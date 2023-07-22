Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: partners with bad taste in friends, housing problems, and sexual incompatibility.

Dear Prudence

Not a Fan: My boyfriend of two years lives an hour away. He usually comes to stay every other weekend or I go to see him once a week (I share custody of my two children). We have been content (not happy) with this arrangement. He recently moved into a multi-family apartment, which is owned by a “friend” of his, who is also now his neighbor. The friend, whom I have never met, has basically been in hiding for almost two years because he is awaiting trial for sexual assault of a minor. Ugh. My boyfriend is insistent he was framed. However, none of his other friends associate themselves with the guy and the guy admitted to police that he was alone in the bedroom with the male child. Double ugh.

The guy was also given a job by my boyfriend when he couldn’t get one in their small town. He didn’t show up to work for two weeks and ghosted him for a month or so. My boyfriend swore him off at the time but is now buddy buddy with him again. I am disgusted by the idea of this guy and question the integrity of my boyfriend because he is so willing to give this guy a pass. I have told him about my discomfort with this relationship, even framing it as, “If I had a friend that…you would warn me.” The guy is also an alcoholic, bisexual, depressed, and has misogynistic behavior. What should I do? I feel like I cannot visit my boyfriend because I am so disgusted by this friend that holding my tongue isn’t an option. I’m not a fan of the friendship or the choices he has made. Help!

Care and Feeding

Hate That House: My parents (Mom 78, Dad 81) live in a tri-level house with over an acre of yard. Both have had one joint replacement surgery and could probably have another. The main level has no bathroom, so daily stairs are required and the yard is too much for them to maintain. I think my dad was ready to move years ago, but my mom is sentimentally attached. How can I convince her a one-story home would lead to a better quality of life, or, more realistically, reduce the amount of bitterness I feel about her holding my dad hostage in an increasingly unsafe situation?

How to Do It

Sad, root vegetable: I’m 25 now. I’ve been told I’m charming, handsome, in shape, and successful. I’m also perpetually single. All my past relationships have started out excellent, only to fall apart six months to a year in. I’ve asked what the problem is every time, and I always got the BS “It’s not you, it’s me. We’re just not compatible” kind of answers. Until an ex who I had a falling out with finally told me what the real problem was.

It’s my penis. Apparently, according to her, it’s just the wrong shape for sex. I contacted one of my other exes, and though it took some cajoling, she did eventually confirm it. What they both told me is it’s too long and not shaped right to make a woman feel good. She described it as like having sex with a carrot. I’m extremely crestfallen about this. I’ve always put maximum effort into my relationships because I thought it was something I was doing that made them fall apart.

But now that I know it’s an inevitability that they’ll just leave me because of my misshapen member, I just can’t find the motivation to even try dating again. In the past, I’ve read the books and done exercises to improve my performance, but it didn’t seem to have any effect given that they ended up leaving me all the same. What am I supposed to do?

Pay Dirt

Help Me Understand?: I am buying my first property at the age of 28, which I am extremely proud of. When I told my boyfriend, he had a really negative reaction. He started talking about how this would impact him in the future if we were to move in together (for context, we haven’t talked about moving in together as we have been dating for less than a year). He freaked out about where all of his stuff would go, if there was enough space for his instruments, etc. He talked about how he deserved a “vote” in the process because presumably in the future he would move in. His stream-of-consciousness ramblings then took a bit of a turn.

He started saying that he doesn’t want to pay for my mortgage and give me free equity while he got nothing—and that the whole thing didn’t feel fair to him. He then demanded to be on the title. I’ve had a hard time letting this conversation go because I feel like he isn’t supporting me. But I also can’t verbalize why I feel so upset about this conversation and whenever I bring it up, he tells me that I’m dismissing his feelings. What do I do?

