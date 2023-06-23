This piece is part of Not Quite Pride, a special series exploring how LGBTQ+ people are really feeling this June during America’s anti-queer “state of emergency.” Listen to Outward, Slate’s LGBTQ podcast, for more.

This piece is adapted from an address given at the 2023 Lavender Graduation Ceremony at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Perhaps you have noticed, of late, that society is “collapsing.” That the incoherent babbling of the vicious and insane now dominates prime-time news and every corner of the internet. That both queer acceptance and anti-queer backlash seem to be proliferating in ways that should be impossible, or at the very least should cancel each other out, but are instead turning America into a patchwork quilt of homophobic hellholes and sanctuary jurisdictions, like a thin rainbow sheen floating on a dirty puddle. And that rainbow? It has colors you’ve never noticed before, representing identities you’ve never heard of. Look closely; you might even see yourself reflected in it—at least until some jackbooted mouth-breather stomps through it on his way to protest Disney, or drag queens, or his own children, who have long since disowned him.

I sound flip, I know—a touch indifferent to all that unpleasantness. Forgive me: I came of age on a steady diet of bar queens quoting Joan Crawford while they took their triple-drug cocktails. They showed me that indifference has long been a kind of queer armor. The only defense when you can’t stop them from hitting you is to never let them see it hurt (then kick ’em in the balls when they get winded). These days, however, my indifference is of a different kind: less aesthetic, more practical. Don’t misunderstand: I’m not at all indifferent to the terrible suffering the right is causing for queer people, especially trans people and young people and queer people of color, and those who are all of the above. Quite the contrary. It’s just that I know, in my heart of hearts, that our enemies are stupid, and they will fail.

Let me explain. It’s my position as a queer historian that’s shaped my indifference, and drawing on that background, I’m here to tell you two things. First, you’re not crazy. The war for our future is all around us, and it will get worse. We are living in Weimar America (think Cabaret, but without Liza). There is no off-ramp coming. Many people want to exterminate queer communities, or drive us far enough underground that it’s functionally the same; vastly more people don’t really care but are willing to go along if promised some small measure of security or a return to an imagined time when things were better, whiter, more heterosexual. Radical centrists seem to have taken Martin Luther King’s words on the white moderate—the “ally” who is “more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice,” “who constantly says ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can’t agree with your methods of direct action’ ”—as an instructional guide rather than a warning. And reading the news is like looking into the maw of Pandora’s box: I’m surprised daily by the innovative cruelties that fascists, the fascist-adjacent, and Republicans in general come up with.

Second thing you should know? Despite all of that, they are going to lose—they have, actually, lost already, irrevocably and permanently. Just as they did last time. This is what I mean by indifference.

This societal collapse? Coinciding with all these new ideas about what it means to be queer? We’ve been here before. This moment is unpredictable, but not unprecedented, and to fully understand it—to get why Cabaret was wrong and the future belongs to us—we need to look back at the last time American ideas about sexuality and gender were rearranged, and the violent backlash that followed.

For most of the 19th century, America had a very different understanding of queerness. This was a profoundly homosocial world: Victorian men were expected to spend all their time with other men, and women with other women; it was a time when great love between people of the same sex was celebrated openly in literature and song; a time when Abraham Lincoln could share a bed with his male best friend for four years with little commentary on it. Marriages were more economic and less passionate, and dating barely existed. In this world, people who we today think of as gender-normative homosexuals (aka your humdrum cis gays) didn’t see themselves as all that different from anyone else, and didn’t have an idea of their sexuality as a stand-alone identity. Sexuality was not yet separate from gender, meaning that it was just one part of your larger ability to be a proper Victorian man or woman.

Anyone who flagrantly violated these conventions of gender was labeled an “invert,” which is an idea that combines and collapses our ideas of being trans, being gay, and being intersex—all of which were understood as failures of gender. Under this idea of “inversion,” people we call feminine gay men, trans women, butch lesbians, and trans men were all seen as part of the same invert identity.

Inverts were understood to be different not just in their desires or personalities but in their very bodies. “Born-male inverts” were thought to have bodies more like women, and vice versa. All personality, in fact, was believed in the 19th century to be directly linked to your body. This was the white supremacist science of eugenics, and it held that personality, sexuality, intelligence—everything that makes us us—was connected directly to your body, and inherited along simplistic lines.

But around the end of the 19th century, things began to change. It took decades, but our modern categories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender started to supplant ideas of inversion. Sexuality was separated from gender, and from our bodies as well: Now, thanks to Freud, sexuality and gender identity live in the mind and in our experiences, not in our bodies or the shapes of our skulls.

This wasn’t a stand-alone shift. Rather, this change came as part of a broader reorganization of American society. In the 19th century, America went from a country where 8 percent of people lived in cities to one where 40 percent of people lived in cities. In these new American urban meccas, the separations between men and women broke down. People who were “normally” gendered but desired people of the same sex—people who had been rather invisible before—began to find one another in greater and greater numbers, and recognize themselves as a community. Soon, these people would be categorized as their own thing—homosexuals—and any sign of homosocial behavior, which had been so celebrated before, became an indicator of hidden homosexuality.

As a result, inversion was segmented out into homosexuality, transsexuality, and intersexuality. Laws were created in the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s to criminalize and “cure” these newfangled monstrosities—much as today right-wing legislators think they can erase trans people by making it impossible to access hormones. Those old laws were cruel and did nothing to stem the true source of the problem: progress. Urbanization. Conservative ’phobes could make queer lives miserable; they could drive our communities underground. But unless they could find a way to destroy America’s urban future, they couldn’t undo the new social order. And so they lost the war because they had no idea what they were up against.

We are the world we come from. You can’t get rid of us without getting rid of everything.

This new L-G-B-T organization of sexuality and gender held true for most of the 20th century, until around about the 1990s, when a second great reorganization began, this time thanks to the internet. Like urbanization, the internet allowed individuals to find one another around less visible and less understood aspects of desire, sexuality, and gender. Like urbanization, the internet changed what ideas we could access and what people we could model ourselves on. Like urbanization, the internet is changing our concept of queerness.

What’s different this time? Previously, to gain national traction, these new ideas had to be filtered through experts—sexologists, doctors, lawyers, priests, journalists, politicians, etc.—who then had the power to name these new communities, and decide which distinctions between them mattered. But today the internet has allowed individuals to largely bypass these knowledge gatekeepers, and spread information about sexuality and gender based on internal feelings and experiences. What we call identity.

Demigender, pansexual, genderflux, ace: A field of identities is blooming right now on TikTok, on Twitter, in text messages, and in classrooms all across the country. The world has been rearranged, and as always, we are changing with it. And that can’t be stopped. Conservatives are fighting us, but their real enemy is instantaneous communication: cellphones, the internet, cities, progress, biology, psychology, reality. They want the world to be simple so their minds can hold it, but every day we discover that the world is more complicated—and in that complication, more beautiful, more unexpected, more … queer. And so they’ll lose in the long run, just like last time.

We can’t be complacent. There is a war happening, and we are on the front lines—especially the most marginalized among us. But I am trying, these days, to embrace queer indifference as a corrective to despair—to remember that our enemies are as stupid, venal, and pathetic as we have always imagined, and to remind myself that we will not lose.

Remember this: At the heart of indifference, there is always a nugget of contempt. The reason they think of us as scathing queens and killjoy dykes is because we have always known, deep inside, that we are right and they are wrong. We have already won the future. We are fighting now for the present. We don’t need hope; we simply need endurance, and the will to keep kicking, even when they think they’ve knocked us down.

