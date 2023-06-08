My Daughter-in-Law Is Very Secretive About Where She’s Going When I Babysit

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter-in-law is a very private person, which I like to think I do a good job of respecting. She’s a stay-at-home mom to my toddler grandson, and she invites me over to babysit once or twice a week. My issue is that my DIL never tells me where she is going! This drives me crazy for three reasons: First, on a personal level, I’d like to have a friendly relationship with my DIL, and “What are you up to today?” seems like a banal conversation that even a private person can answer, at least vaguely (she can make up a lie about if it’s something awkward!). Second, I feel a little used that she is willing to take advantage of my free babysitting, but not have a conversation about her day. Finally, sometimes I have things I’d like to do on the days she wants me to babysit, which I would be happy to skip if she has an important appointment but not if she just wants to go get a manicure. I want to say that I won’t babysit anymore unless I know where she is, but that feels petty (in this age of cell phones I don’t truly need to know) and I don’t want to risk the time with my grandson. I just have to accept this, don’t I? But it’s weird, right?

— Disappearing DIL

Dear Disappearing,

I think it’s actually a little weird that you’re this obsessed with what your daughter-in-law is doing when she leaves the house. She might be going to an appointment, or meeting up with a friend, or enjoying a little leisure time—I’d argue that all of those things are actually important, albeit in different ways. You might be doing the family a favor by babysitting, but that doesn’t mean you’re owed an accounting of what she does every time she goes out. If you get a request to babysit, say yes or no based on your own availability and whether you want to do it that day. (It is of course perfectly fine to say no sometimes!) If you really care about having a good and friendly relationship with your daughter-in-law, you can try to find other things to talk about and other ways to connect with her—don’t think that saying yes to babysitting gives you the right to know everything she does when she’s not home.

— Nicole

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a single mother of a son and a daughter, both 14 (twins). My close friend is also a single mother with an 11-year-old daughter. She’s been experiencing a lot of difficulties with her home and as such, they’ve been having major renovations done. During this time, my friend and her daughter have been staying with us. They’re staying in the guest bedroom—my friend on the bed and her daughter on a mattress they got from their house. They’ve been here for a week and plan on staying for at least a month more (in a month, my friend may go back to living at her house or stay here, but her daughter is going to be at sleepaway camp). They’re mostly fine as guests. My friend has graciously offered to cook.

My kids have chores. My friend’s kid has chores at her house. My kids are outraged that my friend’s kid isn’t doing chores here, and have been asking me repeatedly for the last week to get her to do chores. They’ve been insinuating that she’s incredibly slovenly, which I have seen no evidence of—her desk in the guest bedroom is a bit cluttered, but otherwise she’s no more or less a slob than the average kid. In my eyes she’s a perfectly fine, respectful houseguest. My kids aren’t neat freaks either, which is why I’m so confused. Having talked to my friend, she is not in favor of having her daughter do chores here, though she is perfectly fine cooking and cleaning up after herself. The kids particularly want her to help take out the trash and wash dishes, two chores they particularly dislike, but would rather walk the dog themselves. It’s not like she’s generating way more trash than we are, or is leaving a large amount of mess. I think my kids are operating under a sense of perceived fairness. All three kids are in middle school, which is an age for lots of indignation, whether warranted or not. Should I have my friend’s daughter do chores as a stipulation of staying with us?

—Chores Are a Chore

Dear Chores Are a Chore,

It would be one thing if your friend wanted to make her kid do chores at your house, but as it is, I don’t think you should force someone else’s daughter to do chores against both her wishes and her mother’s. I think it was very kind of you to open up your home to your friend and her daughter. If it’s creating friction with your own kids, that’s regrettable and you should attempt to address it in other ways. Your teenagers don’t create house rules or decide under what circumstances people can stay with you; you do. And your friend is already pitching in a lot by doing the cooking.

If your friend and her daughter were staying with you long-term, it might make sense to discuss in greater detail what responsibilities are appropriate for them to take on. But your friend’s daughter, at least, will be going to camp in a few weeks, and I don’t think it makes a ton of sense to retroactively make her domestic labor a condition of the hospitality you’ve extended and potentially create more conflict. I get that your own kids feel this arrangement is unfair.

