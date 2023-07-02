The Way I Orgasm Is Really Starting to Freak My Partner Out

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 40-year-old gay man. I’m a bottom and I love it. I’ve never had a problem ejaculating and orgasming. Lately, however, there’s been a change. I’ve recently noticed that when I’m being orally stimulated, I ejaculate normally, but when I’m being penetrated, I still have an intense and pleasurable orgasm, but I hardly ejaculate at all. It doesn’t bother me, but it seems to make my sexy and much younger fiancé upset because there’s no visible evidence of my pleasure. I’ve just chalked it up to aging and the hormonal changes that go with it. Is this something we should be concerned about?

—Moist and Proud of It

Dear Moist and Proud,

I suspect two possible explanations. One could be that you’re having prostate orgasms from bottoming, which can come without … come. They tend to be described as being more of a full-body experience, wherein multiple orgasms are much easier to achieve than they are with penile orgasms (at least for most guys). I wonder if the quality of the orgasm you achieve through bottoming differs from that which you get from oral. If so, this might be your answer.

But it could also be a dry orgasm, which is a product of aging and is usually caused by low testosterone. Dry orgasms can also be caused by more serious issues like diabetes and multiple sclerosis (and others!), so yes, you should absolutely be concerned. If this is the case, I don’t know why there would be a difference in your oral-produced orgasms versus anal-produced ones, though if your guy is swallowing, it’d be harder to detect whether your ejaculate has decreased in volume.

Anyway, go get checked out. Any such changes should generally prompt you to make a doctor’s appointment.

Dear How to Do It,

What’s the average time to date before having sex these days? I’m 20 and I’ve never dated, kissed, etc., but I’m interested in sex and romance! I really hope and would prefer to make my sexual debut with someone I care about and trust deeply. But I don’t know how long it would take to build that. Maybe a month or six months, or even a year—I’m honestly not sure. Is that an unrealistic hope? When is the right time to bring these things up? First date? Third? If it matters I’m a mostly heterosexual woman. Not sure where to look for answers. Please help!

—Never Been Kissed

Dear Never Been Kissed,

The Rules be damned, there is no set rule here. Questions like these are why advice columns exist and, look at that, here we are. What you’re looking for is something you’ll only recognize when you feel it. Indeed, it may take a month, or six months, or even a year to build care and trust, though it can often come much sooner than that. (Stage whisper: Many people don’t date before sex, or after for that matter, and don’t even manage to get their partner’s name or retain their Grindr handle.)

You’re just going to have to feel it out when the time comes. Bring sex up when you see things possibly going in that direction—there will be a mutual attraction, and it’ll seem obvious that you want to keep seeing each other. It could take three dates to get there. It could take six. It could happen right away! Every relationship is different, and it’s more important to move at a pace that feels natural to you than it is to stick to some arbitrary “rule” around how many dates you should go on before discussing sex.

In your case, it’s probably best to state your feelings early on to allow them to work as an ultimatum to a would-be wishy-washy partner. Let them decide if they’re on board or not. If they aren’t, at least you’ve made yourself clear and they can move on. That might be tough to endure for a moment, but it’s ultimately better for everyone in the long run.

Certainly, if someone asks you what your thoughts are on sex/where things are headed, you should reveal that then, but you’re under no obligation to bring it up yourself at an early point—again, feeling things out is key here. I know that puts you in a sort of limbo, but limbo is, in fact, where a lot of life lives.

Dear How to Do It,

My wife and I have an OK sex life. It comes and goes. When it’s good, it’s really good, and when it’s not, well, it is what it is. We’re open and we talk about it without reservation, so we generally know where we stand.

Recently she suggested we should introduce porn to spice things up. I’m all for it but need your advice for several reasons. First, where do you start to introduce these things? On your phone after dinner? In front of a computer or TV? In bed?

My second question is more complicated.

I’m a porn connoisseur. I have preferences and favorites, and am a fan of several stars. Obviously, that’s a non-starter for my wife. I need a strategy and path to make it best for both of us. I’m obviously not going to spill it all to her, but I want a way to make this a valuable part of our experience.

What sites should I use? How do I ease into it? Where and when? I just don’t know where to start.

—My Hobby

Dear My Hobby,

Since your wife proposed introducing porn, it could mean that she has some of her own favorites, or at least some stuff she’d hypothetically like to check out. Unless she’s expressly left this in your hands (you didn’t say), you should ask her the whats/whos/hows of what she wants to watch. I would assume that her suggestion would involve playing porn during sex (since it’s for the sake of spicing things up, not its own entree). Again, this is a collaboration, so confirm it with her, but you can use porn with a partner in the same way you would when masturbating. Put it on before or during your session, and see where it takes you. Playing it on a screen that you can both see easily and that requires neither’s hands would be ideal, so yes, I’d say go with the TV.

If she can provide absolutely no guidance in terms of what to watch, err on the side of caution and go for something from the HTDI feminist porn canon (Erika Lust, that of Candida Royalle, and PinkLabel.tv, among them).

Sharing your own taste in porn can be a vulnerable experience, as it opens you up for judgment. Use whatever context clues you can to show your wife what you think she might enjoy. Don’t jump into anything too extreme. Start at vanilla. Go for mass appeal. Don’t deluge her, unless she asks for it. Your knowledge is an asset here, as it will allow you to choose from the cream of the crop, so to speak.

But mostly, it sounds like you need to have a followup conversation to hammer out the specifics before you get to banging. Since you have such open communication to begin with, the chat should be easy.

—Rich

