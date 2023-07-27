I Am Determined to Become My Toddler’s “Best Friend” When She Grows Up

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the oldest and only daughter of three kids and have wonderful parents. My mum is amazing. She was a stay-at-home parent, and we spent lots of time together growing up. I love my mum and couldn’t ask for a better one, but she’s never really been my “best friend”—there were lots of things that I just didn’t share because we didn’t have that kind of relationship. I now have a 1-year-old daughter and I adore her. The other day, I found myself thinking that I want to be her best friend when she grows up. I want her to want to tell me (almost) everything about her life. What can I do to make this happen? Or is it just dependent on who she becomes?

—Want to Be Her Best Friend

Dear Want to Be,

What I hear you saying is that you hope to spend a lot of time with your daughter, feel close to her, understand who she is, and be someone she talks with openly and often. These are all worthy goals! Whether or not she assigns that “best friend” label to you is ultimately far less important than how safe and loved you make her feel.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that close friendships with those she’s not related to will also be very important, even necessary. (Brace yourself, too, for periods when she might share less with you—it’s normal for that to fluctuate.) It might feel like a lot of pressure if you’re always letting her know that you want to be her best friend. You don’t want to be in a position where you feel disappointed or threatened if she has someone else she assigns that title. And while I think it’s fine if she comes to think of you that way when she’s older, it’s important not to focus on that role so much that you discount all the other ways the two of you can be close. You already have an essential relationship as parent and child, one that is in no way inferior to best friendship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it’s good to think about the kind of mother you want to be. That’s actually up to you, and is more about your expectations for yourself—whereas making best-friendship the paramount goal sets up certain expectations for your daughter that she may or may not share. How she sees you when she grows up is going to be up to her. Focus on doing all you can to help her feel secure in your love for her, and safe confiding in you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice on Parenting, Kids, or Family Life?

Submit your questions to Care and Feeding here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do I tell my charming, funny adult son that the antidepressant he has recently started taking has flattened his personality? He says it’s “working for him,” and maybe I’m being selfish, but I miss the quick wit, the razor-sharp people skills now replaced by this very nice, still very intelligent, but basically neutral-toned young man.

Advertisement

—Have I the Right?

Dear Have I the Right,

With all the usual disclaimers—I am not a doctor; not every antidepressant is right for everyone; there is often an adjustment period when you start taking one; it can take time to find the correct drug and dosage, etc.—your son started taking an antidepressant because he felt depressed. In other words, he started taking it because he believed he needed to. What’s important is how he feels about taking it, whether he and his doctor think it’s helping, and whether he wants to continue it.

Under no circumstances should you suggest that your son stop taking the antidepressant he believes is working for him just because you find him less “witty” now. If you’ve noticed a huge swing in his personality that truly troubles you—for his sake, not yours—or you have a real reason to suspect the medication is making him more depressed, it could be worth gently asking him how he’s feeling about it, whether he’s noticed any changes that concern him or his doctor, etc. Of course, he may or may not feel comfortable talking with you about this, depending on your relationship, and it’s important to be very sensitive if you bring it up, and listen more than you talk. Depression is a serious health issue, and your son should be following up and discussing his medication and treatment with his doctor. For now, if he’s telling you that the medication is genuinely helping him, I think you should believe him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Wednesday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

This might seem a basic parenting question, but how do you manage hotel stays with children? We had our toddler right at the start of COVID, so thus far any holidays have been in accommodations where we replicate our nighttime routine at home, and once the kiddo is asleep the parents chill in the living room. We have been given a voucher for a hotel chain as a gift, and we want to use it for a short trip to an expensive city where we could afford a normal room but not a suite. If the kid goes to sleep at 8:00 p.m., what do parents do afterward so you don’t wake them up? Wear headphones and watch TV? Can you use a monitor and at least go to the hotel bar? We don’t want to have to just go to sleep at 8:00 ourselves.

Advertisement

—New Parenting Terrain

Dear New Parenting Terrain,

A suite is obviously preferable, because there’s another room you can hang out in after the kid goes to sleep. If you’re sharing a room, it’s tough but not impossible. Yes, once they’re asleep you can watch TV on a laptop with headphones. I remember sitting in the bathroom (not ideal, I grant you) and talking in whispers. Then there’s the old parenting classic of just quietly scrolling on your phones in parallel until you get sleepy enough for bed—the stuff vacation dreams are made of, I know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sorry to not have game-changing advice! If it’s any comfort, it gets a whole lot easier when your kid is no longer small and can go to bed closer to your bedtime. I definitely wouldn’t leave a toddler in the hotel room alone, monitor or not. You can always take turns going to the hotel bar or restaurant, if you really want to. Truthfully, I remember finding travel with a toddler so exhausting that it usually wasn’t hard to go to bed earlier than I would at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My brother-in-law died in the middle of the divorce. He wasn’t the best husband, but he was a hell of a father to his two boys. My sister didn’t waste any time and remarried quickly. Her new husband had two boys of a similar age, and they thought it would be the Brady Bunch. However, my nephews are desperately unhappy. They act out and one has been suspended from school. They fight with their mother, stepdad, and especially their stepbrothers. They now say they want to go live with their paternal grandparents, and my sister hates the idea.

