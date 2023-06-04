This special edition is part of our Guest Prudie series, where we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice.

Missing Succession this Sunday? Don’t worry, we’ve got your fix. Today’s columnist is Juliana Canfield, well known for her role as Jess Jordan in HBO’s hit series Succession. Canfield is also known for her role as Beth DeVille in the post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man.

We asked Canfield to weigh in on wedding debts, mortal enemies, and barren towns—and Jess answered.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My fiancé and I are getting married in August, and have been planning our wedding for almost seven months now. Although it wasn’t our initial plan, we decided to have a small (50-person) destination wedding rather than hold a big one in the States. His parents have spent the last 10 years fixing up a house in Sicily which they bought shortly after retiring, in one of those “one-Euro house” deals. They invested lots of love into it, and it turned out beautifully. When they asked if we would be interested in holding the wedding there, we were surprised but very grateful. However, we have refused to let them pay for anything else, and are committed to covering all other costs ourselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We asked our attendants and guests if they would need us to provide accommodations, and ended up booking two large Airbnbs and several hotel rooms for guests who couldn’t pay for plane tickets and a place to stay. There’s only one issue: My parents are upset that we’re not letting them pay for anything either. My dad keeps insisting that he should be providing for his only daughter’s wedding, and has been bringing it up every time we talk. I did NOT expect this at all—my parents didn’t spend a cent on my older brothers’ weddings, and I really don’t feel comfortable taking their money for mine. While my fiancé’s parents co-ran a successful medical practice and planned for years to retire and fix up a house for family vacations, my mom was a waitress for years and my dad worked in a factory before becoming partially paralyzed in a workplace accident. I went to college and law school on scholarships, and my brothers and I have covered many bills, paid for home accessibility renovations, and contributed to their retirement fund. I love and admire my parents, but I don’t want them to spend money they don’t have, especially since my mom has blurted out “But we already told everyone it was on us” when I said that I was buying my own dress and we were going to pay for catering, flowers, bridesmaids dresses, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am flying them out with money I’ve saved and am comfortable spending, and I feel guilty at the thought of my dad’s disability checks going toward decor or dinner. But my parents won’t stop insisting they pay for something, even mailing us multiple checks and accusing me of favoring my fiancé’s family when I return them. My mom called my fiancé separately and tearfully asked why we were excluding them from their own daughter’s special day, making both of us feel incredibly guilty… until my brother texted and asked if we can help him cover their phone bill because it might get shut off. Yet a week later, they’ll say I’m trying to abandon them because I’m not letting them pay for a band. I don’t know what to do, and it’s becoming more and more stressful as August approaches. How do I put an end to this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Please Let Me Pay

Dear Please,

Jess says: During my time as an employee at Waystar, not one Roy family wedding went off without a hitch. Someone died, or tried to, at every single one! I hope you and your loved ones make it to and through the big day, but I also think that even if everyone stays alive, weddings are always going to be High Drama. Your particular hair pull of a situation is not without its silver linings. It’s nice that your parents love you; Logan Roy and Caroline Collingwood might have flush wallets but in terms of love for their children, they are deeply in the red.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My advice is to take a page out of my Kendall Roy Management Playbook: Just say yes and deal with the delusions on your own time. Acquiesce to your parents’ pleas, thank them profusely for their contribution, and then scheme with your brothers to get the money back in their bank account, or in a subtle envelope that you “just happen to find on their kitchen table.” Then, maybe ask your mom to help with the choice of flowers, or seating arrangements. Sometimes, all a person needs is to feel like they’re important. Good luck, and may your marriage be long and authentic—unlike Tom and Shiv’s!

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been with my boyfriend for about six months, and he’s wonderful. The problem? His best friend/roommate and my best friend (who is basically my sister) are diametrically opposed and seriously dislike each other. (As context, they knew each other through other mutual friends before I started dating Boyfriend). Roommate is always cordial to me and we usually get along fine. However, Roommate feels pretty entitled to make his opinions about my best friend openly known to me. Worse, if my friend says Roommate’s name in front of Boyfriend, the accompanying statement usually makes it back to Roommate, which inevitably triggers a backlash. Trying to tell each side to stop bad-mouthing the other hasn’t worked on either end. Boyfriend’s otherwise great, but the friend situation gives me a constant headache. Obviously, neither of us is going to abandon our best friend. Do I cut ties and find someone else whose inner circle doesn’t hate mine?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Caught in the Crossfire

Dear Caught,

Jess says: My job has precluded me from having a boyfriend or a friend for the past several years, so congratulations to you for having both! That being said, I spend all waking and sleeping hours thinking about a family whose love language is insults/corporate subterfuge and I can tell you that it has taken years off of my life. It seems to me that Roommate and Sister Friend get off on their mutual hatred. Maybe they’re secretly in love and your life is about to turn into an enemies-to-lovers rom-com?

Until those double wedding bells ring, I think you and your boyfriend need to come clean with yourselves and each other about how the two of you contribute to the ongoing feud. Sister Friend’s nasty comments don’t magically “make their way” back to Roommate: Boyfriend spills the beans! And Sister Friend surely hears some of Roommate’s colorful insults from you. Do you think your friend is right and that the roommate is a total dickwad? Does your boyfriend think your friend is as annoying as his roommate does? If so, perhaps the two of you are stirring that pot. And let’s face it: Drama might be a headache, but it’s also addictive. If you’re ready to quit the circus, I say stick with Friend. If the Roy’s have taught me anything, it’s that romance is a lie!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I am a proactive person. When I have a problem I figure out how to fix it. But I’m stumped. I am 35 years old, single, have never been married, and have no kids. I live in a small town. I have a job that I enjoy. I own my own home and love where I live. That being said, there are ZERO prospects for me here. The idea of moving strictly to “hopefully” find some seems really unnerving considering everything else is going well for me here. Dating online (reaching out to towns at least two hours away) has not been a great way to meet people. They want people who live near them to get to know. Any advice on what I should be doing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Solutions-R-Us

Dear Solutions,

Jess says: Wow, honey! This sounds familiar. You might be a small-town homeowner, and I might be a perpetual renter in a money pit of a city, but we are both alone. It’s great to know I’m not the only one struggling to find a work-life balance. Here’s what I did recently: I imagined my life in 10 years if I kept my wagon hitched to the self-proclaimed Eldest Boy, and got so depressed that I quit my job. I don’t even know if I want kids, or if there’s a special someone out there for me, but I was never going to find out if I stayed where I was. I say to you: Put out some feelers. Maybe you can rent out your house and spend a little time in a nearby city. Is there a place you’ve always secretly thought would be a dream to call home? Take a few weeks of vacation from your job and spend it in that dream place. And while you’re there, get on Bumble, Hinge, or whatever the app is in these days. Kendall Roy was in many ways a toxic boss, but I have to say, he really did teach me to Think Big. I hope you do the same.

—Love, Jess

When Karl from Succession Was Prudie

My dad built his own company over many decades and is about to retire and I think he’s about to screw it up by putting the wrong sister in charge. And before you think this is a fake letter and I’m about to describe the plot of Succession, I promise you that we are billions of dollars poorer and this is a real situation, though yes, I can’t help but think about the show either.