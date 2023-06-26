Help! My Sister Is Desperate for My Life to Become As Miserable As Hers.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My sister and I are very different. She got married and started having babies right after college while I traveled the world and started my career. Right now, I am engaged and my sister couldn’t be happier that I am going to turn into a carbon clone of her. Anytime I mentioned the wedding or our future plans, my sister butts in: “Oh those plans to live in Japan? Not going to happen when you have a baby. Want to train for a triathlon? Not going to happen with a baby. Thinking of writing a book? You will have no time with a baby!” My fiancé and I are not going to have kids (which my sister knows) and have taken medical procedures to ensure it (which she does not). No matter what I say to my sister, she circles right around to how we are going to change our minds and that is just the way of the world. It is very irritating, infuriating, and condescending. I am close to telling her off in a not-so-nice way. Can you help me?

—No Babies

Dear No Babies,

Is there a reason you can’t simply tell your sister that you’ve taken medical steps to prevent pregnancy? It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Break the news. Let her digest it (and maybe cry about the cousins her kids are never going to have), and move on. But this is also a good moment to take stock of your relationship with her and what you want it to look like. I’m getting the feeling that “my sister and I are very different” is standing in for “I don’t really enjoy my sister much.” But I wonder whether, with this whole baby fantasy out of the way and properly mourned on her end, there might be other stuff you can connect on. Could one of her daughters who loves writing use an author aunt as a mentor? Could she start to imagine taking a short time away from her mom duties to visit you in Japan? There are ways that you can have a relationship without having a ton in common, and the sooner she knows you’re not going to model your life after hers, the sooner that can happen.

Dear Prudence,

My mother-in-law won’t stop buying my 5-year-old son toys. Whatever he gets into, she has to buy every toy in existence. I can’t control the mass of plastic crap coming into my house. I’ve tried talking to her, as has my husband. She brushes us off and says, “Yes, I’ll stop” which is a lie, as she continues to buy more. We’ve broached the subject with my father-in-law, who agrees it’s excessive but she won’t listen to him either. At times, she’s gotten very wounded and offended when I’ve asked her to kindly stop. I’ve tried to get her to keep the toys at her house but she insists he brings them home. There are toys everywhere. I’m at my wit’s end. What do I do!?

—Drowning in Plastic Toys

Dear Drowning in Plastic,

I don’t pull out the “One day she’ll be dead” line often but I’m going to do it! I can anticipate that this response will be unpopular but hear me out: Life is so hard. There are so many struggles—financial, physical, and emotional. It’s especially rough for people as they get to be mother-in-law aged and start to stare down a future that includes increased physical challenges and loneliness. The plastic toy phase of your kid’s life won’t last forever and more importantly, your mother-in-law won’t be here forever. When she’s not, you’re going to ask yourself, “Did she have a good life? Were we good to her? Did we show her enough love?” And at that moment, knowing that you allowed her the pure joy of shopping for, buying, and giving a toy to a child who enjoys it will be a great way to answer, “Yes.” Plus: Of all the problems in the world and all the problems with family and mothers-in-law in particular, “too many toys” is a pretty amazing one to have.

So of course, you can say, “My house, my rules. Take this junk with you when you leave.” Or immediately throw everything out. That’s your right. A lot of people would advocate for that kind of firmness. I just can’t bring myself to do so.

I think I’ve shared this before—a piece of advice from Cheryl Strayed that absolutely destroys me and guides my thinking on questions like this:

“One Christmas at the very beginning of your twenties when your mother gives you a warm coat that she saved for months to buy, don’t look at her skeptically after she tells you she thought the coat was perfect for you. Don’t hold it up and say it’s longer than you like your coats to be and too puffy and possibly even too warm. Your mother will be dead by spring. That coat will be the last gift she gave you. You will regret the small thing you didn’t say for the rest of your life.”

Ugh! Do you see what I mean? This perspective is such a gut punch. Just take the gifts!

You don’t have to keep them forever. You can be very clear with your mother-in-law that you have limited space and you’ll be cycling things out and making donations at a pretty regular clip. And that she should buy things knowing that they’ll be briefly enjoyed and then passed on to another child who will enjoy them. If she pushes back, a cheerful, “I wish we had more room but we don’t!” will suffice.

Can you find an organization in your town that helps families who are struggling? For example, a group that helps women who’ve survived domestic abuse and their families get on their feet? Or what about wrapping the very lightly used toys and keeping them in the garage until Christmas when tons of people are asking for donations and plenty of kids really need presents? Find somewhere that you are sincerely excited about supporting, and I really think this dilemma could transform into something that leaves everyone involved feeling good and doesn’t involve too much clutter at all.

