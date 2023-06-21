This piece is part of Not Quite Pride, a special series exploring how LGBTQ+ people are really feeling this June during America’s anti-queer “state of emergency.” Read the other pieces here, and listen to Outward: Slate’s LGBTQ+ podcast for more.

Just a few years ago, it felt as though the lives of queer Americans were steadily improving. As recently as 2018, my primary concern was that the successes of the LGBTQ+ rights movement weren’t reaching the most marginalized members of our community.

It’s different now. In 2023, we are consumed with discussions about hiding, fleeing, moving. We ask one another how bad it will get, how much time we have, and where we might go to be safe. For those of us not currently in danger, we ask how we can help people escape from parts of our own country where their daily lives are being criminalized, and why no one is doing anything.

These conversations in the queer community are tinged with mourning for the many, many people we know won’t make it. There isn’t enough money, or enough time. Even if we could somehow pluck every adult in need out of danger, queer people will continue to be born, trapped inside families in red states hostile to their very existence. A sense of shock and grief has permeated the root of our lives, a dawning that all we can do is blunt the worst of it for ourselves and for the people closest to us.

Perhaps not even that.



As a journalist, I hear regularly from parents whose children’s medical needs have been outlawed. They’re asking themselves and each other what to do next, if it’s possible to continue treatment or if their children will face forcible detransition, whether it’s safe to seek help out of state, and if they need to flee. I hear from friends in Florida who are organizing gray-market networks to try to get refills of their medications, because access to their needed prescriptions was cut off without warning by religious zealots. For these same friends, it’s also illegal to use public restrooms. We don’t know how far all this will spread, but we know it will spread because nothing is stopping it.

When I talk to these people, the primary emotion is palpable: despair. Many of us don’t want to succumb to that: We want action, hope, progress again. But it’s time we face the truth of what so many of us are feeling.

“It was in 2016 when I started to realize things were gonna get real dark, real bad,” said Ryan Campbell. Campbell is a married cisgender gay man from California, one of a half-dozen people I talked with about the despair that’s taken hold of queer communities. “If people see it, they don’t care. This is naked fascist-style aggression that is happening right now. You can’t just—you have to fight this.”

We are living through the death of hope for a future where healthy, thriving queer youth are the norm, not the exception.

Each of these conversations was different, but also in many ways the same. We all connected the loss of human rights for LGBTQ+ people in red states to a wider trend targeting women, the Black community, immigrants, Jewish people, and people of color. Almost everyone mentioned the paralyzed inaction on climate change as feeling similar, but in this case, it’s even more shocking, brazen, and all-encompassing.

Campbell stood out for his willingness to speak frankly about the shock of abandonment. Like me, he’s been most troubled by the dawning realization that the mainstream seems to have decided to just let this happen.

“I try to hold on to the idea that hate burns hot, but it burns out,” Campbell said. “I think things will probably continue to get worse for a bit. This is a thing that will rise and fall, but in the meantime, people are getting hurt now.”

For A. Tony, a Black nonbinary lesbian, finding out that the mainstream doesn’t care was less of a shock to their system. They talked about feeling ground down by seeing scattered outrage wash through the mainstream, but then seem to come to nothing.

“You try and get people to listen, and then they listen to you and they think that’s all they have to do, but that’s only the first step. You have to act. You have to do something to make change,” they said. “If I could fix all of this myself, I would. But it’s dependent on so many people.”

For A. Tony, the despair they’ve felt as a queer person is closely connected to despair over the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown and the movement for Black lives. These deaths sparked an uprising against police violence that was violently suppressed by brutal police riots and, more recently, resulted in a vigilante backlash that is costing still more lives.

“I don’t want to spend my whole life trying to convince people that I matter,” A. Tony said. “I’m so tired. You find whole new ways to be tired with the ways that people treat you.”

When I was a child, in the late ’80s, I remember first learning that being gay was something bad, and understanding what gay meant well afterward. “Transgender” didn’t exist in my world growing up as that type of human being, but I saw the crude stereotype of a man in a dress as something to laugh at and as something frightening, a predator. As a trans person, my understanding of myself was crippled, distorted by confusion, doubt, shame, and self-hatred. As I came to accept myself, first as a queer woman and then later as transgender, I came to hope that children wouldn’t need to grow up like I had. There was a promise in the air that queer youth could be loved by their parents and valued by their communities and live openly. There was hope that difference didn’t have to be seen as a danger or a sickness.

The loss of that promise comes hard. It feels unimaginable, unacceptable—you want to caveat it and say it’s not that bad. It is that bad. In Florida, today, children are attending schools that ban any mention of people like me. We are living through the death of hope for a future where healthy, thriving queer youth are the norm, not the exception.

Tyler Cohen is the queer parent of a queer kid, and an art educator who teaches the rich history of queer comics and helps students make their own. They said that despair is common for queer youth, and that they see their role as trying to model hope during a time when hope is hard to come by.

