My Husband’s Greedy Children Are Trying to Get in on My Granddaughter’s Trust Fund

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I both came into our marriage with adult children and significant assets that we agreed to keep separate. I have only one daughter and one granddaughter, while he has several children and various biological and step grandchildren. My granddaughter has her financial future secured. I established a trust for her as soon as she was born from my late parents’ estate. My husband’s grandchildren have nothing like that and it has caused serious friction in our marriage. My husband told his children about the trust in a moment of off-the-cuff candidness (which he regrets) and they have been at the topic like a dog with a bone—they say that it is “unfairly” favoring one grandchild over the others. I have to admit to a certain bitterness. Suddenly I am “Grandma,” where for years I was held at arm’s length as merely their father’s wife.

My husband has a good business that he refuses to retire from, but I have the larger amount of passive income and other assets. Most have come from my late husband and family. I really don’t see how my husband’s children think they have any claim other than sheer greed. I still need to see them over the holidays without a war going on. What should I say to them?

—Second Marriage

Dear Second Marriage,

I don’t think your husband’s children have any claim to your assets, either. If you’re content with your current and future financial planning and how your money will be distributed, there’s truly nothing much for you to do here other than leave them to their feelings, which you cannot control. When you have to spend time with them, try to be as polite as you can be, and don’t talk about your money or the trust if you can help it. If they bring these things up, all you and your husband need to say is that you’ve mutually agreed to maintain separate finances, it’s your decision to make, and leave it at that. If his children still feel a need to complain about their inheritance, that’s something they can take up with their father, not with you.

Want Advice on Parenting, Kids, or Family Life?

Submit your questions to Care and Feeding here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a 65-year-old woman who lives about 700 miles away from most of my family.

Recently, my 90-year-old father has had health problems. My siblings live a little over an hour away from him. He lives alone. I have always spent at least three weeks a year with my father and visit the rest of my family regularly. They do not travel to see me.

After his latest bout, my sibs don’t want Dad by himself. They expect me to take two weeks to stay with him so that they can go on vacation without worrying. I am retired, but provide full-time daycare for my grandkids, which means their parents would have to take off work for me to do this. Sibs don’t consider childcare “work” and are acting like I am an awful person for looking for alternatives. Am I? They are leaving in a week, which gives me very little time to make arrangements. I want to help, but have also made a commitment to care for my grandchildren.

—Torn in Half

Dear Torn,

You’re not an awful person. You’re already providing care to other members of your family, and you’ve only been given a week’s notice. I understand your siblings wanting to go on vacation, and I know that figuring out the logistics of elder care can be extremely challenging, and sudden emergencies can and do come up. But if they expected you to come and stay with your father while they go on a trip, something they presumably knew about in advance, they should have given you more time to plan and make arrangements.

It sounds like your father lives by himself most of the time, and your siblings check on him frequently because they live an hour away. Is there anyone else who could stop in and visit him while they are on their trip—other family members, perhaps, or friends of the family? Or could you all try to arrange for some form of in-home respite care?

This probably won’t be the last time this issue comes up, given your father’s age.

Even if you want and are able to step in and help sometimes, the default plan can’t be for you to come every time your siblings ask, for weeks at a time, on a few days’ notice. Planning and problem-solving to meet your father’s care needs won’t be easy under any circumstances, but it will help if you all can find a way to communicate clearly and honestly about it, and work together—without blaming each other—going forward.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Wednesday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My MIL lives out of state and expects several new pictures of my infant daughter every day. Since I take the vast majority of the pictures we have of our daughter, it mostly falls on me. If I forget to send the ones I took or it’s a busy morning getting out the door, she’ll text my wife asking where her pictures are. What’s bothering me more is the comments my MIL makes. For me, the purpose is to document and share our daily lives with our daughter since my MIL can’t see her often. But she clearly expects multiple staged photos where my daughter is perfectly clean and smiling. If my daughter has boogers, any blemishes, or doesn’t look happy enough, she’ll make a comment and want to know “what’s wrong.” The last time this happened, I was annoyed and didn’t send any photos the next day. On cue, my MIL texted my wife and asked me to send some. I reiterated to my wife how I’d been feeling and suggested she take over sending pics to her mom. My wife said it wasn’t a big deal and I should ignore the comments, and since I take most of the pictures of our daughter and my wife is forgetful, it makes sense for me to keep doing it. I recognize this isn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of MIL issues, but it bothers me! I don’t like being responsible for sending three-to-five “perfect” pictures every day, and wish my wife would take on this responsibility. Am I overreacting?

