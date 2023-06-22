This is part of Not Quite Pride, a special series exploring how LGBTQ+ people are really feeling this June during America’s anti-queer “state of emergency.” Read the other pieces here, and listen to Outward, Slate’s LGBTQ+ podcast, for more.

It was the 1980s in Rust Belt suburbia, my senior year in high school, right as I was thinking about coming out of the closet, just to a couple of friends. In class that spring, another student had said “all homosexuals should be shot.” The teacher treated it as an understandable response to a complex subject. Indeed, she didn’t know if she could accept a gay son herself.

I think of queer and trans kids today and wonder if they’re going through the same shock I felt back then—a jarring realization that nice middle-class people can wish you death. Right as Pride month 2023 started, the Human Rights Campaign issued a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people. For the past year, people from groups like the Proud Boys have been showing up to drag story hours toting guns. Can I cue my teacher to step forward and say this is all an understandable response to a complex subject?

With my brain exploding right on schedule at the horrors of our political moment, I’ve been craving some major dyke “Fuck you” energy, something to give me the power to focus my lavender laser-beam eyes and destroy at will. Which is probably why I finally decided to take up a historical research project I’d been mulling over for years: the lesbian separatist fantasy of human parthenogenesis, or asexual reproduction. It’s not that old-school separatism has been posed as a serious option for queer people today—at least not yet. But maybe the ideas and dreams that spawned the belief in parthenogenesis could make for a useful reference point as we try to imagine our own ways out of this hell? When I looked deeper, I found that this movement within a movement could be satisfying, even occasionally inspirational, in its anger, humor, and campiness. It’s also … a big bag of yikes. We’ll get there.

Parthenogenesis comes from the Greek for “virgin birth.” For those who’ve forgotten 10th-grade biology, it starts when an egg cell divides on its own, either naturally or in response to artificial stimulation. Without sperm, there’s no XY chromosome that might result in a male offspring, so parthenogenesis only produces “daughter” cells and, theoretically, only daughters. In the 1970s, lesbians—who were coming into their ferocious own in the women’s movement, challenging the homophobia of liberal feminism and society writ large—knew about the whiptail lizard, discovered to reproduce parthenogenetically in the 1950s. In theory, this process would solve the problem of reproduction in an all-female society, such as a lesbian separatist intentional community, where women could live as independently as possible, preferably without any interference (or help) from men, and reproduce their own population.

As Big Mama Rag put it in 1974, lesbian separatists liked to “talk of the matriarchy and of its return, of parthenogenesis, of Amazon culture.” This was a communal fantasy of creativity and abundance where women could become pregnant not simply without heterosexual intercourse (for example, through artificial insemination), but without sperm at all. They were trying, in some sense, to enact a feminist vision of absolute bodily autonomy and self-determination.

I remember this kind of thinking myself, vaguely, from high school. A friend from the same class as the would-be shooter of homosexuals raved about the theologian Mary Daly’s 1978 book Gyn/Ecology, which was full of eye-rolling wordplay like “Hag-ography” and said the primal goddesses spawned other little goddesses without any kind of male assistance. I thought Mary Daly was full of it, and I wanted nothing to do with her.

Yet none of these reproductive fantasies were totally unthinkable during the golden age of lesbian separatism, the 1970s and early ’80s. In a nutshell, two main forces fueled parthenogenesis partisanship. First, advances in reproductive technology—including the first birth from in vitro fertilization, in 1978, and the first artificial parthenogenetic birth in mice, in 1980—led people in mainstream media to speculate wildly on futuristic things like cloning. Also in the ’70s, feminists were fighting for reproductive autonomy, including abortion rights, and often winning. Maybe human parthenogenesis was right around the corner.

So lesbian separatists followed the news for possible breakthroughs, which you can see in their newsletters. In a widely cited 1974 article, writer Laurel Galana said, “we can’t afford to be ignorant of the tools men (primarily) are developing in the field of reproduction.” A college student in New York read that article and put out her own call for scientific information about parthenogenesis: “Just imagine, we’d have the option to have babies without relying on the goddam make [male] sperm!” Feminist newsletters referred to one another constantly, so fantasies of parthenogenesis spread—alongside misinformation.

Almost no one I contacted for this article wanted to talk about parthenogenesis, even people with illustrious lesbian CVs. They said they never knew much about it in the first place, or their memory of it is fading. It’s true, this is a very niche movement that started 50 years ago. But maybe it also has to do with the cringe factor: Parthenogenesis pulled pseudoscience and spirituality into Lesbianworld in some pretty uncomfortable, and sometimes abhorrent, ways.

One person who did talk to me was Marshall University historian Greta Rensenbrink, who’s written the sole peer-reviewed historical journal article specifically about lesbian separatism and parthenogenesis in the U.S. She had some of the same reservations I did. “I find fascinating the sort of magical ideas about bodies, about the creative power of women, and how that created a sense of community and connection, a shared set of ideas,” she told me. At the same time, she said, “There was some crazy shit that ties to eugenics and racial superiority. That’s pretty hard to extract.”