You can stress to them that you are doing your friend a favor, it’s something you already agreed to, and it is also a temporary situation that your friend’s daughter is not to blame for. Make sure they know that it’s not okay to be unkind to her.

If I were you, I would actually be more concerned about the fact that your kids seem to be pretty close to picking or ganging up on your friend’s daughter, if they haven’t done so already. I assume she isn’t harming them in any serious way or invading their rooms and leaving her stuff all over their space(s), and yet they haven’t hesitated to team up and try to get you to believe that she’s a lazy slob. It might be worth finding out what’s behind that! Your friend’s kid is probably uncomfortable staying in a place that’s not her own where it seems at least two people do not want her there—and she’s three years younger than they are, outnumbered two to one. I’d keep an eye on that situation in case there has been some larger falling-out or bullying situation that you and/or your friend need to address.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am really struggling with how to have any semblance of a respectful relationship with my in-laws. They have constantly pushed boundaries over the years, but especially the last couple of years since they moved to be closer to us. They minimize normal things that I worry about as a parent, they are terrible at communicating, and they are incredibly emotionally stunted and set in their ways. My husband and I don’t see eye to eye with them on a lot of things when it comes to raising our children, but my husband also has a very close relationship with his parents and believes that they can do no wrong. He often describes his mother as “perfect” and consistently sees their lack of communication, lying by omission, and passive-aggressive tendencies as innocent mistakes. He makes excuses for their behavior, and it is causing problems. They have a huge influence over his decision-making as an adult, and he doesn’t see it as an issue at all.

They recently made him feel bad when we took a break from communicating weekly with them, as we were going through a huge grieving process of our own. My FIL told my husband that his mother is struggling with nightmares and depression, and that things are better when she gets to talk to him and the kids. During this time, we were navigating a late-term stillbirth. My husband’s father said all this to him right around her due date, three months later. I flipped out and communicated my feelings about them making my husband feel guilty for focusing on his family during such a sad and stressful time. They just said that wasn’t their intention, and we moved on.

They visited us multiple times shortly after our child died, and never acknowledged my pain. They never wrote a card, sent flowers, or even said, “I’m sorry” or “This is really hard.” Nothing. They were at our home when we brought our child’s ashes home, and they never once said a thing. After I told them that I needed them to acknowledge the death of our child, they got defensive and said that they “are really sad” and “have cried a lot” over the loss of their grandchild.

We often speak about our daughter who passed to our living children, and she is very much a part of our family. We have normalized talking about her and saying her name, and have been open about her death. We frequently speak about how she is all around us and lives in our hearts. I actually had to tell my MIL not to discourage our living children from talking about their sibling.

My husband makes excuses, saying that his parents “don’t communicate like your family does,” and that “it’s not in their bandwidth” to acknowledge the death of our child. I have made my resentment known to my husband and his parents, and have bowed out of multiple family gatherings since her death. They have since apologized, stating that “everyone grieves differently,” but that was never my issue at all. I feel like they have missed the mark at every turn and have not been the support that my husband needed during this trying time.

I have so many wonderful friends and family in my life who have responded appropriately, so I am choosing to focus on healing, therapy, and being grateful for those who have held me up, but I am still so angry and upset at them. We spend so much time with them. I just don’t know how I can ever move past this. I can’t stand being around them, and I don’t know if this will ever change. I’m concerned that it will drive a wedge between my husband and me, because he is so very close to his family.

—Grief-Stricken Mother

Dear Grief-Stricken,

It sounds like your in-laws have failed you during this terrible time, and I’m sorry for that and for your loss. However, I don’t think your husband is just “making excuses” so much as stating a fact when he says that his family does not have the emotional capacity to respond in a way that would matter to you or make you feel supported and held. It’s not that they bear no responsibility for this; they absolutely do—my guess is that some of it is due to their nature and maybe how they were raised, and some of it is due to choices they have made and continue to make now. Whatever the reasons, this is how they are, and expecting or demanding more from them would be like trying to get blood from the proverbial stone—it’s just going to cause you more disappointment, and will do nothing to comfort you in your grief.

Can you continue to be upset and angry with your in-laws? Yes. Your feelings are valid, and I understand if you feel like you really can’t be around them after this, at least not for a while. If they never choose to change or learn how to be genuinely supportive, this might be something you have to accept in time—which is different from respecting or liking or condoning it. You don’t have to approve of or see them often if you don’t want to. But I think that spending a lot of your precious and limited emotional energy on wishing that they were different, or insisting that they should be, is more likely to hurt you than them. You can’t control the way they are. You do have some control over how you and your husband go forward together.

