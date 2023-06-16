When Hamtramck, Michigan, decided in an unanimous city council vote to ban Pride flags from city property on Tuesday, a familiar local voice spoke up in support.

“Don’t sit here and throw Pride Month, or being gay, down kids’ throat, my throat, or anybody’s throat,” Hassan Aoun declared at the hearing, evoking a time-honored anti-gay sentiment. “You can be gay by yourself.”

In Michigan this year, conservatives seeking to swell public anger over LGBTQ advocates’ alleged grooming of young people via books and other means have found some allies in the state’s large Muslim and Muslim immigrant populations. Hamtramck, an enclave of Detroit, has a population that’s about half Muslim, and as of last year, it has a Muslim mayor and a city council composed entirely of Muslims. In a notably diverse, artsy city, the Pride flag ban was a headline-generating flashpoint, particularly the notion that the flag was an affront to religious freedom. But the ban, while significant in itself, is also symbolic of the ongoing discord.

Aoun, who is 42 and known locally as “Hass Cash,” has emerged as a particularly vocal Muslim advocate against what he calls an attempt to indoctrinate children. He recounted in multiple conversations with me how he came to take up the issue.

A native of nearby Dearborn, Michigan, the seat of the state’s large and growing Arab population, Aoun’s political awakening was as swift as it was unexpected. He told me he was essentially indifferent to local politics until a turbulent school board meeting in Dearborn in October 2022. He said he arrived only as a curious and concerned resident after seeing an ad for the meeting posted by a local activist on Facebook. People planned to protest books with LGBTQ themes, which they called too explicit to be in schools.

When he showed up, Aoun told me, he rapidly grew angry. He couldn’t believe anyone would defend the books. He found himself disrupting the meeting and leading furious chants of “Vote them out!” Police lost control of the event, the Detroit Free Press reported. The meeting was shut down over safety concerns. But Aoun and other Muslim and Arab protesters stayed and claimed they were being silenced.

Clips of an enraged Aoun shouting went viral. A photo of him as the center of the protest was everywhere as the story went national. Overnight, Aoun’s sweating and blushed face became emblematic of Muslim anger toward LGBTQ books in schools, an issue that had infected school and library board meetings across the nation.

The photo is unflattering. In the image, he is mid-shout, snarling with his teeth. But Aoun made it his Facebook and Twitter banners. He embraced it as his brand.

He told me he surprised himself that night. “I’m not aggressive. I’m a quiet guy,” he said. “I speak in an aggressive way, not to sit there and intimidate somebody. Just the anger that comes out because children are involved.”

Aoun’s shouting has become a regular fixture in the community’s school board and city council meetings. “We don’t want kids to have access to these books!” Aoun screamed into the mic during a school board meeting. At another meeting, when a trans teenager took her turn at the mic, Aoun can be seen standing just a few feet behind her attempting to shout over her. Another person from the audience and a police officer both approached Aoun to hold him back.

“I’m gonna come every time. I’m not going to stop coming until these books will be removed,” he said at another board meeting. “I think we all have an understanding now, do we?”

In our conversations, Aoun summoned a mix of religious and conservative rhetoric in explaining his activism. “The Democrat Party waves the LGBTQ flag. Let’s be honest. They’re doing it for their agenda. They’re not doing it just for the LGBTQ. They’re doing it for votes. And the Republican Party does not agree to this. Trump said this is uncalled for. That it’s a man and a woman, not a man and a man. God created female for a male and a male for a female.” But he came back to “protecting” children again and again.

“I don’t have children. I got stepchildren,” Aoun told me. “And I need to protect my nieces and nephews at all costs. Imagine one day my niece goes into the bathroom and a guy is walking in. I can’t accept that. There’s no way.”

Aoun did have a son of his own. He died of a drug overdose at 18 in 2020.

“The public schools failed him,” he told me. His son died only a few weeks after Aoun discovered he had been shooting up heroin. “When I was growing up, there was never—we didn’t even think of that. I don’t know why, but these schools are very, very—extremely bad to a degree you can’t even imagine.”

I asked him if he was aware of suicide rates among LGBTQ youth, and the impact his brand of activism might have on them. He answered with an anecdote. “The last time I went to a city council meeting, there was a guy from LGBTQ. He comes up to the podium, asks for help, says he’s being harassed. I stayed there the whole time. I went up there as the last public speaker, and I said, ‘This guy came over here and asked you guys for help. Not one of you guys said something to him!” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on in his mind, but maybe I’m not with the LGBTQ books, but I do not discriminate against LGBTQ people.”

Aoun’s life transformed after the city council meeting. But he didn’t encounter it randomly. He first heard about the book issue on the news. Then Stephanie Butler, a Michigan mother and conservative activist, brought nine-foot posters with excerpts from the book This Book is Gay printed on them into a schoolboard meeting. That made it onto Aoun’s Facebook newsfeed.

Butler has been politically active in Dearborn for years. She organized a rally for Tudor Dixon’s ill-fated run for governor, which received some heat when she called hijabs “oppressive garments.” Butler is a white woman who married a Lebanese man, and she realized early the book issue was both a winning one for Republicans and would strike a chord with her adopted Arab community.

