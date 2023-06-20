This is part of Not Quite Pride, a special series exploring how LGBTQ people are really feeling this June during America’s anti-queer “state of emergency.” Listen to Outward: Slate’s LGBTQ+ podcast for more.

What surprised me most living as a trans woman in rural Tennessee was how tranquil it could be. I was early in my transition and still often being read as male. Away from the secluded, verdant home I shared with friends, I navigated towns lined with Trump flags while wearing earrings and makeup, introducing myself as “Delilah.” Some people stared. Most called me “sir.” But usually, I was left alone. A “live-and-let-live” attitude was historically central to Tennessean culture: What you do on your own land is between you and God—or so they said. I also benefited enormously from being white. My queer and trans friends of color were regularly harassed.

But I wasn’t just left alone. I experienced moments of allyship I’d once thought were limited to progressive enclaves. Cody, a man changing my oil, once offered—in a Southern accent so gruff I could barely understand him—to back me up if anyone in town gave me trouble. (Cody wasn’t hitting on me, though he did fill my car’s fluids for free.) A woman running a garage sale once helped me suss out whether her daughter’s old prom dress would fit me. Around us, trans people were being marginalized, aggressed against, and killed, as we are in both red states and blue. But in those warm moments of understated acceptance, it was easy to forget I was living in a place that was supposed to be dangerous, inherently hostile to my existence.

For trans people still living in Tennessee, such casual peace is no longer possible. In March, the state joined 19 others that have restricted or banned trans minors’ access to lifesaving hormone therapies and surgeries endorsed by nearly every major medical association. It also enacted a first-of-its-kind “drag ban” (which has since been ruled unconstitutional by a Trump-appointed judge) that restricts public displays of gender-bending, because according to the Legislature’s Republican supermajority, drag, unlike guns, is dangerous to children.

Tennessee also passed laws allowing schools to discriminate against transgender athletes, protecting teachers who misgender students, and legally defining “sex” as the one a person is assigned at birth, which may have sweeping implications for the state’s entire legal code. Transgender minors in Tennessee are being forced to cease all gender-affirming treatments by March 2024. These legislative attacks are devastating to trans people, and yet in some ways, they’re less immediately frightening than the wave of violent threats and demonstrations we’ve been seeing against us in public.

In January, as more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were being introduced nationwide, a drag brunch held at a bar in Cookeville, 80 miles east of Nashville, was picketed by two dozen protesters from the neo-fascist Proud Boys and Patriot Front. To enter the event, attendees had to walk past beefy men bearing Nazi flags and guns, who chanted “Gays and Jews rape kids.” The bar has since been evicted from the building following a questionable police citation related to the event.

A sort of tenuous harmony was once possible for trans people in places like Cookeville, even with a preponderance of religious and conservative neighbors. That’s now changing, as Republican officials, presidential candidates, and even churches weaponize trans rights as a base-rallying tactic for the post-Dobbs era. This loud scaremongering is bringing new scrutiny to trans people everywhere, empowering vigilantes to threaten and attack us for the crime of existing publicly.

Under such hostile, even genocidal conditions, queer and trans people living rurally—especially in states like Tennessee and Florida—face impossible choices: Do they uproot, leaving behind their quiet lives, gardens, and favorite hiking and foraging spots? Or do they stay, in these places where some of their families have lived for generations and others have painstakingly forged queer community where none existed, at possible risk to their health and safety? Either path is fraught with fear, uncertainty, and the grief of losing home.

Brie, a trans-masculine teacher who preferred to speak using only their first name, grew up in rural Arkansas, so moving to Cookeville six years ago felt something like coming home. They’d spent years living in New Orleans, where almost everyone they knew was queer. But as an autistic person, they felt challenged by the city’s bright lights and constant noise. “Going out to a bonfire in the country is much more my speed,” Brie told me recently.

Moving from New Orleans to rural Tennessee was a shock. “I thought the world was getting better, but I’d just been in accepting places,” Brie said. “I learned that half the country’s population still thinks in this totally different way.” Yet the trade-off felt worth it; Brie gained access to mountains, rivers, and quality hunting and fishing. Brie slowly made friends in the region and became more confident showing up to substitute teaching jobs in a rainbow belt and “they/them” pronoun pin, trying to give their many queer and trans students the representation Brie had lacked at that age. It wasn’t easy, but Brie found community and purpose in Cookeville.

Hix Brewery, which hosted the contested drag brunch, was their favorite bar in town, an “open and accepting place where all the weirdos went.” Brie was standing outside the sold-out event when about two dozen protesters—some armed and masked—rolled up in trucks plastered with “White Lives Matter” stickers, marched through a historic Black neighborhood (prompting a church to go into lockdown), and chanted menacingly at Hix Brewery from across the street, Nazi flags flying in their midst.

