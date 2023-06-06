Help! Every Dinner Party I Host Gets Ruined by the Guests Doing the Same Rude Thing.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have a hosting issue that seems trivial and drives me up the wall and I really need a script. When we have friends or acquaintances over for lunch/dinner I love to have a nice meal and set up; my mom was always a gracious host and this is something I really enjoy. I like it when the table is set up nicely with all food ready to go. Then I like having everyone sit down together (myself included). My issue is when people barge into the kitchen asking if they can help (not the issue but I always politely decline) and then proceed to help themselves before everything is set up (and some food is about to be done). This disrupts the entire idea for me; they eat the side dishes before I bring out the main meal, etc. It’s only a few minutes difference and I always serve appetizers. And no I don’t take forever, my husband offers drinks in the meanwhile.

I always say please give me five minutes and everything will be ready; nobody seems to care. To me, this is just rude. I was always taught as a kid to wait for the host to have everyone sit down and would have never dreamt (now or as an adult) to grab food that is being prepared unless asked to help out. If these were close friends I wouldn’t care so much and they can help out but I do not feel comfortable with people I am not as close to barging into my kitchen and opening cabinets. Is there a really polite way to reinforce this, short of setting up all the food once they come through the door? Is this really rude? Am I missing something? It seems disrespectful and makes me feel like I can’t steer the evening in my own home. I am a very easy-going person and I like that people feel at ease in my house but this feels disrespectful. Should I mention that this is never a buffer set-up but rather a sit-down meal? My mom handles it smoothly and has “authority” but I’m in my 30s and can’t seem to solve this.

—Table Not Manners

Dear Table Not Manners,

These people are out of control. I actually can’t believe they’re doing this, and I just want to validate that you are not “missing something” and you shouldn’t be having to figure out how to navigate people sniffing around your kitchen begging for treats like untrained dogs. At a normal dinner party, guests will sit there starving because nobody wants to be the first one to get up and eat from a buffet even after they’ve been invited, nudged, and encouraged. I’m not saying that’s a great dynamic but I am saying the behavior you’re describing is very strange. Your friends and acquaintances are really bold.

But the solution is pretty simple. As you prepare to put the finishing touches on the meal, announce, “Everyone feel free to have a seat here [in the living room, on the patio, or whatever] while I finish dinner!” Have your husband bring them something to drink. Throw a charcuterie board in front of them with enough snacks to keep them from scavenging. And go ahead and put a “Please flush” sign in your bathroom because your guests have shown they need a little extra guidance when it comes to manners.

Dear Prudence,

I have a stalker. I went out with Andi for two dates in college, 10 years ago, and she has stalked me sporadically since then. Over the years her behavior has escalated (from turning up at places I am at consistently to breaking into my house/harassing me online) and becoming more sporadic (going from constantly to once or twice a year).

This has been a terrible experience. I don’t really fear for my safety, but mentally it took a toll. I have done everything wrong, in the beginning, and right to try and deal with the situation. And finally something, I don’t know what, seems to have worked. It will be two years since my last contact with Andi in July. This is a record. My question is what is the appropriate point to tell any of the women I might date about Andi?

Previously, when she was more active, I would either not date or tell people on the first date pretty much. I had one long-term partner for about five years in the middle, so obviously we were in that together, but the stress of it got too much. Now, on the off-chance this is over, can I responsibly push that story back? It would be nice to not have to recap a decade of anxiety and harassment before the waiter brings the menus. It also feels weird to drag Andi’s mental health problems out for two strangers to pick over. At the same time, Andi has harassed people I know and work with before. So the hypervigilant part of me feels I should hand over a list of what to watch out for. It would have been nice if someone had told me to watch out for Andi before that first date.

—Ex Stalker

Dear Ex Stalker,

I would say date five, or when you begin to get a whiff of potential exclusivity on the horizon, whichever comes first. You can keep it relatively light, framing it as something that happened in your past and will hopefully remain in the past, rather than something your current partner needs to be warned about. And listen to the voice that is telling you not to unpack all of Andi’s mental health issues. No matter how terrible her behavior may have been (and I believe it was really terrible!) you’re going to sound worse if you badmouth her. Stick to a summary of the facts and use it as an opportunity to show your maturity and empathy. The woman you’re dating might end up liking you even more for the way you handle it.

Dear Prudence,

I am a disabled veteran, collecting disability benefits from Veterans Affairs and social security. With my monthly income, I know that I could afford to buy a house, but my wife says that we’re not in any way ready. We currently rent, and where we live our current rent is the same as a mortgage payment. She does have anxiety due to some childhood trauma when it comes to purchasing a home, but I think we could swing it. Could you please help me convince her that we can afford a home?

—Wanting a House

Dear Wanting a House,

I can’t convince your wife, but asking her to join you in couple’s counseling paired with meeting a financial advisor together might change her mind.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I are 80 and moved to the tropics where we had a vacation home for many years when COVID restrictions eased. We have been here for almost three years but we still have no friends. We know dozens of people and we go out to dinner or lunch several times a week, but we always issue the invitations and pay, invitations which are never reciprocated. I feel like they only see us for a free meal. I don’t expect anything lavish but a cup of coffee and a chat would be nice. How might I change this or should we just stop going out?

—Tired Old Meal Ticket

Dear Tired Old Meal Ticket,

It’s hard to make specific suggestions because I don’t know where you live, what there is to do there, and whether you’re hanging out with people who are originally from your new country or other ex-pats. But you need to find a way to connect with friends other than going out to eat. Is there a gardening club, a group that walks on the beach early in the morning, or a local library that needs volunteers? Better yet, ask the people you know what they do for fun and if you can join them. Hopefully, there will be no check to pick up, and you’ll have had an opportunity to form connections that are based on more than eating and chatting. Then you can have dinner with your husband.

