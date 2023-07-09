My Nieces Think I Bar Them From My Beach House Because of “Sexist” Reasons. Not Quite.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I live in a very touristy town that is a hop, skip, and jump away from the ocean. I am fine having guests when they are polite, clean, and don’t treat me like their personal maid and tour guide. So only a select few of my family gets to come. Otherwise, I am always “busy” when family members ask to visit. My two adult nieces are basically walking and talking pigs. They are seemingly incapable of cleaning up after themselves no matter what anyone says or does.

I made the mistake of letting them visit after college and was left with having to repaint my bathroom and get a new couch (they got drunk and decided to dye their hair while I was gone—it looked like a tie-dye bomb had gone off in my house). And it took me a week to find all the dirty dishes they had left behind. One was on top of my bookshelf, behind a display plate! I love my sister but she has a huge, huge blind spot when it comes to her girls. My sister is very unhappy about my unwillingness to host her daughters. What makes this more complicated is that I am very willing to host her son! My nephew is polite, respectful, and a good cook. I have never had a problem with him (and his friends) visiting me, not even as a teenager. (I think the worst thing that ever happened was they missed the last bus and had to call me for a ride. He was deeply apologetic.)

The disparity between my nephew and my nieces has been a growing problem. My nieces blame their brother (and, by the way, they don’t talk to me about this—they just whine to my sister about sexism and favoritism). It is very hard on my nephew since lives at home right now. He is supposed to visit at the end of the summer with his new boyfriend but wants to cancel because it will cause drama at home. I don’t know what to do. Talking to my sister is like trying to argue with a brick wall. Bringing my nieces into the conversation feels like throwing gasoline on a fire. I would like to see my nephew and his new beau.

—Oceanfront Aunt

Dear Aunt,

If your nephew wants to cancel his visit because he knows it will “cause drama,” so be it. That’s his choice. But I do think you need to take the bull by the horns here and call a family meeting and just have it out. If all of you live too far away from one another to do this in person, take a leaf out of the pandemic playbook and do it via Zoom. If they all live near each other, it might be worth a quick trip to talk to the whole gang gathered in your sister’s living room.

Tell your nieces why you’re not willing to host them. Be armed with plenty of concrete examples of their bad behavior. I don’t care how much of a “blind spot” their mother has. If you point out that you had to repaint a room and replace furniture, she can’t very well say, “No, you didn’t.” The most compelling argument your sister and her daughters might be able to make is that they were young and irresponsible then (have at least five years passed since their post-college invasion?), and that they are much better now. Frankly, I’d still ask for proof. Maybe you can visit them where they live and check things out. I’d make that visit a surprise, while you’re in town. (I am only half kidding.) Tell everyone exactly why you extend invitations to your nephew. Let it all be out in the open. It’s hard to have drama when everyone is honest, and everyone is talking directly to each other.

And then the bottom line is: Your house, your choice of guests. But you can’t control everything. If your nieces are still slobs and still mad, and your nephew is still reluctant, don’t push him. Don’t guilt him. If you’re dying to meet the new beau and he can’t bring himself to further anger/hurt his petulant, sloppy sisters, go to him. Take him and his boyfriend to a restaurant and foot the bill. And then go home and enjoy the beach and your oceanfront house alone.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My ex-wife and I have three kids. Neither of us has remarried but she has adopted “Kelly,” the daughter of a family friend, who is about five years younger than our youngest. My ex and I get along pretty well for the sake of the kids and will do shared trips and holidays together. Obviously, Kelly is included in any of these trips and celebrations. I’ve also taken to inviting her along to any particularly fun days out I do with the kids without my ex, mostly thinking that would be mean if I excluded her—if she was the one kid in her family not going on, say, a trip to Disney. This has been going fine, and while I don’t love her like I do my kids, I would say I think of her as something like a niece.

As my kids are getting older, we are starting to transition to a place in their lives where they no longer want to do any outings or trips during my parenting time, preferring to just hang out around the house or spend time with their friends. While I don’t want to be another person who disappears from Kelly’s life, I’m not really sure about the best way to keep up a relationship with her now that our natural points of interaction are much lower. (When my kids were younger, I saw her, on average, probably two or three times a month; now it’s closer to maybe five times a year.) I guess I could continue taking (just) her on outings, which I’m fairly sure my ex would be fine with, but something just feels off about that. I’m not sure if I’ve gotten in my head about unrelated men spending time with young girls, or if there really is something wrong with suggesting that. Do you have any thoughts about good ways to keep our relationship intact?

