The Best Player on Our Basketball Team Is an Arrogant, Toxic Nightmare

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t know if this qualifies as a parenting question, because I don’t have children, but I’ll share it anyway. I’m the head coach of a 12-and-under travel basketball team. A couple of months ago, we added a new player onto the team I’ll call him “Steve.” Steve is a phenomenal basketball player and he single-handedly won some games for us. The problem is that the kid is an arrogant jerk. He yells at his teammates, is extremely selfish, and nobody likes him. I played basketball in college, so I know the difference between competitive behavior and abusive behavior, and this is definitely the latter. Sad to say that his parents encourage his behavior by also yelling at some of my players. My wife thinks I should throw him off of the team and I tend to agree with her, but before I do, I want to ensure there’s nothing I’m missing. Please help!

—Hoops Hell

Dear Hoops Hell,

This one hits close to home because I’m a youth basketball coach and I’ve seen it all over the years, including a situation similar to the one you’re describing here. I’m not going to say that you shouldn’t throw Steve off of the team, but I think there’s a few things that need to happen before you get there.

First off, you’re the one in charge as the head coach, and I would start by telling Steve that if his attitude doesn’t improve, then he will sit on the bench and not play. Will your team end up losing some games if you do that? Probably, but who cares? Toxic superstars are roaming the hallways of workplaces across the world making everyone miserable, and you need to teach this kid at a young age that his behavior won’t be tolerated under any circumstances.

If his parents are as obnoxious as he is, then it won’t be long before they get in your face demanding to know why their son isn’t playing. That’s when you tell them your rules of behavior for your team and that you won’t make any exceptions for him based on his talent level. Maybe that will be all it takes for the parents and Steve to turn it around, but sadly, I know how this movie usually ends. The parents and Steve will call you “soft,” he’ll quit the team, and he won’t learn a thing. I’ve seen it play out this way more times than I can count. In the event he continues his behavior after multiple warnings and doesn’t quit the team, then you should absolutely remove him from the team on your own.

Steve and his parents will eventually get a humbling wake-up call when Steve plays with and against players who are better than him. You may not get to see it firsthand, but it will happen. In the meantime, you should take pride in knowing that you created an atmosphere where nobody is bigger than the team as a unit. If he ends up being removed from the squad, just know it’s a true form of “addition by subtraction” because your players will feel happier and more engaged by not having Steve and his parents around.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My parents raised my siblings and I with very left-wing politics and thoughts. We’ve been in protests against the police and were raised to believe that police were fairly racist and to look out for our friends of color (we are white). I have worked to elect people who are pro-defunding the police and think mental health services are needed more and those professionals should be the ones who respond to many calls. Well, at the recent wedding of my cousin “Becca,” I found out that both my cousins from my uncle have become cops and in an area known for fairly racist policies and policing.

This year, Becca, who had an idealistic streak, decided that she wants a cousin reunion. All eight of us together for the first time since we were children. I adore Becca. I have no (good) excuse for not attending, but I keep coming back to the idea that I don’t know how to be in a room with people who at least likely hold up racist policies and have much more conservative politics than I do. My sister suggested a number of passive aggressive ideas. I just want to try and get through this without ruining Becca’s plans by having a huge fight. What do you think?

—Why Be Cops?

Dear Why,

There’s no secret that policing in America is broken at best and incredibly corrupt at worst. That said, I think you need to rethink this a little. Is every police officer in America a raging racist? Of course not. In fact, I would go as far as to say I’m friends with some police officers and they are good people (oh my goodness, did that come off as poorly as when people say, “some of my best friends are Black”? Oh well).

I think you should consider attending the reunion and do so with an open mind. Heck, I’m an anti-racism facilitator for corporations, and I can tell you that some of my best workshops have been in rooms filled with self-identified conservative people. On the flipside, even though I lean towards the liberal side of the spectrum, some of the most awful workshop participants I’ve encountered were liberals. The point here is you can’t judge a book by its cover, because it’s likely you could be surprised—in a good or bad way.

I think you should be there for Becca. If you show up with an open mind and everyone around you shows that they’re racist and ignorant, then you can just pull a full 180 and leave.

In doing so, you’ll also have the peace of mind knowing that at least you tried, and you can learn to love those family members from a distance going forward. But it would be foolish to assume you’re going to have an awful time just because they have different views than yours. Give it a shot and let the chips fall where they may.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My smart, capable, and kind 17-year-old daughter, “Aimee,” is just about to finish her senior year of high school. Over the last couple of years, she has become good friends with a boy, “Jake,” whom she shares a lot of classes with. Initially, their friendship was mainly academic-related, as they have similar interests and future aspirations. At the moment, from what she tells me and from what little I’ve seen, they’re just really good friends! She has absolutely no romantic feelings for Jake, and strongly believes that he has none towards her. They’ve hung out multiple times with mutual friends outside of school, too.