I got involved by agreeing to take my nephews out hunting, camping, and fishing almost every other weekend. These are things they did with their dad, and it gives everyone some breathing room. This summer, I had plans to use my girlfriend’s RV while she is overseas and go on a road trip with my nephews. I get six weeks of vacation and wanted to use a month to take the boys to national parks. My sister keeps pushing me to include her stepsons. She and her husband never got a proper honeymoon, and she wants to go to a resort with him. She keeps framing it as a bonding experience for the boys—I told her it is a bombing experience. We had gotten my nephews to barely tolerate their stepbrothers, and now she wants me to have them all in a space slightly smaller than her living room for weeks on end?

Advertisement

Advertisement

My nephews enjoy our time together because it is time away from the mess their mother made. I told my sister that I understand her first marriage was miserable at the end, but she needs to put the boys’ needs first for once. She told me I wasn’t a parent and could never understand what sacrifices she has made, and she wouldn’t let her boys come with me unless I also take her stepsons. I called her bluff and said okay, but she would be the one to break the news to her sons that there would be no trip, and if they asked me I would tell them the truth. My sister called me an a-hole, but the trip is still on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am frustrated. I love my sister. I am glad she is happy in her new marriage, but come on—her sons lost their dad barely two and a half years ago and then got pushed into a new stepfamily six months later. I feel I am going above and beyond as an uncle, and my sister takes it as her due. My step-nephews are good kids, but they have both parents who apparently were never at each other’s throats like my sister and her late husband. How do I talk to my sister about this? My girlfriend feels I am too involved and my parents feel I am not involved enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Road Trip

Dear Road Trip,

I don’t believe you’re under any obligation to extend the road trip invitation to their stepbrothers. (I know what living in an RV for weeks on end is like, and it would definitely be harder with twice as many kids.) I think it’s fine that you drew that line and told your sister it wouldn’t work. And in my opinion, she shouldn’t have tried to make your nephews’ involvement contingent on their stepbrothers going, but I’m guessing she was kind of at her wit’s end.

Advertisement

It sounds as though you’re upset with your sister for marrying soon after her first husband died, and are blaming her for your nephews’ unhappiness—at least, I don’t know what else to make of statements like “the mess their mother made.” You’re certainly entitled to your opinions about her marriage and home life, but I bet she’s figured out how you feel by now, and if any of your anger or blame is coming out in your conversations with her about this road trip, I can’t imagine it’s helping. It was your sister’s choice to get married again, and even if you disagree with it—or the timing of it—she and her sons are now part of a stepfamily. I hope things get better, and your nephews can adjust in time; I also hope that they get all the space and support they need in order to grieve their dad. That may be the part to focus on and ask about, actually, as opposed to questioning your sister’s priorities as a parent or the timing of her marriage: How can you and the rest of the family best support your nephews and acknowledge their loss?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I get the sense that you feel an obligation to your nephews, which is admirable—I’m sure it’s coming from a place of love. But if things are truly so complicated and difficult for them at home right now, those issues are probably beyond your ability to fix. Spending time with your nephews is good for both you and them, I would imagine, and would be no matter what was going on with their stepfamily. That said, if the current arrangement isn’t working for you, or it just feels like too much, it’s okay to try to make some changes. It’s not great for your relationship with them if you secretly (or, with your sister, more openly) resent the time and trouble you’re taking, or fixate on whether your sister is sufficiently grateful. Hopefully you can find a way to be involved in all their lives that will work for everyone and not breed resentment on your part.

—Nicole

More Advice From Slate

I am happily married, financially stable, and a mom of a beautiful, feral toddler. On a drunken night I convinced myself that I did, in fact, want a sibling for my toddler—quite the 180 from my staunch stance of being “one and done!” I’m now 10 weeks pregnant with my second child and plagued with nausea, vomiting, and most of all regret. Should I terminate this pregnancy and tell all (including my husband) that I miscarried?