—Not Her Dad

Dear Not Her Dad,

This child is your children’s sister. The English language may not have a word for your relationship with her, but the Hebrew word mishpucha (and its Yiddish counterpart, mishpokha) does: It describes a family relationship that goes beyond biology. It’s how I think about my daughter’s husband’s Aunt Dee as well as my longtime best friend, EJ Holahan, who is on my family cell phone plan and accompanies my 90-year-old mother to the doctor when neither my brother nor I can.

Kelly is a part of your family. I understand that you don’t love her “as much” as you love your children (I don’t love anyone as much as I love my kid), but precisely how much love we feel for the extended members of each of our mishpokhas is hardly the point. As long as Kelly is interested in continuing to spend time with you, as long as she wants to continue going on outings with you, whether her siblings are present or not (and I would certainly ask her, and not assume this would be appealing to her), go ahead and take her to the zoo or a museum, etc. And what’s keeping you from having her join her siblings at your place to just hang out? Five years younger than your youngest, if your youngest has reached the age of I’d-rather-die-than-go-places-with-my-Dad, is … what? Eight? Nine? Let her bring her best friend with her over to your place. I guarantee they will keep each other busy and happy, playing together at your home.

It’s lovely—and just right!—that you want to keep your connection with her going. Don’t overthink it, OK? Just let her keep being a part of your life.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I hate my body. For a good 6 months, I (F, 5’7, age 38, two kids) went from 134 pounds down to 124 pounds with diligent single-serving eating and a bite of dessert totaling 1,200 calories a day with 5-times a week 30 minutes of weightlifting and 20-minute sprints/HITT. I was happy. I was thin. And then I burnt out and for two weeks I did not work out and ate normally. And I gained it back! All 10 pounds. My gym in-body assessment said I went from a percent body fat of 17.3 percent to 17.6 percent. BMI from 19.6 to 20.8. Body fat mass of 21.5 pounds to 23.5 pounds. So it isn’t even water weight. I am defeated and I hate myself and my body. I hate it and don’t know what to do. Don’t say therapy—therapy is giving up and accepting being a porker and looking mediocre. And menopause is around the corner and I am dreading the weight gain that will bring. I don’t know what to do to get back on track.

—Going to Scream

Dear Going,

Allow me to share with you what I’ve finally learned, after a lifetime of dieting and exercise: You have only two choices. Behind Door Number one is staying on that 1,200 calorie/day diet (maybe you get to nudge up to 1,500 calories to be “on maintenance”)—i.e., a lifetime of feeling deprived of foods you wish you were “allowed” to eat, and fixating on how much of what you are allowed to eat you put into your body. The reason you will have to diet for the rest of your life, as you discovered recently, is that as soon as you go off your diet, you gain the weight back, and much faster than you lost it. (I myself have lost and gained back all the weight I’d lost so many times in my life I have now lost count.) In fact, every time you diet and gain the weight back, it gets harder to lose the weight again. So—I’ll say it once more—option one is to stay on a diet for the rest of your life.

That might be fine with you. I’ve concluded that it’s not fine with me. So I’m going with what’s behind Door Number two: giving up dieting.

I fully get that right now, to you, that is a horrifying idea. Giving up on dieting is just plain giving up. Living with an “imperfect body.” Abandoning the idea of being thin. Letting your body be. I know that in my 30s and 40s, I would not have been able to do that. I wish I had, though. I wasted a lot of time and mental and emotional real estate fretting about something that was the worst possible use of my (relatively youthful) energy. I swear to you: Those 10 pounds you’ve gained back don’t matter. I know, I know: You’re thinking, Yeah, right, first it’s 10 and then it’s 30. Letting go of the idea that there is some weight you’re supposed to be, some shape of body you’re supposed to have, is one of the most liberating feelings you will ever have. I’m not here to tell you what you want to hear, I know. But I’m here to tell you what you need to hear. Let it go. Your body wants to be what it wants to be. Exercise it because it feels good and is a way of appreciating what it can do rather than how it looks. Find an exercise you truly love, if you don’t love the punishing ones you’ve been doing (I guess you might; some people do). I promise there is one! It was years before I found mine, but taking ballet and other dance classes six days a week has been life-changing for me—and it’s something I look forward to, not something I dread and have to force myself to do. If you’re eating compulsively, when you’re not hungry, get help for that. If you hate yourself—and, face it, your body is part of yourself—get help for that. Otherwise, eat when you’re hungry, and eat delicious food (and for God’s sake don’t measure it). Have dessert if you feel like it. Enjoy your food. Enjoy your life. And maybe listen to the podcast Maintenance Phase for a good dose of debunking diet culture and helping you recognize and fight anti-fatness, in yourself and others.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Earlier this year, my brother “John” and his wife “Sarah” welcomed a beautiful baby boy (“Timmy”). Both sets of grandparents and all aunts and uncles are on a group thread where John and Sarah regularly send us pictures and updates on Timmy’s progress, and recently the picture of the day featured Timmy’s first bite of soft food. Sarah’s mother made a joke about introducing him to pudding next, to which my mother’s immediate response was, “Pudding is too sweet. Applesauce is healthy and full of natural sugars!”