—Reluctant Photographer

Dear Reluctant Photographer,

Homing in on a perceived problem and asking “what’s wrong?” in response to everyday photos makes me wonder if your mother-in-law is dealing with some anxiety, either generally or where your daughter is concerned. I’m not suggesting there’s much you or your wife can do about it if that’s the case; it’s just something to consider as a possible alternate explanation for why she’s so obsessed with seeing her grandchild looking a certain way (clean, perfect, always happy). Or maybe she’s just seen one too many of those carefully curated homemaking Instagram accounts and thinks they represent reality! Who knows.

I don’t think you’re wrong to be irritated. While I’d generally advise that it should be your wife’s responsibility to run interference with her own parent on issues like this, I also don’t think that either you or your wife need to spend a ton of your time and energy worrying about this daily photo assignment—your mother-in-law doesn’t need three-to-five perfectly composed shots every single day! You both can let her know that your child is healthy and well, and just share the (candid) pics you want to share, when you want to share them.

Dear Care and Feeding,

As a kid, I hated family vacations because as the oldest girl, I was always roped into being the unpaid babysitter for my cousins. And I hated it more when my aunts would titter and tell me it was good practice for my own future children.

Right now, I am dating a man with a 13-year-old daughter, “Tara.” Tara and I get along pretty well. We were planning on joining my extended family for a trip outside the country. My sister and her four kids are coming as well. When I mentioned that Tara was joining us, my sister got really excited and said that she wouldn’t need to bring her nanny along if Tara would be there. I shut that notion right down. My sister protested that it would be a chance for Tara to “bond” with her “new cousins.” I snapped that it would be a perfect recipe to ruin my relationship with Tara, and said my sister should stop being cheap and pay for actual childcare. I resented the hell out of being forced to babysit on family vacations as a kid and I wouldn’t do that to Tara. My sister decided to rope the rest of the family in, and it is a huge problem now. I am honestly thinking of canceling the trip altogether and going somewhere else with my boyfriend and his daughter. I also know I will never hear the end of it if I do. Help, please?

—Trip Trouble

Dear Trip Trouble,

Yeah, your sister is out of line. Figuring out how to take her kids on vacation and make sure they’re entertained and supervised is her responsibility, not yours or Tara’s. And 13 also strikes me as pretty young to be in charge of four kids in an unfamiliar place?

If you still want to go on this trip, then I think you should—keep Tara busy with activities she’s interested in, and don’t let your sister or anyone else leave her on her own with the kids or pressure her into free babysitting. Of course, it’s also okay to give the family vacation a miss and go somewhere else with your boyfriend and his daughter. But I don’t think you need to do that if your only reason for not going is to protect Tara—between the two of you, you and your boyfriend should be able to prevent her from being forced into service as your sister’s unpaid nanny. He can point out that as her parent, he’s not comfortable with Tara being in charge of four kids at her age, and that should really be the end of it.

—Nicole

More Advice From Slate

My 15-year-old daughter is a freshman in high school and has her first serious boyfriend. They are both star athletes, honor students, nondrinkers, and really nice kids. I love it that they are starting this new adventure in the dating scene together. He is a year older than she is and occasionally drives her around town. He is black, and she is white. What, if anything, should I say to her about traffic stops?