I Turned Down the Ivy League Because I Thought Race Shouldn’t Matter. I Know Better Now.

I have a secret. I, a Black woman, once opposed affirmative action. I even rejected my admission to an Ivy League university because I assumed that I had only been accepted because of the color of my skin. Like Ben Carson, Stacey Dash, Clarence Thomas, and other conservatives of my complexion, I resented a policy that implied that Black people needed a handout to be successful. I was indignant. I thought that race should not matter. My misgivings could have landed me a prime spot on Tucker Carlson Tonight (if it had existed in the early 2000s).

I now realize that I was completely wrong. It may be time for race-conscious affirmative action to end—this month, the Supreme Court is expected to issue decisions to that effect—but it’s not because the policy allows “undeserving” Black and Hispanic kids to take spots from “deserving” white and Asian kids. I deserved that letter. And so did every other “affirmative action admit,” because, in the end, race matters.

I was solidly in the nerd crew in my suburban New Jersey majority-white high school. My few friends and I would commiserate endlessly about our academic woes—days packed with Advanced Placement and Honors classes, overbooked after-school schedules, late-night cramming, paltry dating lives. And we would compete over who had it worse. We quizzed each other with flashcards over lunch and out on the fields during gym class. We edited our school newspaper until midnight (I always wanted to be a journalist). I fretted constantly about developing the perfect résumé for college. Like Eddie Murphy in the 1980s classic Trading Places, I begged my friends for tips they had learned from their pricey SAT prep courses, and I pressed their college-educated parents for advice.

Then I learned that apparently, I had nothing to worry about. After a long whine session one afternoon where I agonized over next year’s course selection, a white peer turned to me. “You don’t need to worry,” he said, clearly anxious about his own future. “You will get in everywhere because you’re Black.”

I still remember the heat coming to my cheeks. My identity was rooted in the idea of a meritocracy—why else would I have worked so hard? It’s not that I was oblivious to my skin color and the potential barriers that came with it—in third grade, when asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I said that I would become the first Black female president. It’s just that, partially due to the encouragement of my parents and of my teachers, I never thought my skin color would be an impediment to—or qualifier of—my success. I thought race would not matter. Now I was learning that I had an unfair advantage. Was I going to succeed because of my skin color, not in spite of it?

Nearly 20 years later, I would learn that this boy’s assessment, and my understanding of it, was completely wrong. Black and Hispanic students may have an advantage due to affirmative action, but many rich (and mostly white) kids have a much greater leg up. A study by Duke economist Peter Arcidiacono and his colleagues of Harvard University’s admissions practices for the classes of 2014–2019 found that Black applicants were four times more likely to be admitted (2.4 times more likely for Hispanic students). This would be shocking if not for the advantage given to elite (often white) applicants. A study by Michael Hurwitz, then at Harvard University and now at the College Board, found that legacy students (applicants who have a family member who attended the college) at 30 highly selective colleges were three times more likely to be admitted. And having a parent as an alum was even better—those students were up to 15 times more likely get in. Athletes (which I certainly was not) have an advantage, too—and it’s quite a big boost. Arcidiacono found that recruited athletes at Harvard had an 86 percent admission rate, compared to 5.5 percent for typical applicants, despite having worse résumés. The vast majority (69 percent) of those athletes were white.

These special cases take up a lot of space at elite universities. Arcidiacono found that over 43 percent of white students at Harvard were athletes, legacies, children of faculty or staff, or had some other special status (compared to only 16 percent of Black, Hispanic, and Asian students). He also found that 75 percent of those white students who were admitted to Harvard would have been rejected if they had been treated as white students without status. This was affirmative action for rich white people.

I did not know any of this at the time, of course. I did not know that my classmate should have been mad at his richer, more elite white peers, rather than me. Instead, I was told that I had an unfair advantage due to my skin color, and I believed it.

So when I received my acceptance letter to the only Ivy League university I had applied to, my excitement quickly faded as my friends received rejections. My fears grew when I received the invitation to an event for admitted Black students. When I called the admissions office for permission to attend the “regular” (read: white) admit session—I was going to miss the Black event due to a scheduled minor surgery—I was encouraged to go to the Black one instead. My worst fears had been confirmed.