“This was a grassroots movement done from within this community,” she told me over the phone. “They did these things on their own. They went to the mosques. The sheikhs came to our rallies. They told their congregants to come. We were going to be very happy if we got 50 people at the first one. We had no idea what to expect. Well, we got 800—800 people.”

“He calls probably 10 times a day. He gets in a lot of Facebook arguments and stuff.” — Stephanie Butler

She said was more impressed with Aoun than anyone else. “I looked at him like, ‘OK, here’s a guy that is just sorely misunderstood,’” Butler said. “He sometimes gets loud and yells and acts silly, but it’s all coming from a place of compassion and just wanting people to hear what he has to say. He’s fiery, but I understand his message and I understand where his compassion is coming from.”

She sees his son’s death as directly tied to the movement. “He takes that very seriously, and I kind of understand and correlate that with Danny’s death,” she said, hesitantly.

Though Butler sees Aoun as a powerful champion, she told me she also worries about him sometimes. “He calls probably 10 times a day. He gets in a lot of Facebook arguments and stuff,” she told me. Butler has also had to defend Aoun to other Republicans who worry his abrasiveness in public sends the wrong message. “When people talk to me like, ‘Oh my God, Hassan, he’s so embarrassing,’ just because he sometimes starts at 10 instead of working up to a 10. But I say ‘No, you don’t understand,’” she said. She recently invited Hassan to the Republican convention in Lansing, where he said he became a Republican delegate for the 2024 presidential election.

“He has the white people hypnotized. And I love it. They all recognize him. They all want to talk to him. They all are just inspired by him,” Butler said.

Abed Hammoud, a founding member of the Arab American Political Action Committee in Michigan 25 years ago, has eyed these developments wearily. He told me he’s not surprised to see the movement take hold of his Arab and Muslim neighbors like Aoun.

“The Republican Party is not stupid,” Hammoud said. “They came to this community and said, ‘Let’s talk about books and gay issues and sex in schools and porn.’ Well, all these conservative families that jumped in, very good law-abiding citizens, screamed out, ‘Oh my God! Who’s converting my kids to being gay!?”

Hammoud has always voted for Democrats since his family escaped a civil war in south Lebanon. He ran for mayor in 2001, and his son Mustapha was recently elected to Dearborn’s city council. (Mustapha notably drew ire from Aoun and others after he presented a resolution affirming Dearborn as a community that rejects discrimination, which they took as a slight.) Hammoud is concerned that Democrats have not shown more fortitude against the Republican book strategy.

“Are they trying to sit there and make more people go gay? So they’ll win the population? — Hassan Aoun

“Dearborn is always a good measure for the Muslim and Arab vote. They voted more Republican this time than usual because the rhetoric was Republicans equal family values, and Democrats are going to show them porn and make them sexualized. That was the ploy,” he said. “This is way beyond Hass Cash. He gets the attention, he screams at people, people scream at him. He has people like you calling me from New Jersey asking about him. That’s great for him. But the bigger issue, the deeper issue that’s not going anywhere is the Republican Party trying to build what I call an unholy alliance,” he said.

He remembers a time when most Arabs were Republicans in this community. “George W. Bush started courting our community successfully. And in his debates, he started saying things about airport profiling and the community went like, ‘Oh, my God, they were falling in love for George W. Bush,’” he said. “I was pariah in this community. Like, ‘Oh, you’re a Democrat?’ That’s how it was at that time. Then Sept. 11 happened. Then the response after. The wars. Abu Ghraib.” Hammoud thinks the drastic swing to Democrats could easily go the other way again. “The Republicans found a new playbook, and it’s working for them,” he said. “It is going to get them a lot of support in the Muslim and Arab community. It’s going to work, in my opinion. How far will it work? I don’t know.”

When I spoke to Aoun, he tried to persuade me as a Muslim to vote Republican down the ticket, like he did during the midterm elections. “You have to, brother,” he told me in Arabic. “I was a Democrat all my life. Ever since I was 18 years old, my dad told me vote Democrat,” he said. “But the thing is, as long as they don’t mess with the children, I don’t care what they do. And then this last year was the first year I flipped. It’s crazy. I said, ‘No, I can’t take this no more,’” he said. “They have an agenda. Are they trying to sit there and make more people go gay? So they’ll win the population? Why do you want to tell kids about this and the other thing to do to a guy? It’s something that is very disturbing and disgusting. I can’t even imagine even saying it to somebody.”

“You believe straight people can be turned gay?,” I asked him. “Of course,” he said. “Is that even a question? Come on, man. That’s what they’re trying to do. It’s disgusting.”

I asked Aoun if he thought Republicans had the interests of American Muslims at heart. Weren’t they poised to nominate Donald Trump again, who famously said “I think Islam hates us” and enacted a ban on Muslims entering the country? Aoun blamed the media, and again shared an anecdote. “I drove into Indiana. My wife goes, ‘You came all the way here, but these people probably won’t like you.’ But they welcomed us with open arms. She thought they were prejudiced. But they really called me to come down here, three hours’ drive just to show my face for like about an hour,” he said. “I love to do things where I’m trying to get all kinds of cultures together.”

“I’ve had Jewish people reach out to me, saying ‘I’m Jewish from New York, and the Jewish community here really appreciates you,’” he told me. “I was stunned. There are people who I thought would be the most racist people toward me, but they’ve reached out to me. I’m surprised. Maybe this can bring us together?”