Help! My Brother and I Play a Trick on People Who Think I’m Adopted. I Think We Went Too Far.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

Is it wrong to screw with people who think I’m adopted? I’m Korean. My brother is white. When people meet us both or see a photo of him, they always assume I’m adopted. In fact, he is the adoptee. Most of the time I just explain that, but sometimes they catch me or him in a mood.

Last time it happened, my brother visited me at work, and a co-worker saw us and commented, “Tally, I didn’t know you were adopted!” So I acted confused and my brother suddenly roared, “SHE DIDN’T KNOW! WE NEVER TOLD HER! WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT!?” Other people at work think I was unfair and should apologize. I will acknowledge they are probably right (if only because a six-foot-two ginger teenager yelling at you unexpectedly would throw anyone), but I feel like that it’s only a social lubrication apology and I’m not really in the wrong. If I WAS adopted and wanted to talk about it, I would have probably already told them, wouldn’t I?

—I’m Adopted

Dear Adopted,

OK, your brother is very funny. I also love that he took the lead when it came to responding to your co-worker’s assumptions that were based on not-quite-racist-but-race-related stereotypes and honestly, rude to verbalize. What if you were adopted and you were sensitive about it or it was a painful topic for you? This person wasn’t exactly tiptoeing around your feelings. If you’re going to be invasive and outspoken about other people’s personal business, you get what you get.

So you can say, “I’m sorry if my brother’s yelling was jarring for you” and leave it at that. If you want to go a step past that and create a little bit of a teaching moment, you could add, “We use humor to deal with other people’s assumptions and invasive questions.”

Dear Prudence,

Recently, my family and I visited an island in the Caribbean and met a family there who also had kids the same age as my family and were also from my own hometown. I got along great with their mother, Catherine. We shared personal anecdotes and vowed to meet again when we got back to our hometown.

When we got back in March, I waited approximately 10 days to reach out and text Catherine. She responded enthusiastically to see if we could get a date on the calendar to get together. Unfortunately, the month of April was quite busy for us with family birthdays and celebrations, so I asked if we could plan something for next month. She mentioned that she would check her schedule and get back to me. Ten days went by and she didn’t reach out to me about a date to get together I kept feeling like I was always initiating the contact as there were no other texts/messages in between our long pauses and communication.

Then, I finally decided to ask her a random question and she texted back right away and answered me fully. I then asked about a date to get together as well. We both planned for a weekend and we both seemed equally excited on text about meeting up. We decided on brunch at her place as she suggested the idea. Now there are about four more days that are left until that brunch, but she still has not texted me her address or made plans about meeting up for brunch as we decided. I constantly feel that I am initiating communication and moving along with the friendship. It is great when we actually speak on text spontaneously as you can tell that the desire is there to hang out and continue the relationship, but when I don’t text, I feel like I am out of sight and out of mind. Should I text her again asking about the brunch which is taking place at her home? Should I initiate communication yet again?

—The Initiator

Dear Initiator,

If you feel awkward or hurt about having to be “the initiator,” and are going to count text messages sent and received and tally up the days between responses, this is probably not the friendship for you. However, if you can find a way to be at peace with the idea that Catherine is either:

A) Super busy

B) Extremely overwhelmed

C) Scattered

D) Preoccupied with family stuff

E) Preoccupied with work stuff

F) Preoccupied with God knows what

G) Very laid back

H) The rare person who isn’t addicted to her cell phone; or

I) Simply not great at communication,

then there might be a way forward. There’s the possibility here for a friendship that involves a great connection when you do speak or hang out but requires you to put in a lot of the legwork to make those moments happen.

However, you don’t want to be in limbo all the time, unsure whether you have plans. So for now, do not text her. Set a mental deadline by which you would need to hear from her to attend the brunch. This shouldn’t be based on proving a point, teaching her a lesson, or ensuring that things are equal. It should be based on your own needs. For example, maybe you’ll want to set up brunch with a different friend if you don’t have plans locked down by Friday. If she gets in touch with you by your deadline, head on over with the kids. If the first time you hear from her is Sunday morning at 9 a.m., you can say, “I’m so sorry, I hadn’t heard from you and didn’t think we were still on!” This will be a reminder to her that she’ll need to be a little more communicative if she wants you to make time for her. It will also just be true! With a little adjustment on both ends—you committing to resist overanalyzing her silent periods and her remembering to be considerate enough to say, “Can’t wait to see you!” and firm up a time a couple of days before a planned hangout—you two should be fine.

Dear Prudence,

My partner is facing redundancy after more than 15 years at a large financial services company. The decision means that all of the projects she initiated will be dropped despite massive investment from customers she brought on board over several years, and her entire team of most likely young professionals will be let go. She is understandably devastated, particularly as there is no business logic to the cuts (it will save little and cost much) and a strong sense of unfairness fueled by misogyny. She is being truly stoic but there is real rage and sadness.

The problem is that I don’t have the tools to respond. What do I say? How do I throw glitter on what is a patently unfair and cruel situation? How do I help? All I seem able to do is tell her I love her and offer tea and sympathy. I want to go to war for her but that doesn’t seem to be productive. This is totally about me…

—Me and Me and Me

Dear Me,

The fact that you’re asking for help combined with the fact that you’re so self-conscious about making this all about you tells me that you’re going to handle this really well. My advice is to lean into transparency and be open about your uncertainty about how to support your partner.

Really, you’ve said a lot of it here: “Can we talk? You are being so stoic about your layoff but I know there may be rage and sadness there. This is such a hard time and I want to make sure I support you the way you want to be supported. I can tell you I love you and offer you sympathy and bring you tea, but it doesn’t feel like enough. I’m also worried about making this about me! But if you can think of anything I can do or not do or say or not say during this time, please let me know. You deserve all the support in the world but we’ve never been in this place before and I want to make sure I get it right so someone who loves you and wants to make this as painless as possible for you.”