I understand the urge to make him understand how much his parents have hurt you, to perhaps wish for him to be as angry as you are or reject them as you have. That’s not where he is right now (or if he is, that’s not what he’s expressing to you). He knows that his parents are emotionally unavailable, but perhaps he still loves and wants or needs them in his life—he certainly wouldn’t be the only person in the world with such a relationship with his family. Again, you don’t have to like or understand it, and you don’t have to have a close relationship with them yourself. But if you want to be with your husband and not have this “drive a wedge” between you, you may have to work on feeling your feelings while also accepting that a) neither of you has the ability to change his parents, and b) he isn’t ready to cut them off over this, even if they have failed him, too. Yes, it would have been far better if they could have been there for both of you. What’s most important, in the end, is that you and your husband can be there for each other.

Dear Care and Feeding,

In our church community, the youth group mentors and babysits the Sunday school kids during events or whenever parents are doing something for the church. The youth group is made up of people aged 11-16. We organize ourselves for events—with the help of Church leaders, but we mostly make decisions as a group.

A church parent had asked for babysitting from the youth group while she worked in the office, and “J” was free. However, the mom refused to leave her kids with J and took her kids to the office with her. J didn’t know what to do, so she waited for 30 minutes, texted our group about what was going on, and eventually left. None of us knew what the problem was, and one of the girls, “M,” eventually called the office. The mom went off on her, saying she couldn’t get her work done under these conditions, and said some racist stuff I don’t need to repeat while making it clear to M that she didn’t want J watching her kids because J is Thai/Filipino. M said none of the group would watch her kids if she was only objecting to J because of her race, and when she told the group chat, we all agreed.

Our parents and the minister say we can’t tell parents who they should feel comfortable watching their kids, and it’s “un-Christian” to exclude this mom and her kids from this service. We think it’s “un-Christian” to be racist, and it’s a free service we provide so we don’t have to help her if she doesn’t have a good reason for refusing the only member of Asian descent and saying gross things about her. Even though my parents say she’s wrong, they say us discriminating against her is worse and we should turn the other cheek and just send a white kid to babysit this woman’s kids, since she does so much for the church.

J is devastated and doesn’t want to come back to church, but her parents say their faith is stronger than this and they must keep attending. The elders who supervise us say they’re going to start making all the decisions for assignments. The youth group thinks this is important enough to stand with our friend and against racism in general, but we’re getting in trouble and making parishioners feel bad. How do we stand up for what’s right? We don’t want to compromise on our stance, but the congregation doesn’t want to compromise on theirs?

—Faith in Who

Dear Faith in Who,

It’s not discriminatory to refuse to babysit for an unapologetic racist (not that you’d have to provide her with free childcare even if she did apologize, but an apology is truly the least J is owed!). No one is entitled to free childcare, particularly if they cannot treat the childcare workers with basic respect. Your church community has shown you, its youth volunteers, that you cannot expect their reasonable support or protection when subjected to personal attack from other adults. Because of this, it’s just not a safe volunteer/work environment for J or for any of you.

I wish I could be surprised that the church is choosing the feelings of a racist over the dignity of a young Asian woman and the safety of all its youth volunteers. It’s really telling that both J and the racist white parent are volunteering for the church, but only the latter’s service is truly seen and valued—so much so that the rest of you are being asked to ignore her terrible behavior and accept a hostile volunteering environment. The minister and elders and others have missed an opportunity to protect, minister to, and care for J and all of you. And in a way, they’ve also failed that woman, who could and should have been held accountable by her community.

I’m sorry that the adults in this situation have let you down. You all deserve better. It’s unfair that you have been put in this position and are now being blamed for standing by J. And in your place, I would also want to stop providing free childcare until church leaders have shown you that you will all be able to do so safely and without fear of bigoted attacks. I hope you and your friends are all okay and are supporting each other as best you can. You’ve done nothing wrong. Instead of pressuring you to forget about what happened and “compromise” by appeasing a bigot, the adults in your community should be addressing their own racism and biases and making sure that what happened to J won’t happen again.

—Nicole