Dear Prudence,

Last night, 50-plus years of bottled-up dislike for my own appearance burst out at once. I didn’t hurt anyone else, just cried for a couple of hours. I’ll work through it—I generally do—but am questioning whether to share any of the situation with my grown daughter. The precipitating event was my receipt of a batch of her small-wedding photos.

I was there. She’s gorgeous, the venue’s gorgeous, and all the other people are gorgeous (or, at least, cleaned up well). The photographer is a newbie so didn’t coach, say, correcting my stance. I’m a frog. Cleaned up well, in shiny shoes, but in a dress that came in wrong for proportions, too late for re-order. Shorter by a head than everyone else, short, fat bowed legs. Goofy earnest grin. I hadn’t looked at the back of my hair after the girls “did” it, yuck. None of which I particularly saw until the photos came back. I cried for a couple of hours, cycling through wished-for alternatives (crop me out? do-over?) and settling back to my pre-wedding mantra ” Not my wedding, no one will be looking at me.” Someone MIGHT look at me—some of my family is rather elegant and have made note of my splayed gait—but probably won’t say anything to my face.

The couple will be visiting us soon to see her old friends here back home. There will be pictures shown, and a video, on two or three occasions over that weekend. Maybe more pictures will be taken. I’m bracing, but I might cry for not-the-regular mother-of-the-bride reasons. I’ve never photographed well (innate? disgust/lack of practice?) so I mostly avoid it, which she knows. Do I tell my daughter the bride about the overwhelming hate-myself episode? She’s in therapy and we talk about some deep stuff. While she was wedding-dress-shopping (hundreds of miles from me) she told me that, “I finally felt pretty for once.” ONCE?? She’s beautiful by any standard. What did/didn’t I say/do/coach for her? So I’m feeling guilty, too. Yikes!

—MOB Can’t Hide

Dear MOB,

One positive thing that stands out to me in your letter, is that you aren’t saying you are ugly. You’re saying you are unphotogenic and on one particular day, you were poorly styled and in a dress that wasn’t properly tailored, your hair wasn’t done well, and the photographer failed you when it came to telling you how to stand. All these are things that are non-issues in your daily life. And your loved ones see you in your daily life, not just in photographs. So remember that people seeing these images, if they’re noticing how you look at all, are thinking, “That’s not a good picture of her,” not “She’s an ugly person.” Everyone has taken bad photos. Everyone gets it. At the events that are coming up when you’ll be forced to look at these images, take extra care to make sure you feel confident about your appearance. I think that will give you the strength and perspective to endure the slideshows, reminding yourself, “I look terrible there, but everyone can see I look good today!”

When it comes to talking to your daughter, wait a few months. Let her enjoy the time surrounding her wedding and the last gasps of attention she’ll get as a bride. But, the problem with wedding photos is that they’re very nice and professional so people love to post them on social media for every occasion. If you think she’s likely to do that, let her know, maybe before your birthday or next Mother’s Day, that you didn’t love how you came out in her beautiful wedding pictures. Without pouring out all your insecurities, casually mention that you would prefer if the ones that focus on you didn’t recirculate as part of your celebration.

Dear Prudence,

About six months ago, I left my company to work for myself in the same field. I was a manager who had been there a long time, and I know that my departure left a huge hole in the team. My boss was particularly disappointed that I was leaving, as I was someone she trusted and relied on for many things at work. We were not friends outside of work. Unfortunately, my old boss is a toxic and unstable person with few boundaries, which is partly why I left.

Ever since I left, she has been texting me regularly. She will text with well wishes as I’m spending time with family on holidays and my birthday, which I honestly don’t totally love but could take or leave. Or she will text office news-type stuff from my old workplace. But she also has occasionally texted more inappropriate things, like details of drama going on in her family. I wouldn’t have wanted to hear this stuff when I worked for her, and I certainly don’t now. I’m tired of having to come up with appropriate responses to her texts, but I’d prefer not to ghost her since we do work in the same smallish professional community. I just want a normal “old employee-old boss” relationship with her, where we basically don’t talk except once in a blue moon when there’s some professional reason. Any ideas? Can I just ignore her texts unless they are work-related? I know her well, and I know that would upset her, as would being direct about this. Help!

—Exhausted

Dear Exhausted,

Give her late, satisfying responses when it comes to the family stuff. Like four days after she lets you know that her in-laws may be thinking about a divorce, go, “I forgot to reply to this. That’s crazy!” (Note to any of my friends reading: I am not pushing you away when I do this. I actually forget to respond sometimes!). A week after your birthday, write back. “Things have been so busy. Thank you for thinking of me!” But then, to maintain the professional relationship, email her once in a while with work-related stuff. “Are you going to this conference? It would be great to see you.” Basically, bore her out of your life.

