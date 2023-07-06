This is part of Pour One Out, a series about what’s happening to America’s famous appetite for suds—and what’s taking its place.

Regardless of the actual quality of the dish, we’re all convinced that our family recipe yields the best possible batch of potato salad or brownies or lasagna. We’re also, to a similar extent, certain of the supremacy of our regional delicacies: Texas vs. North Carolina BBQ. New England clam chowder vs. the (perverse) Manhattan variety. Often, we’re wrong in our assertions; they’re too frequently rooted in nostalgic attachments. You prefer your father’s dust-dry cornflake chicken recipe because you had it when you were 3 years old and that’s what good chicken tastes like to you. Your affection for deep-fried raisin bread dipped in gravy (or whatever freaky thing they deep-fried where you grew up) stems from one trip to the state fair.

Still, there’s just something about culinary hometown pride that feels grounding. With food, especially, declarations of regional superiority feel extremely gratifying. I imagine it’s akin to winning a war or at least an Olympic bronze medal for your country. This dutiful sense of identity is why, like suckers, many of us even form attachments to brands with any kind of regional identity. I myself am exactly that kind of sucker.

So in the same way Californians rhapsodize about In-N-Out Burger and Floridians rave about the simple joys of a Publix sub, I, a Massachusetts native, evangelize about the superiority of Polar seltzer. Which is to say, my enthusiasm borders on fanaticism, and my conviction crosses the line into smugness. Founded in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1882, Polar Beverages has New England roots so deep it owns the naming rights to the field where the local Red Sox minor-league affiliate plays. It’s close enough to Boston that people elsewhere would be inclined not to like them if they knew that fact. That alone would make Polar my preferred seltzer. Fortunately for me, it also happens to be the best one.

In an actual taste test of plain seltzer, America’s Test Kitchen recently declared Polar the best, and the bubbliest, option out there with good reason. Like any worthwhile sparkling water, Polar calibrates its carbonation with expert precision. The bubbles are a shade closer to a pinch than a tickle, without quite hitting the electrical-current levels of more aggressive sodas. The original, unflavored variety buzzes on your tongue with the bravado of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar. If you don’t like the intensity of these bubbles, either stick to Gatorade like you’re at a youth soccer practice or grow up.

But it’s not just the bubbles that make Polar so special. Its flavors span the full spectrum from sweet to tart, and even more impressively, they are recognizable to the tongue as the flavors they claim to be. We’ve all had the experience of an allegedly hibiscus-flavored seltzer that tastes like its namesake only if you sip the beverage while inhaling the fumes from a hibiscus-scented candle. That’s not the case here. When a bottle of Polar tells you to expect a Ginger Lime Mule, brace yourself to be donkey-kicked in the tongue as hard as the flavor of a beverage with no added sweetener can possibly muster. The richness of taste reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where the gang got hooked on ice cream because they thought it was an especially delicious brand of non-fat frozen yogurt. It would not surprise me if Polar’s offerings turned out to be full-sugar sodas masquerading as seltzers. Well, it would surprise me, but only because the clarity of the flavors has conditioned me to expect honesty from Polar Beverages.

Back to the aforementioned breadth of flavors: It blows the competition out of the (carbonated) water. Yeah, of course they have the standards, the hits. Lime, obviously, for the recently sober, transitioning away from gin and tonics. Grapefruit, listed in English, unlike certain other brands that try to jazz things up with sporadic French. But Polar really get loose with its seasonal flavors. Seaside Watermelon Punch and Passionfruit Guava? Sure! I know there aren’t actual fresh raspberries in the Raspberry Rosé seltzer, but the coming and going of tastes throughout the year brings to mind a natural rhythm, a cycle, a reaping and a sowing in the hypothetical seltzer bogs of Cape Cod. We’ve become accustomed to oscillating between infinite availability of produce even out of its natural season and corporate-forced scarcity designed to artificially inflate the value of otherwise fungible goods. This predictable ebb and flow of flavors is comforting. It’s why we’re happy to see the return of egg nog in the late fall, whereas if that thick sweet goo were available year-round, we’d used it to drown rats.

The limited supply is a gift. Polar’s patchy national distribution network makes it something you have to go out of your way to find. Even in New York City, where you can get a dumpling from any culture on Earth and a bag of heroin delivered to your door 24/7, you still have to keep your eye out for your favorite Polar flavors in individual supermarkets and bodegas. It inspires you to forage, to stay vigilant and mindful, not to take the first deal that’s put in front of you. Even nationally, the vibe is local.

Of course I know that it’s a dummy’s habit to go to bat for a brand. Any day now we could hear that the bubbles in our favorite carbonated beverage are the perfect size because they’re blown into each bottle by an unpaid workforce of babies with a specific lung capacity. Until then, I will continue to take a victory lap for declaring years ago that my local fizzy water is, in fact, the best on the market. For a native New Englander, there’s no sweeter feeling than “I told you so”—except for maybe the taste of a Polar Orange Cream seltzer.