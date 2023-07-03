I Have to Get My Leg Amputated. It’s Complicating My Dating Life.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m newly single and about to undergo a major operation to amputate a limb. I am new to the “dating” world (especially apps) and am not sure how to go about meeting someone once I am recovered from surgery. Do I tell people about my disability right away? Do I wait until I’m on the first date? What about one-night stands?

Advertisement

—One Leg Wonder

Dear One Leg Wonder,

The answers to your questions are entirely up to your decisions, which should be based on your preferences. I know, this is one of the least helpful answers I can provide. So let’s work through some scenarios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might list your fewer-than-average amount of limbs at the top of your dating profile. You could be funny about it, or plainly blunt. Humor is a chance to show off your sense of it, which can be another way of increasing a swiper’s ability to discern whether you might be a good match. And bluntness can serve a similar function, if that’s significant to your personality, of communicating who you are. Regardless, by disclosing up front, you’re making your life more efficient, and efficiency does have merits. You’ll attract some people who appreciate amputees, which can be negative—in the sense that they may objectify you—or positive, in the sense that they will actively enjoy your new form, which can be helpful for reinforcing our own appreciation of ourselves.

Advertisement

Or maybe you want to wait until you’re on a date with someone—until you’re about to kiss, or have kissed. That’s also a great way to handle dating. While you will have invested more time if you wait until you meet up, you’ll have a better sense of whether it’s worth explaining your amputation to them. (If an amputated limb is anything like a porn career, you’re going to get tired of explaining. You’ll run out of ways to describe it, develop a routine, and begin to be told you should consider stand-up comedy. You’ll empathize with their curiosity and resent their decision not to control it. Good luck. May wit and brevity accompany you.)

Advertisement

Consider what you were thinking when you asked your questions. Ask yourself why you would want to disclose at what times. Think about why you wouldn’t want to share in certain situations, as well. Most importantly, remember that you can use different methods at different times, depending on how you’re feeling at that moment. This isn’t corporate policy, this is your very own dating life.

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

We are a straight couple in their late-40s and we…aren’t sure how to do it. We enjoy BDSM and used to love very forceful thrusting during penis-in-vagina penetration. Lately, he notices significant hip and knee pain after this kind of sex. The pressure of missionary or rear-entry kills his knees. Hard thrusting is tough on his hips. But we love both things!

Advertisement

My knees are a bit better, so we’re doing more with me on top of him reclined or seated. It helps, but we would love suggestions on replicating our favorite moves in a way that won’t snap a limb.

—Kinks But Not in Our Necks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Kinks,

Have you tried a sex swing? With you in a swing, he could stand during penetration, and the suspension aspect would allow for aggressive thrusting without too much movement in his lower legs.

Our culture silos sex in a way that can make us reluctant to ask a doctor about sexual situations. And you might have an awkward experience—doctors, just like other people, can be sex-positive or sex-negative. But it’s worth asking a pro, or two, and getting some real care for the parts of his body that are suffering.

Advertisement

Mostly, though, this is a question for a physical therapist who can see your partner in person. There may be exercises he can do, stretches, or some specific massage intervention that might help. But to sort that out, a professional really needs to be in the room with the patient, to do an exam.

Dear How to Do It,

Could you please share safety tips for a cis woman to have vaginal and anal penetration/intercourse simultaneously?

Advertisement

—Curious for More

Dear Curious for More,

Get good at anal first. The stimulation overload of double penetration can make it difficult to “hear” your individual orifices. The partner or partners penetrating your anus should be good at anal too—have had a lot of practice, know what feels good and hurts specifically for you, all that kind of stuff. Essentially, practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Evan Goldstein gave us some anal sex tips last year, in the wake of a study documenting a higher risk of damage during anal for women and other AFAB people. Give those a read.

As for any special procedures because of the double stimulation, try to prevent one phallus from going one way while the other goes, well, the other. If your partner is penetrating you with fingers or a toy, that’s one thing, but if you’re going for a real DP scenario you’ll want to make sure both of the people involved are comfortable having their penises super close to each other’s cock and balls. Good luck and enjoy.

—Stoya

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I have an amazing relationship, and I love him deeply. A few months ago, at my suggestion, we started trying threesomes (with another woman) and have really enjoyed it so far. It’s brought us even closer—it’s given me a chance to explore that side of my sexuality—and it’s been a really fun and positive experience. One of our boundaries concerns his orgasm, which we decided from the beginning should always be with me. It just felt like a more intimate thing, and it hasn’t been an issue until our most recent encounter. The other woman and I had spent quite a bit of time teasing him, and he wasn’t able to hold back when he was inside of her…