Witnessing such “hatred and blatant fascism” made Brie question whether they could continue to enjoy the nature and queer community they’ve found in Tennessee. Before that, “I had never in my life thought ‘is my Facebook secure enough,’ or ‘do I need to consider my personal security when I walk in the streets of my city?’ ” Brie said. (They are active in left-wing political organizing, and those circles have also been targeted by far-right groups.) “I have absolutely made changes on both counts.” Half-jokingly, Brie quoted a soundbite that’s gone viral on TikTok: “How do you live around trees but not Republicans?”

Jack, a trans person in rural Tennessee who asked to use a pseudonym, has devoted their adult life to making that question irrelevant. In 2009, after years of traveling the U.S. seeking a sense of home, they stumbled upon a forested land project where queer and trans people live collectively—and apparently, it was pawpaw season. “I’d never even heard of a pawpaw,” Jack told me. But they were instantly charmed by these queers reciting poetry while chowing down on the fruit, which is like a cross between a mango and a banana. “I was like, ‘This is it. This is the vibe.’ ”

“I thought I’d either have to be a solo farmer, or move to a city in order to have queer community,” Jack told me. “I didn’t even know there was this third option.”

For eight years now, Jack has lived among woodland queer and trans folk who get their water from a spring and electricity from the sun. Most of their milk and eggs come from goats and chickens raised on the land, and in the summer, the community’s garden produces as much as a third of the vegetables they eat.

This way of life isn’t easy: To get water to their house, Jack has to haul it in five-gallon jugs. In lieu of bathrooms, they use composting “shitters.” And living off-grid requires constant, exhausting infrastructure maintenance. But that labor earns a sense of autonomy, and budding resilience to the challenges of climate change. During a recent spate of tornados, Nashville residents could only wait for their electricity to be restored, but when Jack’s community loses power, “it’s up to us to fix it. We may struggle, but at least we’re not dependent on the fates of the utility company.”

Jack and their land-mates venture out to buy groceries, make money, and socialize, which immerses them in places that city-dwellers might imagine as hotbeds of bigotry. Yet navigating rural towns while first presenting as femme and later, after starting hormones, as more androgynous, Jack discovered perks, including a dearth of street harassment.

“There’s still a deeply misogynistic rape culture,” Jack said, “but there’s also an ethic that you treat people like a lady.” Small towns offer accountability, too: “If you don’t act right, people you know will see that,” Jack said. “Your brother’s gonna know, and then your daddy’s gonna know.”

Jack long assumed that the secret to rural queer existence was to keep it “quiet and hidden.” But even as they’ve felt the effects of anti-trans moral panic growing over the past five years, they now question whether laying low is really the best defense.

Earlier this year, after a gay man Jack knows was assaulted by someone on horseback, a group of friends accompanied him to speak about the experience at a board meeting for the local horseback riding association. Given the increasingly hateful climate, Jack said, “We were all so nervous.” But to their surprise, “We ended up having this incredible, mutually humanizing interaction.” Board members apologized to the man, offering their phone numbers to help in case of further trouble.

Someone even told their group, “If my grandkid got lost and wandered into your community, I’d know he was safe with y’all.” That felt “medicinal” to Jack. “I’m going to Nashville every week to hear Republican fascists insist that we’re groomers, and they have to destroy our lives to protect their children. To have a local straight guy in a trucker hat and Carhartt overalls say that … it shook me out of my own prejudice.”

As an organizer, Jack now wonders if they might be better off forging alliances with their mostly white, working-class neighbors, who the far right recruits by telling them that people of color, Jews, and trans people are to blame for their problems. “We need to build movements that don’t leave people behind,” said Jack, “and address the poverty that causes rural people to feel disaffected and susceptible to far-right recruitment.”

Those dreams of building transformative coalitions may never have a chance to materialize. With fears of being “destroyed” by the stress of existing like “frogs in a pot of boiling water,” Jack and their partner have discussed leaving the region entirely.

Wendy Williams, an entrepreneur in the Cookeville area, doesn’t believe that Republicans’ hateful rhetoric actually reflects the opinions of their rural constituents. An out-and-proud trans woman, Williams has served as a county election commissioner, and for six years owned Cookeville’s local gay bar, which she recently closed due to lack of business. (Tennessee’s new laws and an uptick in hate messages and calls to the bar “made the decision a little easier,” she told me.)

Having lived most of her life in rural places, she’s developed strategies to survive as a transgender business owner for nearly two decades. Most people in Cookeville have never met a trans person, so “if someone misgenders me, I use it as a teaching tool. I don’t get mad and holler ‘You’re transphobic!’” she said. “If it’s malicious, I’ll speak up. But 90 percent of the time, that’s not the case.” Williams—who acknowledges that being white makes her experience easier than that of trans women of color—says her regular dinners with Republican friends “have never turned ugly or mean.”

“If I’m having a conversation with a person who identifies as straight, we don’t talk about [LGBTQ] issues,” she said. “It’s about how expensive groceries are getting.” Cookeville has had a gay bar hosting drag shows for nearly 20 years, yet no one seemed to object until recently, once conservatives and well-funded religious networks decided that anti-drag sentiment was a good tactic for rallying evangelical voters, and a Cookeville church declared that drag shows were “grooming children.”

