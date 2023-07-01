Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: gift-giving, butt plugs , apartment makeovers.

Dear Prudence

No Babies: My sister and I are very different. She got married and started having babies right after college while I traveled the world and started my career. Right now, I am engaged and my sister couldn’t be happier that I am going to turn into a carbon clone of her. Anytime I mentioned the wedding or our future plans, my sister butts in: “Oh those plans to live in Japan? Not going to happen when you have a baby. Want to train for a triathlon? Not going to happen with a baby. Thinking of writing a book? You will have no time with a baby!” My fiancé and I are not going to have kids (which my sister knows) and have taken medical procedures to ensure it (which she does not). No matter what I say to my sister, she circles right around to how we are going to change our minds and that is just the way of the world. It is very irritating, infuriating, and condescending. I am close to telling her off in a not-so-nice way. Can you help me?

Care and Feeding

Please Don’t Give Me What I Don’t Want!: My family continually tries to outsmart my holiday list. I am a woman in my early-20s, and I have curated a list of possible gifts for distribution amongst those interested since I was 15. I know it’s a little unusual for adults to do so, but I only send it to people who explicitly ask what I’d like. The list includes stuff, experiences, and charities I like. It ranges from $5 to $100 (most of it is in the $10 to $50 range, if that matters). I make the list for three reasons: Historically, my friends and family make bad guesses; I want to limit the stuff in my house to stuff I really want; and I find it convenient when others do the same, so I want to encourage that. The first reason is really the big one here. I don’t want a backup of a backup of a kitchen appliance I already have. I’m not interested in a blouse that’s two sizes too small or random tacky décor that does not spark joy. Honestly, I have an unusual body type so I don’t want anybody else buying me any clothes, and I have every appliance I want at this point.

I know this sounds ungrateful, but I’d literally rather have no gift than clutter in my home, clothes I can’t/won’t wear, or products I can’t/won’t use. I just want to be taken at my word that the list is really what I’d like, and if people are going to spend money or time on me, I want it to be for things I like and can use. How can I explain this without sounding like a grown-up Veruca Salt?

How to Do It

Pleasured But Confused: I don’t know how or when it started, but somehow, my wife and I began experimenting with anal sex, anal toys, and butt plugs. I love it, but when my wife is using toys on me, I get the feeling that she doesn’t. Lately, we haven’t had any anal sex, and I’m starting to crave it. Last night, I lubed up my ass and slowly inserted a butt plug. It felt so good, but I didn’t want my wife to know I was fucking myself, so I just pulled it out, cleaned myself up, and went on with my night.

Today my butt feels so good and I want more but I feel bad for not telling my wife. Should I? Or should I just ask her to use the butt plug next time? What do I do?

Pay Dirt

Don’t DIY: I just bought my first condo after years of bouncing around in rentals with dubious roommates. My furniture has all been thrifted or given to me so it is a pretty mishmash bunch. I don’t mind it. My girlfriend hates it. She is addicted to all these home makeover YouTube videos and constantly shoves them in my face about how we can makeover our space.

The problem is the few pieces she has tried to DIY have ended up completely ugly or unusable. And just getting the craft stuff to do it is expensive. She currently doesn’t have a job. I have told her that I can’t afford to get all new stuff right now and that what we have is functional enough. We ended up arguing and she accused me of holding my money over her head and trying to control her. I just think there are more important things to spend money on right now. Can you help?