Articles about parthenogenesis in newsletters could be densely footnoted, with scientific citations spliced in with ancient texts and straight-up pseudoscience. I checked up on one breakout series of letters to the editor that appeared in 1955–56 in the Lancet, the prestigious British medical journal. Dr. Helen Spurway, a lecturer who studied guppies at the University of London, announced that human parthenogenesis probably happened relatively frequently (note: it does not), leading a tabloid to put out a call for women who’d had parthenogenetic pregnancies. Nineteen mothers answered. The ones who couldn’t be eliminated right away were interviewed and examined by a celebrity doctor, who went so far as to graft their skin with their daughters’ to see if there was a genetic match. Holy meiosis, in one case the mother and daughter had matching saliva and blood types! (OK, the skin grafts didn’t take.) These results were no more than suggestive, but soon Time magazine scooped up the tale.

Also making frequent appearances in spiritually-leaning parthenogenesis citations was a bizarre character named Walter Siegmeister, who published The Mysteries of Human Reproduction in 1959 under the name Raymond W. Bernard. The first chapter of Mysteries opens with a breathless note about the Lancet reports and moves on to the anthropology of “primitive” beliefs in virgin birth, a power that was submerged within all women and could resurface any day now.

I don’t know if any separatists were aware of Siegmeister’s history, but in 1940, this son of Russian Jewish immigrants reportedly moved to Brazil to start the master race. He became known among the choose-your-own-reality crowd for merging flying saucers with hollow-Earth theory, believing that superintelligent beings lived in a colony somewhere beneath the planet’s crust.

And then there’s the eugenic language, which is so deeply woven into some separatist writing that I hesitate to quote it. This is what I thought would be campy and fun, but I wasn’t prepared for the obsession with chromosomal essentialism. One sci-fi writer spoke of a “holocaust” of men through the parthenogenetic overthrow of patriarchy. “If we wanted to live in a world of only women, if we wanted to finally eliminate that great death-force, the parasitic penis-brains, we can do it,” ran one article in Dykes & Gorgons in 1973, which also predicted that with parthenogenesis, “the males would all die out after seventy years or so.”

Word about this alternative reproduction passed through widely dispersed newsletters, coffeehouse bulletin boards, feminist bookstore readings, spirituality conferences, and more, but Rensenbrink writes that a community of parthenogenesis-seekers first came together at the annual Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival around 1978. A group of separatists exchanged names and phone numbers, and in the early 1980s two of them founded a newsletter devoted to parthenogenesis. Daughter Visions, published in Yellow Springs, Ohio, put out as few as four issues, all in 1981, but it had about 150 subscribers. Some wrote in anonymously to share their research, visions, and attempts to conceive parthenogenetically.

Within a year, Daughter Visions went from excitement to disappointment with reproductive technology. In the third issue, the editors wrote, “the scientific approach is not the way to re-create our potential for having a child parthenogenetically.” Instead, like Siegmeister and Daly, they believed all women once had the innate power to conceive on their own. So if you couldn’t do parthenogenesis, maybe you weren’t trying hard enough to revive the matriarchy. Maybe you didn’t truly believe in women’s eternal generative power. Rensenbrink writes that the discouragement lesbian separatists felt could become self-blame when they couldn’t achieve parthenogenetic pregnancy, whether through cold packs to the belly or group rituals under the moon or midnight swims in the ocean during ovulation.

Reading the words of these lesbians, you feel their powerful desire not only for independence and self-sufficiency, but also for children. It’s not as if lesbians didn’t have kids in the ’70s, but many had them from prior heterosexual marriages, and some, of course, were boys.

Rensenbrink told me the palpable wish for daughters could be thought of as “sad and beautiful—they were trying to make it work with their ideas about what men are and what women are, in a period when insemination wasn’t well developed.”

So what do we make of all this? After getting past these newsletters’ beautiful artwork to find eugenic overtones, I’ve come to think that the history of lesbian separatist parthenogenesis is … hard. Although it’s full of way-out retro woo-woo rabbit holes that are fun to fall into, it’s definitely not an aspect of dyke culture worthy of unreserved celebration. There was a chance you could be a lesbian separatist without holding that Y chromosomes are defective and evil, but some parthenogenesis believers were rabidly trans-exclusionary. The same issue of Dykes & Gorgons I quoted condemns the lesbian activist Beth Elliott, calling her a man without mentioning her name. Notably, the narrow logic of a parthenogenetic utopia would have a hard time accounting for nonbinary and trans people who were assigned female at birth. Intersex people were not on the partho radar screen at all.

“That moment in lesbian history was so based on and so defined by reproduction and maternal power,” Rensenbrink told me when I asked about that rhetoric. “That makes it hard to talk about parthenogenesis, since it’s so situated in that discourse.” Sure, the fantasy is compelling in its oddness, but only from a critical distance.

You can feel the hardcore dyke energy reading things like “When I perfect the parthenogenesis experiments I’ve been conducting in my basement, our species will have no further need for them [men] and I won’t have to take any more of their shit.” But some of these women said things like “Could we replace the birth-control pill with its high cost and dangerous side-effects with a bright light on a tube that is inserted into the vagina after rape or intercourse and left on for the required time to kill sperm?”

This, I’m sorry to say, wasn’t what I wanted at all, but then, queer history isn’t always joyful, or straightforward. I’m tempted to stray into notes about “not all lesbian separatists,” which is true enough, but this jaunt makes clear that fantasies based in purity are dangerous. Anti-trans politics do, in fact, promote definitions of “woman” that center on chromosomes, so the partho vibe isn’t going to help kooky queers seeking joy, community, and refuge today. I’d say it hasn’t even conquered parasitic penis-brains—if I could just figure out what that means.