However, some of Aimee’s other friends have been giving her a hard time about this friendship, especially recently. A tradition at Aimee’s school is for the graduating class to organize an assembly in order for the whole school (it’s a relatively small K to 12 school) to get to know the grads. The grads walk into the auditorium in pairs, and Aimee chose to walk in with Jake, mainly because all of her other friends had picked their partner, without her knowledge, at the beginning of the year. As a result, her friends have been saying that Aimee and Jake will be “walking down the aisle together” and badgering Jake to match his tie to her dress. When it became common knowledge that Jake was no longer dating his girlfriend whom he had met outside of school, Aimee’s friends began to tell her that he was “available.” One of Aimee’s closest friends has even gone so far as to say that she was Jake’s girlfriend.

The reason why I am writing to an advice column about teasing that most might consider funny, harmless, or typical of teenage girls, this has very negatively impacted my daughter. Aimee is quite introverted and self-conscious, and absolutely detests what her friends are saying, to the point at which she is questioning if they are even worth staying in contact with after high school. Her friends are blatantly lying, and it is clearly infuriating to her to hear multiple people insist on something that she knows (and has told them) isn’t true. Throughout her childhood, she has always been very uncomfortable about answering questions about her crushes or romantic interests, and has made that boundary very clear to her friend group. Is it so wrong to not want to divulge information about these things, even to friends?

Is there anything I can do to help my daughter out? This is the first time, fortunately, that she’s ever had to deal with something like this, and therefore it is my first time as a parent helping her through it. Should she just let it go? Is it normal for her to have such an adverse reaction to this?

—He’s Just a Friend!

Dear Just a Friend,

To answer your first question, no, it’s not wrong for your daughter to keep her romantic interests private from her friends. In fact, I was also an introverted kid in high school, and I didn’t want anyone knowing about the girls I had crushes on. My reason was I didn’t want to be the talk of the school if my crush rejected me, but I’m sure your daughter has a reason that’s important to her as well.

The first step is for Aimee to set clear and firm boundaries with her so-called friends. Granted, I know that’s not the easiest thing in the world for an introvert to do—but if they truly like and respect her, they will back off if they understand how much the relationship rumors bother her. She can also enlist Jake to help set boundaries with her friends if needed. If they continue to make life miserable for her afterwards, then she will know without a shadow of a doubt that she needs to cut them loose from her life. As I tell my kids, “A true friend will never consistently make you feel bad.”

Outside of what I suggested above, I think your best way to support your daughter is to let her fight her own battles. Granted, you should let her know that you’re always available if she wants to vent or share ideas with you, but I would steer clear from telling her what to do. She’s on the brink of adulthood and will need to become strong enough to handle life’s minor setbacks. Yes, I know this doesn’t seem “minor” to her, but in the grand scheme of things this isn’t a life or death situation.

This too shall pass, and trust that you’ve given her the tools to handle this.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter (5) adores her big cousin (10), who is my brother-in-law’s daughter. He has partial custody. Our niece is an only child and enjoys getting to be in the “cool big sister” role with her younger cousins. Sometimes we invite her to go on fun outings with us—to get ice cream, play mini golf, go to the zoo, etc.

Three of the last five times, she has gotten invited to something else (once a movie with her dad, once a playdate with a classmate, and once a shopping trip with her dad) and decided not to come. Then our daughter is really disappointed and asks repeatedly why her cousin isn’t coming anymore. For now, she’s usually okay with a vague “she had to go to something else” and won’t keep pressing too much, but I don’t know how long that will last.

We don’t blame our niece for canceling—she’s just a kid. We think her parents should be teaching her that you don’t cancel plans with someone because you got a better offer, but they aren’t, and that’s not her fault. Still, our daughter is hurt by it, and if it’s going to be a regular thing, we’d like to protect her from it.

My BIL is unstable and has quite a few issues, including major resentment of my wife. It wouldn’t be productive to try to talk to him about not making plans they don’t intend to keep. So we just need to assume the flakiness won’t be changing. Given that, what is the best way to protect our daughter’s feelings while still facilitating the relationship between the girls?

—Dealing With Disappointment

Dear Dealing,

You mentioned that your brother-in-law is unstable and has “issues.” While I think most reasonable people would respect being put on notice for bad behavior, I’ll have to take your word that he wouldn’t respond well to confrontation. If you really don’t think you can talk about this with him productively at all, you may have to love your niece from a distance. It’s not healthy for your child to be disappointed like that on a regular basis, so you should gradually phase out making plans with them in the first place. This should also be the time when you attempt to extend your daughter’s friend circle with other kids from school, daycare, sports, the neighborhood, etc. In doing so, she won’t feel as dependent on her cousin for entertainment and companionship.

—Doyin