de Blasio. Although this had nothing to do with our eventual divorce.

However, that time in the mayor’s seat (if not Gracie Mansion, where de Blasio never lived) might have led to the decline of his own marriage.

The New York Times published a gauzy sit-down with the couple today to announce this rupture in the long and affectionate union between de Blasio and McCray. Jaws dropped, especially among New York gossips. Not so much at the details of the end of their relationship as we know it—he’s 62, she’s 68, they’ve grown apart, stopped listening to each other, etc.—as at their new arrangement: They are separating but have no plans to divorce, and they will continue to live together in their Brooklyn brownstone while dating other people.

The reactions were immediate: Why would they agree to this story? Were they getting out ahead of a public reaction to de Blasio picking up women at the local YMCA? Was this all an elaborate over-explanation of an open marriage? And seriously—still living together?

I won’t necessarily endorse that last arrangement, but it doesn’t surprise me in the least. No, I do not think the article was a cover-up for an open marriage. Yes, I do think that separations often look really different from how we see them on TV, and the departure from a shared family home could potentially be more contentious, sad, and difficult than an actual divorce. If they’ve got the space, why not split it up and see how long they can stand it? The whole thing reminded me of this Modern Love piece, which is honestly my worst nightmare, but between the emotions and the cost of real estate—renting, buying, whatever—the de Blasio/McCray arrangement simply seems practical.

It also might be important for sorting out the emotional stuff. By all appearances, over the decades, these two were very close, and remain so. (Go read the Times piece if you are curious!) Neither seems to be leaving the other for someone else. They just both (well, especially Chirlane, it sounds like) want something new. Life is short! Good for her/them!

Let me now stipulate that if you haven’t been through a divorce, you honestly have no idea about anything when it comes to anyone’s divorce. And even if you have been, you really only know your own. My ex-husband is one of my best friends. You can snicker and think I’m deluded, but I’m not; go ask him. Separating was not fun! It didn’t matter that we didn’t want to be together—breaking up a marriage is a trauma. Your home as you know it changes forever, your daily pattern needs to be re-grooved. You might feel free and crushed at nearly the same moment.

Of course, we can all read into it and look between the lines and try to see more of what might be behind this split, or the former couple’s living arrangement, or whatever. But the fact is: Who knows? Every relationship is its own weird thing. Just this weekend, there was another Modern Love, by a woman whose husband left her and their children after 20 years and basically just never spoke to her again. The headline asks: “Was I Married to a Stranger?” Sometimes we don’t even know our own partners. How could we possibly know what’s up with two people we know only through comms people and presidential debates?

We clearly got this Times piece at a moment of optimism and affection between the two, when, yes, they wanted to share publicly before Bill met someone at the gym and started dating, or Chirlane hit the apps. Would I guess that the ride will be this smooth as they sort out what’s next? No. But you know what? It doesn’t really matter to any of us because, in the end, how they separate (and maybe divorce) is up to them. They may just actually love each other enough to make it all as un-terrible as possible, even under one roof.