My parents, who had not gone to college themselves, worried about my mental health. How would I ever succeed if I, and the people around me, thought I had not deserved admission? I rejected the Ivy League offer and went, on scholarship, to New York University instead. There, my SAT scores were well above the median. And the group of students on scholarship that I met with regularly as part of a college-sponsored research program only had a handful of Black kids in it. So I reasoned that the selection process must have been fairer.

After college, I decided to join Teach for America, the nonprofit that places recent college graduates in low-income schools as teachers. I was hired by a middle school in the South Bronx. One day a parent was sobbing in my classroom; she wanted to know if she had done the right thing. I was afraid to tell her that she probably hadn’t.

Julissa (her name has been changed) was one of my most eager students, and her mom was concerned for her and her brother’s education. Our school was clearly underperforming.

Julissa and her brother were not being challenged. But Julissa’s parents had moved their family to the South Bronx to chase the American dream of homeownership. This neighborhood was all they could afford, and my student’s mother understood the importance of wealth accumulation. But they had moved from a rental in a better neighborhood with better schools in Manhattan. Had they made the wrong decision? I feared that the answer was yes, but I did not tell her.

Many people struggle with whether and where to buy a home. But for Black and Hispanic families, that decision is even harder. Traditional financial advice encourages homeownership in order to benefit from, among other things, the tax advantages and appreciation in value. But this advice assumes that your home will increase in worth. Houses in nonwhite neighborhoods often do not increase in value at the same rate as homes in white neighborhoods. The problem does not end if a Black family manages to buy a house in a white neighborhood—those families have found their homes to be assessed for less than their white neighbors’. Add to that the higher mortgage rates nonwhite families tend to pay, and homeownership simply does not pay off in the same way it tends to for white families.

And then, poor Black and Hispanic families tend to live in “concentrated poverty.” According to the Century Foundation, a progressive nonprofit, while 1 in 13 poor white people live in areas with extreme poverty, 1 in 4 poor Black people and 1 in 6 poor Hispanic people do. And these areas with extreme poverty tend to also have the worst crime, health outcomes, and schools.

Working in these neighborhoods forced me to face a reality that I had tried to deny for years: Race matters. And those circumstances should and must be considered if we are ever going to fairly compare a Black student and white student for something as important as college admission.

Despite the importance of race in American society, the Supreme Court seems poised to rule that colleges can no longer consider race in college admissions. We have been here before, at the state level. Several states, including California and Michigan, have had bans on race-conscious affirmative action for their public colleges and universities for decades.

These states have found their race-neutral alternatives to be lackluster. Some have adopted plans where they admit a certain percentage of the top-ranking students in each high school. Others have switched to income-based affirmative action (though many colleges, including Harvard, already consider income). These race-neutral programs are not working.

A study by Daniel Klasik at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Kalena Cortes of Texas A&M University found that despite the University of Texas offering a spot at its two most selective universities (UT–Austin and Texas A&M) to every student in the top 10 percent of their high school class, 45 percent of high schools in the state never had students actually attend. These tended to be majority-minority schools. Other studies have shown that states with affirmative action bans have experienced a drop in minority enrollment at selective schools, despite the minority population in high schools growing.

Why is that? Shouldn’t these policies, focused on the poor and allowing for representation by students from all schools, benefit minority students? The data show otherwise. The reality is that Black and Hispanic students, even when they attend rigorous majority-white high schools, like I did, tend to have less access to resources such as SAT prep (which some studies have found can raise test scores by as much as 100 points). They are also less likely to have parents who graduated from college. They are simply less able to compete against their better-resourced peers.

And the reality is that poor Black and Hispanic students tend to go to worse schools and live in worse neighborhoods than their poor white peers. That means, among other things, fewer guidance counselors to help with course selection and college prep. (Arizona’s public schools, the worst in the nation when it comes to this metric, have over 700 students per counselor, on average, and counselor ratios are often worst in minority and poor schools.) So when poor white students and poor nonwhite students are compared to each other, as they would be in the case of income-based affirmative action, the white students will often come out on top.

In high school, I was focused on my individual experience (as most teenagers are) and gave little thought to the wider societal context. But I have grown up and learned a lot since then. And I have come to see that context matters. Income, schooling, parental education, and neighborhoods all matter. And, despite my desire to deny this reality in high school, race also matters.