“In rural areas,” Williams said, “I think people were coexisting in some way, and nationally, when everything became so divided, the right ended up being the louder people.” Turning up the volume on transphobia has changed things: For 20 years, Williams used women’s restrooms without issue, but today if she’s in public, “I just hold it the best I can.”

For trans people living rurally, today’s situation is dire. The new laws, proliferation of well-organized hate groups, and constant threat of violence have naturally caused many LGBTQ+ people to consider leaving their homes behind. Jack recently asked a Democratic representative what he thought was the best strategy against anti-trans legislation. He responded, “Get out of Germany while you still can.”

It isn’t an extreme comparison. As some cities deny permits for LGBTQ+ events, avowed neo-Nazis are gathering with churchgoing families to rally around hateful rhetoric in public town squares. Activists observe ominous changes in such events—whereas barriers once separated protesters and counterprotesters, police increasingly allow the two sides to clash, and are “all too chummy” with hate groups, Brie said.

Brie hopes to stay in Cookeville, but has developed an exit strategy in “the event that things change quickly.” This would mean leaving behind friends, family, and places marked by special memories. Making things even more difficult, Brie’s partner’s family has been in Tennessee since before it was even a state. “Never in a million years did I think this man would leave,” Brie said. But now that he “understands I am in potential danger,” they have discussed moving away together.

As trans-competent doctors flee Tennessee, Jack and their partner, who is also trans, worry it will become impossible to get health care, and have developed a color-code system: If the discomfort of one of them with the state’s laws and social climate reaches “red,” it’s time to move. (Lately, they mostly fluctuate between “light orange” and “orange-red.”) They even have contingency plans for leaving the country, if necessary.

These questions are “gut-wrenching” for Jack, who has invested everything in building their queer community. “I could move to a state where my rights are more protected,” Jack said, “but I’d feel a tremendous amount of grief about having to sacrifice my friendships and, essentially, my family.”

In April, a 26-year-old trans woman living with her partner in Florida, a state that has restricted access to gender-affirming care even for adults, posted on Reddit seeking advice: She’d feel safer moving to Colorado, but her partner has decided she can’t “uproot her life” and leave behind friends and family. Commenters implored the poster to consider how precarious life would be if she chose to stay with her partner. She later updated the post to say she would be leaving Florida, to “wait for [her partner] in a new home where I can have access to my life-necessary medication.”

Yet those commenters’ advice is proving anathema to many LGBTQ+ people in red states, who resent being advised by those in liberal bubbles who seem ignorant of what they stand to lose, and how prohibitively costly it is to move cross-country to expensive cities where safety is still not ensured. As Jack put it, “If you’re not on a bus coming down to help”—evoking northern Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights era—“then your naysaying is worse than useless. It’s damaging.”

There’s also grief in potentially leaving a shrinking population of “stuck” queer and trans people to fend for themselves. “The more of us who leave, the more vulnerable the people who stay here become,” Brie said.

Earlier this year, I returned to Tennessee to visit friends. Driving through the seemingly endless green hills, I felt an immediate sense of peace and spaciousness that is absent from my new life in a big city. Yet when we stopped for groceries at a familiar Walmart, I trembled in a newfound state of high alert, seeming to attract more stares than ever before. Was this my imagination? Or were people around me, spurred by years of public debate over my body and rights, newly fixated on my presence?

The fear followed me when we reached our destination. Even surrounded by thousands of acres of trees, I wondered if we could be subject to attack. A dichotomy is closing in: Queer and trans people go to the country to live closer to the earth and nurture unique communities, and to escape the violence, harassment, and chaos of cities. But now rural places have their own growing dangers. Is the answer fight or flight?

As these stories of rural Tennesseans show, either option—even the choice itself—is fraught with crushing grief. I feel zero judgment toward people who want to stay despite the risks, or those who want to leave to feel safer. I feel unsure that anything I could do from my comfortable position in a progressive city will help my trans kin elsewhere—particularly the teens who are currently being forced to detransition, whose families may not be willing to pack up and move to places where they can get their hormones.

I feel especially bereaved by a growing sense that the far right is developing a monopoly on rural living. In cities, we can love openly and revel in community. Yet rarely do we get to know the peace of the forest, recalibrate our bodies by laying on bare earth, splash with friends in a secret swimming hole, or taste the juices of a freshly plucked pawpaw. We shouldn’t have to fear entire regions that allow such healing connection with nature.

These places have more space for variety than their laws would have you believe. I think of Cody at the auto shop, and how he gets erased every time we imagine “red states” as a homogenous bloc of reactionaries. I think of the queer teen working at Dollar General who lit up when I came in, or the grandmother who complimented my French braids after I told her about natural remedies for her husband’s chronic pain. It’s not just trans people who stand to lose; these moments of cross-cultural exchange fertilize the ground for everyone to grow.

As Brie put it, “We’re here just as much as anybody else.” Or at least, we ought to be.

