Help! I Accidentally Saw Some Very Compromising Photos of My Co-Worker.

Dear Prudence,

I work in a small office. My co-worker, “Jon,” recently broke up with his boyfriend who seemed paranoid and controlling. If Jon ever had to stay even 30 minutes late he would become very anxious and start receiving a barrage of texts and calls. “Bruce” even started calling our office randomly to make sure that Jon is there. This was the last straw and Jon broke up with him.

I typically order and receive supplies for the office, so when an envelope showed up, I opened it without a second thought. It was full of photos of Jon in bondage. I thought this was some revenge porn and threw it away immediately without telling anyone. Weeks later, I learned over after-work drinks that Jon is angry with his ex for not returning some personal belongings and is considering taking him to small claims court, but that Bruce swears up and down that he already returned these items. I think this may be the envelope I threw away. Should I tell Jon what happened? I would be so humiliated if someone at work saw my personal photos. In a sense, I think that’s what Bruce likely wanted. He didn’t put a name on the envelope and just addressed it to our office, so anyone could have opened it.

—Letter Opener

Dear Letter Opener,

If your theory is right, Jon is correct that his controlling boyfriend never returned the items to him. Sending something to a person’s office in an envelope that doesn’t have a name on it doesn’t count as returning! By keeping quiet about what you may or may not have opened, you save your colleague from humiliation and you let him proceed with holding Bruce accountable. Most of all, you deny Bruce the satisfaction of knowing that Jon’s co-workers saw his private photos. And keep in mind, you don’t even know for sure if the photos are the belongings he was talking about. So don’t say a word.

I understand the desire to help John, who has been through a lot. But the best way to do that is to continue to be a good friend to him—listening to him over after-work drinks, offering to pick up any tasks that might lighten his load, and letting him know that you understand how much he’s going through and are happy to see that he’s removed himself from a terrible situation.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I’m 44 years old. My home life is great: two kids, a great spouse, and a fulfilling career. My problem isn’t related to a crisis, but I’m struggling to find purpose. For my entire adult life, I’ve set goals for myself: get fit (check), run a marathon (ran three in a year), write a novel (done), and make a podcast (my dumb idea led to thousands of social media followers). I am grateful for all of my successes, but I still feel that I need to achieve more and that I am unworthy of the love given to me by my wife and family. How can I slow my roll and either find another goal or just relax and appreciate what I’ve accomplished?

—Want to Do More

Dear Want to Do More,

The part of your letter that’s jumping out at me is your feeling that you’re unworthy of the love your family has for you. You’re missing out on something that is so much better than a marathon medal or a highly-rated podcast and you don’t have to do, achieve, or win anything to deserve it. It would be a tragedy if you couldn’t figure out how to enjoy it.

So my advice is to find another goal. Specifically, the goal of identifying a great therapist who you click with and who can help you unpack the hard feelings that you’re worried will pop up if you simply sit still and stop achieving. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with having a series of accomplishments—what you’ve done so far is really impressive. But I want you to apply the same commitment and energy to getting to know yourself and becoming comfortable with the version of yourself that exists when you’re not busying your body and mind by checking something off an ambitious to-do list.

Look for a counselor who can give you “homework” or tasks to complete, even on a daily basis. This will feed your need to accomplish something while you’re working to find out who you are and how to enjoy life outside of that need.

I shared your letter with Jessi Gold, a psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis, who told me she often sees college students, faculty, and healthcare workers who struggle with perfectionism and achievement. Some of what you might work on in therapy, she said, is “understanding what achievement means to you, as well as failure, and where that comes from. Sometimes our upbringing or culture compounds the existing societal expectation in a way that is hard to shake without breaking it down and understanding first.”

She also gave this very important warning: “It’s important, though, that you don’t treat therapy as something to win. Going is an achievement, and working on yourself is hard, but there is no right or wrong or success or failure, there’s the process. And, that alone will be helpful for you to start experiencing”

Finally, tell your family how you feel. Open up to them. Unworthiness is a dark feeling that can go hand in hand with depression. Let them know that you’re working on it with your therapist but that you need them to reassure you about what you meant to them and why—and most of all, call you out if you announce a plan to climb Mt. Everest instead of doing the emotional work that will make your life so much better.

