Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: camping with kids, early retirement, and escorts.

Dear Prudence

Camper Damper: My sisters and I were raised in the great outdoors. We knew how to fish and hunt by the time we were 5. By 15, we were going on deep wood camping trips on our own and often teaching adults the ins and outs. Even with us living in major cities, we still try to get together and pass off the knowledge to the next generation—my nieces.

I am dating a great guy with two young daughters. I love him and get along with the girls, but their interests are very much not running around in the woods. We have gone on some trips together but that was renting a cabin with AC and plumbing or going for “hikes” at a local park. I have a sister trip coming up during spring break where we will be camping in a famous national park. The girls have expressed interest in coming but I have explained it isn’t like our regular trips and they would be expected to sleep in the ground and have to dig holes to pee in. They would be miserable. The girls insist they could do it but these are the same girls who would complain about the bugs and the heat and refuse to use porta potties when we go to outdoor festivities.

My boyfriend thinks I need to give it a chance and it will be a great bonding activity. It will show the girls that my family is their family. I think it is a disaster in the making. I get along with the girls but a several-day camping trip without their father is too chaotic. If he joined us it would defeat the purpose of a sister’s trip and we haven’t had the chance to do one in over two years. Am I awful for not wanting the girls to come? I have suggested we, as a family, try some light camping ourselves to get them girls used to the experience but my boyfriend is taking my refusals as a personal statement about my commitment to our relationship. Help please?

Care and Feeding

Puzzled in Peach State: My mom is on a fixed and limited income, so to help her cover expenses my husband and I supplement her income in exchange for childcare. Our kid gets to spend time with his grandmother while we work, and she gets compensated financially. We have a clear schedule that we all agreed on (five hours/weekday). In exchange, we cover a large portion of her expenses. If my husband and I had to pay for alternative childcare, we couldn’t also afford to supplement her income, so we are offering the best solution we can. However, there seems to be some resentment at times on both sides. I’m jealous of parents who get free support from their families. My mom resents the structure we need and is often complaining about chasing a toddler around or not having time to get things done. Is there a better way to do this?

How to Do It

Misbehaving: I’m a 38-year-old queer woman. A number of years ago, I was sexually assaulted, which left me with extensive physical injuries—it took five years of medical care to regain my health. This did a real number on my dating life (it flatlined) and knocked my confidence down a few pegs. I really missed the company of women, though. So I hired an escort, just to go to the movies and have coffee and dessert after, and talk about things. Turns out we had a lovely time, and we found we had things in common.

I’ve been seeing her since, for a year now. Sometimes it’s shopping, dinner and a movie, or meeting up for a drink; sometimes we just talk on the phone, which we can do for hours. I sleep with her when it suits us, and the sex has been wonderful for both of us. Other times, there may not be sex, sometimes we actually do just sleep together. She has really helped me to enjoy being in my own skin again. Here’s the problem. To explain my absences and sudden unavailability to my friends, I told them I was seeing someone. Seeing not dating, but now they think I have a girlfriend. To be honest, the lines are a little blurry—sometimes she pays for dinner, sometimes I do, and sometimes there is no money involved at all; I would say we are friends of a sort. But what happens if we run into my friends? What do I say? How do I explain this to them? How do I explain it to myself?

Pay Dirt

Reservedly Retired: I came into an unexpected amount of money during the pandemic. I had just started a consulting business right before. I was making a really good hourly rate and had planned to retire early in five to 10 years. Then the pandemic happened, and requests for my services skyrocketed. I ended up building a small business and selling it. I instantly had enough money to retire. I finished up some contracts and stopped consulting. I do some projects here and there when I want money for things beyond my budget, but it’s maybe a handful a year. Now I’ve been doing more social activities than I used to. People are asking me more questions about my job than I’ve gotten over the past few years. Most of the questions are about what kind of projects I’m working on.

So far it’s gotten pretty easy to placate people with vague comments when I’m not working, but it’s getting harder. I usually say something like, “I’m in between projects but about to start X project” or “I just finished up X project and am looking forward to a little time off.” After saying that a lot lately, some people have put together that I’m not working much and are getting suspicious. Because of weird reactions from people in the past, I am usually pretty tight-lipped about how much I make, and very few people know about how much I’ve made recently. I’m worried to tell people I’m retired. I’ve made some friends with people around my age who have also retired early and admitting to retiring can lead to some awkward social interactions. I also don’t want to deal with people getting greedy with me. Do you have any advice on what I can say to people without lying about my employment status?

