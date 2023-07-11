My Stepmother Has a Ridiculous Request for Our Baby Girl’s Name

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We found out we are having a baby girl—my stepmother wants me to name the baby after her deceased son, “Preston.” However, we feel we would be giving our sweet baby girl a boy’s name and after a man I had never met. We also feel she could possibly be made fun of for having a boy’s name! I have no problem with bi-gender names in general but feel strongly that this is not one of them. Are we wrong not to honor her son?

—A Girl Named Preston

Dear Girl Named Preston,

Many years ago, I used to work with a woman named Preston, and she was a bad ass—just something to consider!

But specific names and gender associations aside, the real issue here is your stepmother. My heart goes out to her because I cannot even fathom something more painful than the loss of a child. However, she has no right to tell you how to do anything as it pertains to your baby, especially when it comes to something as personal as her name. To answer your question, no you’re not doing anything wrong by not naming your child Preston, and as chilly as this may sound, her grief isn’t your or your unborn child’s responsibility. Think about it: If you went through with naming her Preston, it could make things really awkward for your entire family, especially if your stepmother kept making strange correlations between her and her deceased son. I wouldn’t even offer to give her Preston as a middle name. It’s just not worth it.

I would gently but firmly state that you and your partner will name your child whatever you decide, but that Preston isn’t an option. This is a personal decision that you shouldn’t feel guilted into making.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are separated. We have been together 32 years, but two years ago our normally passionate arguments took a turn when he lost his temper disproportionately to the topic and began swearing at me in front of our children. I immediately left the home until he agreed to apologize. Since that event, our relationship has continued to disintegrate, and I imagine that we will be unable to reconcile.

My issue, however, is with my daughters. As hard as I work to never bring their father up (or only around logistics), they are undoubtedly affected by this situation. I know better than to badmouth their dad to them, even though he doesn’t pay me the same respect. What I’m worried about, though, is, how to teach them that this is not acceptable behavior? How do I explain to them that what their dad did was abusive, without “bad-mouthing” him?

I think they see his treatment of me in a silo, different from his treatment of them, though they definitely know not to argue with him about much because he gets riled up fairly easily. But I’m not okay with them excusing that he only “abuses” me. I want to be clear he has never been physically violent with me or the children, but nonetheless, I don’t want to raise daughters who think it’s okay to marry a man who speaks to them this way and disrespects them in front of their children.

—Raising the Bar in California

Dear Raising the Bar,

I want to give you props on two things. First off, holding firm in your stance when a personal boundary is violated isn’t as easy as many would think—especially when the stakes are as high as potentially ending a marriage with children involved. I’ve seen many parents cave in or suffer in silence in order to “protect the children,” but I commend you for taking the hard road. Second, it can also be incredibly difficult not to talk trash about the kids’ dad in front of them, and it’s exponentially more difficult when he’s talking trash about you to them. If anyone hasn’t told you that you’re doing an amazing job lately, let me use this column to do so.

That said, I think it’s a good idea to speak to your kiddos about this now before they create their own narratives on how men should treat their partners. You didn’t include the ages of your daughters, but I think an age-appropriate conversation like this could be a starting point: “The way your dad spoke to me in front you was incredibly inappropriate and that type of behavior should never be tolerated. I want you to know that there’s absolutely no acceptable reason for a person to disrespect you and you should never allow it to happen. I know your dad loves you very much, but the way he behaved towards me is not something you should accept from anyone.”

Additionally, I think it would also be wise to have your kids sit down with a therapist to uncover any other issues you may have missed. It’s unfortunate that you needed to use your soon-to-be ex-husband’s outburst as the reason, but teaching your kids about setting healthy boundaries is always a worthwhile endeavor.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My family and my husband’s family both live nearly 1,000 miles away. My toddler-aged daughter gets horribly motion-sick (projectile vomiting) if she’s in the car for more than 15 minutes, and on top of that, she just plain hates being still—this is a kid who was born to run. My husband is terrified of flying, and I don’t personally feel up to solo-navigating air travel by myself with a kid who is screaming that she wants to walk around. Because of these factors, I’ve decided we’re just not going to visit family until daughter is old enough to have Dramamine, ride in a front-facing car seat (pediatrician says this will help), and pay attention to screens well enough that she can be distracted by an episode of Sesame Street on the way. We’re probably another year away from those markers.

My parents are heartbroken and laying on the guilt in a big way. They point out that it wasn’t easy for them to travel with small kids either, but they made several trips to visit my grandparents every year because it’s what you do for family (for what it’s worth, my brother and I never got carsick and we were bookish kids who were happy to do quiet activities in the car). Are my parents right? Do I just need to suck it up and travel? Or do my parents need to accept that they can have lots and lots of Grandma’s House memories—starting when my daughter is 3.

—Bad Daughter or Good Mother

Dear Good Mother,

When it comes to travelling with kids, you should do what’s feasible and makes you feel comfortable. If I happened to be in your shoes, there’s no way I’d fly or drive with my children based on the issues you shared, and I wouldn’t be swayed by pressure from grandparents or anyone else.

I think your parents need to do a better job of putting things in perspective. It’s not like you’re saying they can never see your daughter—you’re just saying that going to their house isn’t going to happen for about a year based on the legitimate reasons you laid out. If they want to see her, they are more than welcome to visit your home, and shortly thereafter you can go to their place and create a lifetime’s worth of memories.

I’m sure there are single parents reading this who have travelled internationally with five kids under the age of 8 and ended up fine, but this isn’t the Parenting Olympics. Medals aren’t being awarded for surviving the most challenging travel scenario. The bottom line is nobody knows your kids better than you, and you have every right to decide what’s best for your family, even if it hurts a few feelings along the way. Your parents will eventually understand, and this should be water under the bridge in no time.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is a low-stakes question. My 12- and 10-year-old sons like to stay up late during the summer, sometimes to 1:00 a.m. When that happens, they sleep in until about 10:30 a.m. My husband thinks this is extremely unhealthy for them and wants them to go to bed at 10:00 p.m. at the latest. I think that my kids are having fun, and as long as they get their eight hours of sleep, everything should be fine. What do you think?

—Night Owls

Dear Night Owls,

To be clear, I’m not a doctor, so I can only give you advice based on my experiences. I highly suggest that you visit your sons’ pediatrician if you’re worried about their health being compromised by their summer sleep habits.

That said, I tend to agree with you. A lot of kids (including mine) stay up late in the summertime watching movies, playing video games, talking with their friends, etc., and it’s totally normal—especially as they get on into the teen years—as far as I’m concerned. The only rule that I have is that my kids get the requisite eight hours of sleep, and if that means they sleep until 11:00 a.m., that’s fine by me. Heck, I work from home, so I’m happy to have quiet mornings before the chaos begins. (One side note: You should ensure that your kids aren’t engaging in any inappropriate behavior in the wee hours of the night while you’re sleeping. If you’re not already doing so, you should monitor the websites they’re visiting and block anything that’s not suitable for children.)

In a nutshell, my advice is to monitor your sons’ health, and as long as you don’t see any red flags, feel free to let them do what they’re doing.

—Doyin