Dear Prudence,

I want to know how I can approach someone to apologize when I’m not really sure what I did to offend them. My goal in approaching them would be to allow them space to express themselves, but I don’t want to accuse them of anything (I would only mention how I feel that our friendship has grown distant), but I also don’t want to seem aloof to what is clearly causing them a lot of pain. This is a formerly very close, long-term friendship. I must admit that I have allowed it to go on for about two months now in the hopes that if I “just acted normal and consistent” things would blow over. It hasn’t, and in some ways, things are getting worse. How can I offer a sincere apology when I’m not sure what I did to cause the hurt feelings?

—I’m Sorry?

Dear Sorry,

“Hey, can I talk to you about something? I feel like we’ve been distant lately and I may have done something to hurt you or push you away. I should have spoken up sooner but I guess I was hoping if I just acted normal and consistent things would blow over. If there’s anything I need to apologize for, could you let me know? Our relationship means a lot to me and if there’s something to fix I want to fix it.”

Related from Slate

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been seeing my hair stylist every six weeks for the last three years. Our appointments last about two hours, which we usually spend chatting with each other. We have some things in common—children, a husband/partner, and a dog—so our conversations tend to focus on these things. I enjoy seeing her and catching up each time, until a few months ago, when things started to go south in her personal life. Her partner lost his job, as a result of which they had to move into a smaller place in a worse school district and he has fallen into a depression, among other things. Now they are on the verge of splitting up. I care about her and it makes me sad to hear all the challenges she is facing.

Here’s my question: Our conversations now focus entirely on all the issues in her life, and she gets increasingly upset and angry during the appointments as she describes her situation. As I mentioned, I care about her and, probably as a result, I leave our appointments feeling sad, helpless, and depleted. I have tried saying, “Excuse me for a few minutes, I need to send an email” but she just keeps ranting about her partner. I don’t want to switch to a different stylist at a different salon, especially since I know finances are tight for her, but I also can’t think of a sensible way to tell her that, while I care about what’s going on in her life, two hours of griping is too much for me. I know that stylists are often captive audiences/therapists for their clients, but for me, the situation is reversed and I would love your advice.

—What’s a Curl to Do

Dear What’s a Curl to Do,

It sounds like you have something resembling a friendship with your stylist and wouldn’t want to shut her down completely with an, “I prefer silence during my appointments” request. (Honestly, I don’t know who’s bold enough to come out and say that under any circumstances!) So I want to give you the opportunity to show her some kindness in a sincere and concentrated way, without serving as a volunteer therapist for two full hours. Here’s my idea: Before your appointment, text her, “Hey, I’m stopping for coffee/a smoothie/a salad can I grab you anything?” If she says yes, or even if she says no and still thanks you say, “No problem, I know you’ve been going through a tough time and I just wanted to brighten your day!” You’re starting off by letting her know that you do care and making her feel seen.

When you’re in the chair and she asks “How are you?” say, “Honestly I’m not great. I’m really stressed out and anxious so I have really been looking forward to this appointment to unwind. I know it’s incredibly rude, but would you mind if I popped my headphones in and listened to a meditation app while you do my color? I’m just so on edge,” She’ll say, “Of course not.” And then you’ll respond, “But first I want to check in for a few minutes. How is the new place working out and how is your partner? More importantly, how are you feeling? I’ve been thinking about you.” Here, you’re reminding her again that you care, but placing some limits around how long the conversation about the hard times will be. Give her 10 minutes of sincere listening and mirroring back her feelings to her, affirming how hard it all sounds. Ask if there’s anything concrete you can do, like write her a Yelp review to boost her business or check with your therapist to see if he’s accepting new patients.

Finally, at a good breaking point—like when you are sent to the shampoo bowl—put your favorite podcast on and tune everything out for the rest of the appointment. You’ll get your time back and you’ll have done more for her than you would have in two hours of going, “Oh wow, that sucks.”