For a bit of context on my mom, she has always been a hardcore handful-of-almonds mom—i.e., the kind of mom who centered all conversations about food with her children around how nutritious it was and would almost never offer a snack between meals that wasn’t a piece of fruit or a handful of almonds (unless of course, you had already eaten fruit and almonds, at which point she might conceive you were hungry enough for something else). My mom’s first and last comment about any type of food has always been about its nutritional value, and specifically its fat, sugar, and calorie content. During my childhood, she could not eat a dessert without mentioning why she deserved it that day and would eat only enough ice cream to fill a teacup. She can always be counted on to say of cookies, cake, or ice cream, “Oh, I can’t have that in the house, I’ll just eat it,” as if eating it wasn’t allowed or indeed the whole point.

There was never a time in my childhood that she wasn’t on some sort of restrictive diet. Although I want to stress that she never actively restricted her children’s calories, told us we were eating too much, or suggested we needed to lose weight, her deep-seated fear of eating “incorrectly” (and specifically of gaining weight through eating incorrectly) was palpable to all of us. She was conscientious about always making sure she told me (her only daughter) that I was beautiful, but these comments were often hand in hand with compliments about how naturally thin I was and how glad she was that I don’t take after her physically (not that my mother’s weight matters, but she has never been significantly overweight in my memory). So, while her comment about applesauce was small on its own and she’s not factually incorrect, her immediate need to offer a healthy alternative to a hypothetical bite of pudding for a baby sent up a red flag for me. I don’t want her food-policing ways to rub off on my nephew the way they’ve rubbed off on me.

I reached out to John and Sarah and asked if they’d like me to have a chat with Mom about this, and they enthusiastically agreed. They’re well aware of Mom’s attitudes about food and want to raise Timmy in a world where food is plentiful, delicious, and has no inherent moral value. But now I’m a little stumped: How do I bring this up with my mother in a way that she’ll hear? I worry if I center it around the psychological impact her attitude toward food has already had on me, she’ll be needlessly devastated and hurt and won’t actually hear what I’m asking of her beyond her own pain. If I frame it around what would be most respectful to John and Sarah, she may think of it as simply a difference of opinion between herself and Sarah and not take it fully on board. She has not historically responded well to pleas about her mental health and emotional well-being, so calling attention to her own orthorexic tendencies is probably a no-go as well. I’m sure John, Sarah, and I will have many versions of this conversation with Mom over the next several years, but how can I start this one?

—Almonds Aren’t Enough

Dear Enough,

While I admire your gumption in taking this on yourself, I’m not sure why you did—why you didn’t talk to your brother about this without offering to be the go-between. I think it’s borrowing trouble, especially as your mother can dismiss your concerns about Timmy as none of your business.

What might make more sense is John taking the lead on this. The two of you, who know your mother best, should talk it through together first (I’d even role-play it, taking turns “being” your mother, so he’ll be prepared for anything she’ll say—I’m guessing you both know exactly how this will play out). I think it’s going to take multiple conversations, first between John and your mom, and over time between John and Sarah and your mom, you and your mom, and everybody and your mom, for y’all to get anywhere. This stuff is hard, and it’s baked into someone your mother’s age—she’s been living this way, thinking this way, for so many years by now. (As my own mother, much younger than yours, I’d reckon, said—when I urged her to stop counting calories and measuring food: “I’m just used to it.” And my 90-year-old mother is much less die-hard about this stuff than yours, and would never say anything about what her children or grandchildren feed their own kids, because she’s sensitive to overstepping.) If I were you, I’d go very easy on the damage done to you—that’s water under the bridge—and go hard on the future. But the idea of taking pleasure in food, of not being restrictive, on the perils of rigidity (and so on) is going to be hard for your mother to swallow. So I’d take it slow, and I’d go into it knowing it will be a long-term project. And that the likelihood that she will change is very low, so the other adults in Timmy’s life will have to do damage control. If his grandma is the only one who talks about food in this way, he’ll grow up seeing it as an eccentricity, not a way of life to be followed.

—Michelle