“For the youth, for the teens, it’s all this on top of climate change, on top of rising fascism, on top of the murders of Black men by police, and the youth don’t see adults taking any action. And they’re going from all that to literally being told, ‘You shouldn’t exist,’ ” Cohen said.

“I had a student say they were despairing, having trouble making their work, and asking ‘Why? Why make art in this time?’ But this time is exactly when it matters. I teach queer comics, and one of the tremendous values of that is these students getting the long view and a sense of how we’ve been here before. This shittiness is not new, but neither is the persistence, the storytelling, the experience of people finding themselves, seeing themselves. There are all these types of media that people made for each other in the past, and that matters. That’s why they’re trying to silence it.”

I’m grateful to adults like Cohen who are offering some shelter and comfort to young people faced with a foreshortening of their futures. My hopes for queer youth are so much more modest than they were five years ago. I hope some of them will have loving grown-ups in their lives to help navigate a time of violent backlash. I hope some families of trans youth in Texas, Missouri, Florida, and other states with care bans will get their kids out safely. I no longer imagine a world where no young person grows up hating and fearing themself for who they are, but one where the lucky ones can serve as an example of what’s possible, and as a beacon for the rest to run to. I have accepted further reenactments of a ritual queer adults have been forced into for generations, one of leaving homes and families behind to find somewhere they’ll be accepted.

Last summer, in one of the lowest points of my own personal despair, I considered learning a trade, then going stealth. I’d written for Slate about stealth trans guys years ago, so I’d heard stories about what it’s like to run into someone who once knew you as a girl and have them not recognize you, and of living with the pervasive fear that someone might find out your secret. A stealth trans life presents a one-sided bargain with transphobia: You agree to try not to be visible, and if anyone finds out, they’re allowed to destroy you.

“One of my best friends lives in Missouri, and they’ve been worrying about whether they can even get health care. They’re nonbinary and feeling pushed into being either a man or a woman,” said Lee Cattarin, who is nonbinary and transmasculine. “Being a normative man socially is kind of a shit deal. No close friendships, no physical contact, no big emotions,” Cattarin said. I can’t help agreeing: Strict gender binaries hurt everyone. For the far right, punishing gender non-conforming people isn’t the main point—the point is to scare the mainstream into compliance by making an example of the most visible and marginalized examples of gender-nonconformity.

“When I was nebulously young, I was shown pictures of Iran before the revolution, with women walking around free and uncovered. And my conclusion was, ‘This is a place like the U.S.,’ ” said Emma, a bisexual trans woman. “There’s no reason why what happened there can’t happen here. It can be both paralyzing and motivating at different times. Despair can be freeing in some cases. There’s a sort of abandon in it.”

Emma and I talked about the ways in which you can allow despair into your life without destroying yourself. After you let go of the idea that you can stop what’s coming or that you can protect yourself, what’s left? You can still choose to defy evil for defiance’s sake, without worrying whether you’ll be effective or anyone will listen. You can still challenge yourself to remain unbowed as long as possible.

What does a life of defiance look like? I also talked with Chris Kreussling, a married cis gay man who moved to the East Village in 1979, when they were 20. (Kreussling has come to prefer they/them pronouns as a signal of visibility and solidarity with the trans community.)

“They have to isolate us from each other in order to keep us down,” Kreussling said. “My coming out story was looking at the section on homosexuality in the card catalog. It was well-thumbed, the evidence of other people having been through this before me. I was alone, but it showed me that I wasn’t alone in an absolute sense. I was the only gay person in my high school … until my high school boyfriend. The only one in college, until I decided, Let’s have a gay discussion group.”

For myself and many others, we’ve begun reorganizing our lives around a long struggle, a time of setbacks and pointless cruelty and violence. Finding one another, being visible even when visibility risks everything, and seeing the people around us through this, however hard things get, is the meaning queer people make when the hope of transformative change feels distant.

During the 1990s, Kreussling maintained a list of men in their life who died of AIDS. Cohen teaches young people to make comics. Cattarin makes crafts, most recently stickers with a skull saying “Trans Rights,” with the proceeds going to Rainbow Railroad. Last October I started a daily website monitoring and fact-checking anti-trans propaganda. These acts of visibility and defiance aren’t done with the expectation that we can prevent the GOP agenda from destroying good people’s lives out of malice and cruelty. That’s already baked in, already happening. Our role now is to describe the harm we’re seeing without shying away or putting a happy smiling face on it, to provide a record and beacon for those attempting to escape political oppression in our country and beyond, and to be there for one another.

I first had the idea to write a piece about despair more than a year ago. Let me leave you with the knowledge that none of this was unexpected. For many in the queer community, we’ve moved well past the point of fearing something might happen, and on to figuring out how we’re going live through this. Our despair is grounded in grim acceptance and practicality. We are learning that life goes on after you accept the fact that no help is coming, and you’ve been left alone to defy or defend or escape, or just bear witness.

