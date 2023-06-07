If you read Spare, Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir that was published in January, you already know that the younger son of the king of England has a, shall we say, contentious relationship with the tabloid press. That book was essentially a 400-page-long diatribe about the evils of the fourth estate, with some frozen penis anecdotes thrown in for good measure. But if you thought Harry had run out of ammo talking about his greatest foe, think again, because this week the prince is in London to testify in court against a British newspaper, and he’s playing all the hits.

Given his family history and the lack of scruples tabloid outlets have been known to deploy, Harry has good reason for his loathing of the British press, even if it does occassionally start to veer into tunnel vision. He and his wife have successfully sued other newspapers in the past for violations of privacy like taking illegal photos and voicemail hacking, as well as libel. This time, the prince has joined three other plaintiffs to take on Mirror Group Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mirror and the Sunday Mirror, which he has accused of more of the same, with an emphasis on stealing voicemails, during much of his adolescence and young adulthood. Harry’s team is making the case that the newspapers used this information to get exclusive pictures of Harry while traveling or to report on the private details of his personal life, such as that the prince caught mono (the “kissing disease”) as a teenager. The prince completed what is expected to be the first of two days of testimony on Tuesday.

Though Harry has gone up against other papers before, this marks the first time the prince himself has been cross-examined in court, and the first time any senior royal has been cross-examined in a trial since 1891. That year, Harry’s great-great-great grandfather (that’s three greats) served as “a witness in a slander case that centered on a game of baccarat gone wrong,” per the New York Times. About that case, a Daily Mail headline blared, “If you think Harry’s court case is a real marmalade-dropper, read about his great-great-great grandfather’s!” That case sadly didn’t go the future King Edward VII’s way, but perhaps his descendent will have better luck.

Though this week’s trial was not filmed for the public, it has been eagerly covered by press around the world—sometimes in very creative ways. Sky News, for example, aired a “special programme” where the network cast a Harry lookalike actor and filmed him re-enacting some of the trial transcripts. As the media frenzy plays out, we’re firmly in snake-eating-its-own-tale territory here: Harry will now get oodles more press about his lawsuit centered on how much he hates the press, which will in all likelihood make him hate the press more, which could give him material for another book or documentary about how he hates the press, and the attendant press cycle that comes with it, and so on times infinity.

As for how this impacts his relationship with the other great villain in Harry’s life, his family of origin, you might think that the prince making headlines for literally anything other than feuding with them would be a win in their book, but alas, no: According to anonymous sources in outlets like Page Six, the rest of the British royal family is “privately bracing themselves” for what could come out and the possibility that it could wedge them further apart. A court case is not the kind of attention the famously stodgy, stiff-upper-lip family would seek to begin with, and it also involves elements they can’t control. And even as Harry attempts to defend the royal family’s privacy, it’s bound to come up that in the past, Harry has alleged in his book and major interviews that one of the ways his family consistently undercut him was by leaking damaging information about him to news outlets (like when it came out that Harry and his wife were considering moving to Canada). In this case, it’s in the Mirror’s interest to point to inter-family leaking as a means for sourcing rather than its shady reporting tactics. And there’s no way to know what unseemly details the Mirror might decide to reveal, and what evidence it might have to back them up.

So how did Day 1 of this circus go? Harry spoke dramatically about the deleterious effects the tabloids have had on his life: “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?” he asked at one point. All the negative and invasive coverage led to depression, paranoia, and the failure of some of his romantic relationships, among other things, the prince alleged. “At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately trying to ruin it using whatever unlawful means at their disposal,” he also said.

Harry particularly resented being cast by the papers as, in his words, a “thicko” (i.e., a dummy). He also named names at times, such as when he addressed the long-standing rumor that his father is not actually Prince Charles but James Hewitt, a man who worked for his late mother and with whom she had an affair, but after he was born. “At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me,” Harry said of a 2002 story. “They were hurtful, mean, and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories. Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the Royal Family?” He spoke, too, about wanting to avenge the press for targeting his mother, Princess Diana, in a similar manner before her death. In addition to Harry’s statements in court, his legal team released a written statement that is available to read online.

It all went over well, at least with the Times, which described his royal highness as a “skilled witness.” Though Harry argued that some of the scoops the newspaper got could only have been obtained through cellphone hacking, the Mirror Group’s lawyers argued back that he had no proof of this, only suspicion. (Still, they already admitted to at least once instance of illegal news-gathering, though specifics have not followed.) Harry spoke, for instance, about the icon that indicated he had a voicemail sometimes disappearing from his phone screen before he had a chance to listen back when the alleged hacking was going on, but he was not able to get more specific than that. Harry’s side also faces the challenge of the articles in question having been published between 1991 and 2011, which the Mirror Group has claimed is too long ago to be subject to the claims being made. In terms of his chances, some observers have said his case is not especially strong, and that the judge is treating him extra gently because of it, but it may be more about exposure on the matter than a win.

As part of his tirade against the tabloids, at one point Harry made an almost unprecedented side swipe at the British government, saying it was at “rock bottom,” a far cry from his family’s historic tendency to avoid getting political. (Maybe his family was right to worry.) His testimony will likely continue on Wednesday. Just a guess here, but it seems like the plan will be to continue excoriating the press, something Harry has had a lot of practice with. Onward!