How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve been having an on-off affair with a colleague for the past year. I’m a queer woman, and my wife and I separated after she found out about the affair, because I couldn’t get over my feelings for my colleague—let’s call her M.

M is a “straight” married woman who has been with her husband forever. The affair is hot and I’m wildly into her. Every few weeks or so we find a gap to spend time together, and the intimacy and sex are great. She really does it for me. But I also kind of enjoy thinking about her and her husband together. It’s a strange combination of jealousy and arousal.

A few nights ago, I told M that I would have a threesome with her and her husband. I could tell that the idea sparked her interest somewhat, but it would require much more conversation and consideration to pull off. Her husband doesn’t know about our affair, but for me, the idea of being with both of them together is incredibly hot.

Would it be a completely crazy idea to go through with it? I know for certain that her husband would be into it, and of course, I would only do it if M were 100 percent on board and comfortable, too. Aside from the fact that we’d have to pretend we haven’t been fucking for the past year, and that jealousy could arise from any or all sides, what else could go wrong? Am I being too frivolous about this? Is it possible for the three of us to have one night of fun and walk away unscathed?

—What Could Go Wrong?

Dear What Could Go Wrong,

Though I’ve only spent roughly the time it takes to ride a roller coaster with you (your words, that is), I think I understand your confidence (regarding the guaranteed threeway) and your apparent success in locking down an already taken woman. The combination of casualness and directness in your letter is so seductive that I was tempted to give you straightforward guidance to maximize your chances for a great threesome and the undisturbed continuation of your affair after.

However! I’m not going to do that because I’m not going to aid and abet cheating. Sorry! However, I don’t want to leave you with nothing, so here are two things to keep in mind: 1) You can never say for certain how additional partners will affect an existing dynamic until you’ve already experienced it, and 2) While M’s husband may be oblivious to your sexual connection with M, should the threesome take place, he may also detect that you seem to know each other extremely well. (Furthermore, I think it’s cruel to want to connect with him intimately while denying him knowledge of the already established connection with his wife.)

Unless you’re willing to cosplay the kind of discovery that often occurs during first-time encounters, you’re setting yourself up to be caught, red-vulva’ed. It could torpedo your relationship with M, which actually wouldn’t be such a bad thing at all, in my opinion. Are you feeling lucky?

Dear How to Do It,

I am a straight 40-year-old male. About five years ago, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. I’ve always been overweight, and have struggled with food issues. Because of this, I’ve never felt good about myself, and have only had one sex partner (besides some “foreplay stuff” in high school).

One side effect of this health neglect has been erectile dysfunction. In the past year I’ve gotten my act together, I have lost 70 pounds, and I’m feeling good. I want to have a relationship, or at the very least, date someone. However, the ED feels like too big a hurdle to overcome. I’m not worried about my own pleasure, just my partner’s. I’m nervous about taking medication, like Viagra. I realize I could perform oral sex, but like I said, my sexual experience is limited. I don’t have any confidence that I know what I’m doing.

Are there any women out there who would date someone in this situation? It feels like a dealbreaker, and it’s embarrassing to even talk about. I feel I have a lot to give, and I’m open to any and all solutions to this problem.

—Limp and Lonely

Dear Limp and Lonely,

If PIV sex isn’t for you, I applaud you for discovering that and wanting to convey that information to potential partners so that they can make their decisions accordingly. You could really lean into your desire to only please a partner and market yourself (on apps, etc.) as an oral service top. Is that actually a thing? Well now it is, maybe.

I don’t want to shoot down your aspirations of being an oral-only guy, but I do want to encourage you to pursue things even if they’re difficult. Don’t give up because ED feels like too big a hurdle to overcome; many people find that it’s not, thanks in part to the pills you’re nervous about. Yes, PDE5 inhibitors do have known risks and side effects, but these are relatively rare—plenty of people take them without incident. Don’t let your anxiety dictate your behavior—this is new-you time, which means taking on challenges that seemed previously unsurmountable. I’d be willing to bet that there was a time (however brief) when losing 70 pounds seemed too difficult to pursue. But you did it anyway, and look where it got you. Also, you have some non-medical options that may mitigate your ED like cock rings and pumps, not to mention sex therapy, which could also aid in feelings of empowerment about sex in general.

I can’t speak on behalf of womankind but I do believe that there are at least a few people out there for every one person, so yes, I think you should at least approach connecting and dating with hope. There are plenty of women who are in a similar situation to you when it comes to health, weight loss, and/ or scant sexual experience, so as long as you’re forthcoming about where you’re at, you might find those parts of you are actually points of connection with a compatible partner, not downsides. Likewise, don’t worry too much about showing up to sex—oral or otherwise—knowing exactly what you’re doing. Different people like different things, so the most important skill for you to master here is how to communicate with your partner. Ask what feels good to them, be open to their response, and tailor your skills to their body and desires.

Make connections first, worry about sex after. It’ll fall into place.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a woman who’s been struggling to climax without focusing my mind on scenes I’ve seen in porn. I would love to know the answer to the time-honored question: Am I normal? I enjoy sex with my partner, can get wet, and logically think she looks hot. But I find I struggle to orgasm unless I intently think about porn scenes. Her alone and the sex we’re having doesn’t do it. She isn’t the first partner I’ve had that I’ve struggled this way with. Any tips would be appreciated.

—Confused

Dear Confused,

We don’t really use the word “normal” in these parts and yet, “Am I normal?” is a very common question. What you describe—that bit of dissociative fantasy to push oneself over the edge to climax during sex—is also very common. We’ve fielded questions from people who do this, and have even heard from people who think it’s disconcerting that we (Stoya and I) don’t have a problem with it. While I concede that it isn’t really ideal to mentally check out in order to orgasm, it is a workaround. If you’re otherwise connected and enjoying yourself and just need that little bump, I don’t think it’s that much different from bringing a sex toy into bed or something else (that isn’t the sole property of your partner’s person) that helps push you over the edge.

You know yourself and your sex life better than I do. Is sex with your girlfriend otherwise great? As good as it gets, or somewhere in that vicinity? Or is your lack of orgasms generated with only her in mind somehow indicative of a greater lacking? Use this as a signal to interrogate. If you’re a good fit and you want to stay together, stick with what you’re doing. But if your body is repeating something in your head or heart are already telling you, consider just how compatible you actually are.

You could also try a mindfulness route, and focus on the present moment during sex and the sensations it conjures. Try to stave off self-consciousness that you’re taking too long and see if some patience can get you there—perhaps replaying porn is just a shortcut and you naturally take longer with a partner. But don’t sweat it if you find that these scenes are ultimately an aid—there’s nothing wrong with finding help where you can.

—Rich

